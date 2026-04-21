CPI Announces Partnership with Street Charity® to Launch a Groundbreaking New Payments Solution to Combat Hunger

CPI's solutions help Street Charity® fight hunger with an innovative payment tool at a time when consumers carry less cash and needs surge
- Nearly 50 million Americans are food insecure, including almost one in five children
- Ongoing shift toward contactless payments means fewer donors carry cash
- U.S. consumers make nearly 50 payments a month; only seven of them or 14% are made in cash, while payment cards account for 65% of payments
- Paper prepaid payment cards are redeemable for food at chain restaurants, giving donors peace of mind and recipients the dignity to choose their own food
CPI Card Group (Nasdaq: PMTS), a payments technology company providing a comprehensive range of physical and digital payment solutions, is celebrating Earth Day by announcing its partnership with Street Charity ®, a nonprofit focused on combating hunger by leveraging the power of fintech and the reach of quick-serve chain restaurants. To support the national rollout, CPI has donated 25,000 paper cards, along with a monetary contribution.
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This announcement comes during the annual ICMA Conference hosted by the International Card Manufacturers Association in Tampa, Fla.
Atlanta-based Street Charity® uniquely fights the issue of hunger and food insecurity by providing $5 Street Charity® Discover® Network Prepaid Cards that can be used only at fast-food and quick-serve restaurants nationwide. As the nonprofit's impact expands nationwide, CPI is supporting them with a shift from traditional plastic cards to a single-use paper prepaid card and multi-card carrier system to support distribution at scale.
Donors to Street Charity® can receive cards in bulk or subscribe to a monthly fulfillment model. A hybrid distribution ensures that cards are produced accurately, personalized reliably, and delivered on time — a critical capability for Street Charity® to support crisis centers, shelters, and nonprofit partners that help individuals experiencing food insecurity. Donors who don't typically carry cash also appreciate the ability to give meals rather than money.
"We created Street Charity® in response to seeing more and more people asking for help. With Street Charity® cards, hungry people can eat what they want and where they want — with a big side dish of dignity," said John Patton, who co-founded the organization with his wife Antuanette Patton. "Working with CPI has helped us streamline our card personalization and fulfillment process across our nonprofit and agency partners, corporate donors, and individual subscribers. The strong partnership we are announcing today means so much to us and to the thousands of people who have been able to give or enjoy the gift of a hot meal."
"It is fitting to celebrate this powerful Street Charity® program on the eve of Earth Day," said Chris Green, VP, Digital Sales for CPI. "Not only are we able to serve an urgent need to pay for meals in an increasingly cashless society, but we're also creating single-use paper prepaid cards in a more sustainable way."
Since 2022, CPI has produced nearly 100 million eco-focused paper payment cards, which offer a durable design for single-use while avoiding plastic.
Street Charity® distributes the majority of its cards in bulk to partner organizations, including the Latin American Association, Atlanta Dream Center, Agape Family Center, The Salvation Army, and various elementary schools supporting homeless students.
About CPI Card Group Inc.
CPI Card Group (Nasdaq: PMTS) is a payments technology company that is integral to the payments ecosystem. CPI's connections, people, and solutions enable payments for a broad and expanding customer base including thousands of U.S. financial institutions, processors, fintechs, prepaid program managers and more, and these customers count on us to deliver what's next. We continue to transform alongside the market, and for decades have invested in building deep connections and flexible solutions for our customers. Our proprietary platform and expertise uniquely position CPI to deliver today, tomorrow, and into the future as the market expands and payment methods evolve. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com .
About Street Charity®
Founded by John and Antuanette Patton, Street Charity's mission is to equip people and organizations with innovative tools to help address hunger in their own community. Street Charity® is the only organization to leverage the power of fintech and the infrastructure of quick-serve restaurants to address food insecurity in every corner of the country. Street Charity® Discover® Network Prepaid Cards deliver dignity by allowing all individuals to choose what, where, and when they want to eat. To learn more, visit https://streetcharity.org .
The Street Charity® Discover® Network Prepaid Card is issued by the Central Bank of Kansas City, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Discover Network. Discover Network and the Discover Acceptance Mark are service marks used by the Central Bank of Kansas City under license from DFS Services LLC. The card can be used only at quick-serve restaurants in the United States, where Discover is accepted. Certain terms and conditions are associated with the approval, maintenance, and use of the Card. Consult the Cardholder Agreement. Card funds are not FDIC insured. No Cash or ATM Access. For transaction and balance information and customer service, call 1-844-404-0244.
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MEDIA CONTACTS:
C PI
Solomon Joseph
(905) 510-1400
solomon@fletchergroupllc.com
Street Charity®
Amanda Brown Olmstead
Jonathan Olens
A. Brown Olmstead Associates
404-659-0919
amanda@newaboa.com
jolens@newaboa.com