CPI Card Group Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on March 5, 2026

CPI Card Group Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on March 5, 2026

CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) ("CPI Card Group"), a payments technology company providing a comprehensive range of physical and digital payment solutions, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results.

CPI Card Group's financial results for the fourth quarter will be released before the market opens on March 5, 2026. The press release and a slide presentation to accompany the earnings conference call will be available on the CPI Card Group investor website: CPI Card Group - Investor Relations ( https://investor.cpicardgroup.com ).

The conference call may be accessed via telephone or online:
U.S. dial-in number (toll-free): 888-330-3573
International: 646-960-0677
Conference ID: 8062733
Webcast Link: CPI Q4 Webcast or at https://investor.cpicardgroup.com

Participants are advised to login for the webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available until March 12, 2026, at:
U.S. and Canada (toll-free): 800-770-2030
International: 609-800-9909
Canada: 647-362-9199
Conference ID: 8062733

A webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on CPI Card Group Inc.'s Investor Relations website: https://investor.cpicardgroup.com .

About CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group is a payments technology company providing a comprehensive range of physical and digital payment solutions. With a focus on building personal relationships and earning trust, we help our customers navigate the constantly evolving world of payments, while delivering innovative solutions that spark connections and support their brands. We serve clients across industry, size, and scale through our team of experienced, dedicated employees, our network of technology and card service providers, and our high-security production facilities, all located in the United States. CPI is committed to exceeding our customers' expectations, transforming our industry, and enhancing the way people pay every day. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com .

CPI Card Group Inc. Investor Relations:
(877) 369-9016
InvestorRelations@cpicardgroup.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

cpi-card-group-inc pmts nasdaq-pmts-us
PMTS
The Conversation (0)
CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group Inc.

Keep Reading...
THE Mining Investment Event Announces 2026 Issuers and Welcomes New and Returning Partners

THE Mining Investment Event Announces 2026 Issuers and Welcomes New and Returning Partners

Special Participation Government of Quebec Platinum Partners Agnico Eagle, GLENCORE Canada, National Bank Capital Markets, Ventum Capital Markets Gold Partners Altitude Capital Partners, Invest Yukon, Maxit Capital, PearTree, The Money Channel NYC, Silver Partners Atrium Research, CSE, Crux... Keep Reading...
Metals Australia Ltd

Quarterly Activities Report – to 30 June 2024

Metals Australia Limited (“Metals Australia”, the “Company” or “MLS”) is pleased to report its activities for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024 (“Quarter”): Corporate Tanya Newby commenced as Company CFO and Joint Company Secretary1 on 27 May 2024. Tanya is a highly experienced finance executive... Keep Reading...
Patriot Expands High-Grade "Vega Zone" at CV13 with Multiple Drill Intercepts

Patriot Expands High-Grade "Vega Zone" at CV13 with Multiple Drill Intercepts

Highlights Significant expansion to the recently discovered high-grade zone (herein termed the " Vega Zone ") at the CV13 Spodumene Pegmatite. Highlights include: 33.4 m at 2.40% Li 2 O , including 11.1 m at 4.33% Li 2 O , and 17.6 m at 1.89% Li 2 O , including 5.6 m at 3.40% Li 2 O (CV24-507).... Keep Reading...
Patriot Battery Metals Announces Closing of C$75M Financing

Patriot Battery Metals Announces Closing of C$75M Financing

/NOT FOR RELEASE TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES / May 31, 2024 Sydney, Australia Highlights: Patriot is pleased to announce it has successfully completed the Flow-Through Offering at a price of C$14.54 per share to institutional, professional and sophisticated... Keep Reading...
Patriot Battery Metals Announces C$75M Flow-Through Financing

Patriot Battery Metals Announces C$75M Flow-Through Financing

/NOT FOR RELEASE TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES / May 22, 2024 Sydney, Australia Highlights Patriot is capitalizing on the current advantageous flow through financing conditions by executing a private placement at $14.54 per share for C$75m at a 51% premium to... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver

CoTec Holdings Corp. Publishes Updated Corporate Presentation

Basin Energy Ltd Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

Related News

gold investing

Ole Hansen: Next Gold Target is US$6,000, What About Silver?

gold investing

Kinross’ Great Bear Gold Project Accelerated Under Ontario’s 1P1P Framework

copper investing

Northern Dynasty Shares Plunge as DOJ Backs EPA Veto of Alaska’s Pebble Mine

uranium investing

Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

gold investing

Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver

CoTec Holdings Corp. Publishes Updated Corporate Presentation

Basin Energy Ltd Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly