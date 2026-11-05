Cresco Labs Advances Innovation Pipeline with High Supply SLIPS and Wonder THC Drink Mixes

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL,OTC:CRLBF) (OTCQX: CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or the "Company"), today announced two new additions to its portfolio of leading cannabis brands: High Supply SLIPS—fast-acting oral THC pouches—and Wonder THC Drink Mixes—single-serving beverage packets. The launches reflect the Company's focus on identifying unmet consumer needs, creating new consumer occasions, and developing products that bring new audiences into the regulated cannabis market.
"In addition to expanding our brand portfolio, we see a significant opportunity to build a more robust category for consumers who want convenient, lower-dose products that fit into their everyday lives," said Charlie Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs. "High Supply SLIPS and Wonder THC Drink Mixes are examples of how our innovation pipeline looks beyond traditional cannabis formats to create new occasions, reach new audiences, and build on emerging consumer categories."
The Company's combination of established brand leadership, operational discipline, and product development capabilities position it to translate emerging consumer trends into scalable long-term growth opportunities.
High Supply SLIPS: Enjoy Cannabis Without the Smoke
High Supply SLIPS are fast-acting oral THC pouches that deliver a smoke-free experience in a discreet, portable format. Unlike traditional edibles, which are processed through the digestive system, SLIPS are absorbed through the lining of the mouth, resulting in faster onset times.
Available in citrus and wintergreen flavors with two dosage options:
- 4mg THC: Available in 15-count packs for low-dose consumers.
- 10mg THC: Available in 10-count packs for more experienced consumers.
SLIPS offer a low-profile way to incorporate cannabis into occasions when smoke or scent is a barrier.
Wonder THC Drink Mixes: Reimagining Cannabis Beverages
Wonder is expanding its wellness-focused portfolio with drink mixes that pair cannabis with select ingredients and flavors tailored to different occasions. Wonder THC Drink Mixes are available in single-serving packets containing 5mg of THC:
- Wonder Laugh: A sativa THC blend with turmeric and orange flavor, designed for daytime and social occasions.
- Wonder Workout: A sativa THC blend with 10mg of caffeine, 1g of creatine and watermelon flavor, designed to complement active lifestyles.
- Wonder Sleep: An indica THC blend with 5mg of CBD, 5mg of CBN, 1g of melatonin, chamomile and plum flavor, designed for evening routines.
With an emphasis on approachable, intentional consumption, Wonder THC Drink Mixes give consumers more control over how they incorporate cannabis into their daily routines.
Both products are available exclusively at Sunnyside dispensaries in Illinois, with expanded statewide distribution coming soon.
About Cresco Labs Inc.
Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods ("CPG") approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and include some of the most recognized and trusted national brands, including Cresco, High Supply, FloraCal, Good News, Wonder Wellness Co. and Mindy's. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs' national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for existing and new cannabis consumers. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, ‘may,' ‘will,' ‘should,' ‘could,' ‘would,' ‘expects,' ‘plans,' ‘anticipates,' ‘believes,' ‘estimates,' ‘projects,' ‘predicts,' ‘potential,' or ‘continue,' or the negative of those forms or other comparable terms. The Company's forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR, other documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Because of these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No assurances are given as to the future trading price or trading volumes of Cresco Labs' shares, nor as to the Company's financial performance in future financial periods. The Company does not intend to update any of these factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the Company's forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, any future event, or otherwise. Except as otherwise indicated, this press release speaks as of the date hereof. The distribution of this press release does not imply that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company after the date hereof or create any duty or commitment to update or supplement any information provided in this press release or otherwise.
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