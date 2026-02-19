CPI Card Group Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on March 5, 2026

CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) ("CPI Card Group"), a payments technology company providing a comprehensive range of physical and digital payment solutions, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results.
CPI Card Group's financial results for the fourth quarter will be released before the market opens on March 5, 2026. The press release and a slide presentation to accompany the earnings conference call will be available on the CPI Card Group investor website: CPI Card Group - Investor Relations ( https://investor.cpicardgroup.com ).
The conference call may be accessed via telephone or online:
U.S. dial-in number (toll-free): 888-330-3573
International: 646-960-0677
Conference ID: 8062733
Webcast Link: CPI Q4 Webcast or at https://investor.cpicardgroup.com
Participants are advised to login for the webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A replay of the conference call will be available until March 12, 2026, at:
U.S. and Canada (toll-free): 800-770-2030
International: 609-800-9909
Canada: 647-362-9199
Conference ID: 8062733
A webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on CPI Card Group Inc.'s Investor Relations website: https://investor.cpicardgroup.com .
About CPI Card Group Inc.
CPI Card Group is a payments technology company providing a comprehensive range of physical and digital payment solutions. With a focus on building personal relationships and earning trust, we help our customers navigate the constantly evolving world of payments, while delivering innovative solutions that spark connections and support their brands. We serve clients across industry, size, and scale through our team of experienced, dedicated employees, our network of technology and card service providers, and our high-security production facilities, all located in the United States. CPI is committed to exceeding our customers' expectations, transforming our industry, and enhancing the way people pay every day. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com .
CPI Card Group Inc. Investor Relations:
(877) 369-9016
InvestorRelations@cpicardgroup.com