Cozey Partners with Klarna to Bring Flexible Payment Options to Online Shoppers in Canada and the U.S.

Launch expands Klarna's footprint in the high-AOV furniture category, offering customers more ways to pay when shopping for Cozey's modular, modern furniture online

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, announced today a new partnership with Cozey, one of Canada's fastest-growing direct-to-consumer furniture brands. The launch introduces Klarna's Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions to Cozey's online stores in Canada and the United States, giving customers more flexibility when purchasing Cozey's modular and design-forward home furniture.

Shoppers can now pay using Klarna's flexible options—Pay in Full, Pay in 4 (four interest-free installments), or Financing for larger purchases—directly on Cozey's eCommerce site. The addition of Klarna allows Cozey to provide a more seamless checkout experience and help customers furnish their homes responsibly, affordably, and on their own terms.

"Cozey is redefining how people shop for furniture, combining design, quality, and convenience," said Steven Clarke, Head of Klarna Canada . "We're thrilled to partner with a brand that shares our customer-first approach and to bring greater payment flexibility to Cozey shoppers as we continue to expand across North America."

Cozey is quickly becoming a leader in the furniture category, offering modular sofas and home accessories designed for modern living. The brand has seen tremendous growth and continues to expand its reach across North America. By integrating Klarna, Cozey is providing a more transparent and accessible way to shop online, reinforcing its commitment to customer experience.

"At Cozey, our mission has always been to simplify furniture shopping and make high-quality design accessible to everyone," said Dominic Létourneau, CFO and COO of Cozey . "Partnering with Klarna allows us to offer customers even more flexibility and confidence at checkout, helping them design spaces they love without compromise."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, growth objectives, market opportunities, including the anticipated adoption of the various payment options that we offer. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 114 million global active users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network empowers people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store, and through Apple Pay and Google Pay. Over 850,000 retailers partner with Klarna to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, IKEA, Expedia Group, Nike, and Airbnb. For more information, visit Klarna.com .

About Cozey

Founded in 2020 in Montreal, Cozey is a direct-to-consumer furniture brand offering modular, high-quality, and easy-to-assemble furniture designed for modern living. Cozey delivers premium furniture at accessible prices across Canada and the United States. The brand's mission is to simplify how people shop for furniture—combining thoughtful design, convenience, and flexibility. For more information, visit cozey.ca and cozey.com .

Category: Partnership News

press@klarna.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Klarna GroupKLARNYSE:KLARFintech Investing
KLAR
The Conversation (0)
Rio Tinto to develop BioIron R&D facility in Western Australia to test low-carbon steelmaking

Rio Tinto to develop BioIron R&D facility in Western Australia to test low-carbon steelmaking

Rio Tinto will invest US$143 million (A$215 million) to develop a research and development facility in Western Australia to further assess the effectiveness of its low-carbon ironmaking process, BioIron TM , to support decarbonising the global steel value chain. The development of the BioIron... Keep Reading...
Long-term future for New Zealand's Tiwai Point aluminium smelter secured with new power deals

Long-term future for New Zealand's Tiwai Point aluminium smelter secured with new power deals

New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) has signed 20-year electricity arrangements that secure the future of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter to continue competitively producing high-purity, low-carbon metal, backed by a diversified mix of renewable electricity from New Zealand's South Island.... Keep Reading...
Rio Tinto and BHP collaborate on battery-electric haul truck trials in the Pilbara

Rio Tinto and BHP collaborate on battery-electric haul truck trials in the Pilbara

In an industry first, Rio Tinto and BHP will collaborate on the testing of large battery-electric haul truck technology in the Pilbara, Western Australia, to accelerate the potential for its future deployment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:... Keep Reading...
Rio Tinto releases first quarter production results

Rio Tinto releases first quarter production results

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "We have been deeply affected by the loss of four Diavik colleagues and two airline crew members in a plane crash in January. This tragedy has strengthened our resolve to never be complacent about safety. "We delivered stable operating results in... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Sarama Partners With InvestorHub to Strengthen Investor Engagement

Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Electric Royalties: Several Copper Royalties Make Strides and Copper Royalty Revenues Rise

Related News

uranium investing

Niger Moves to Sell Uranium From Orano's Seized SOMAÏR Mine

Gold Investing

Southern Cross Gold’s Tunnel Approval "Pivotal Milestone" for Victoria’s Minerals Future

Precious Metals Investing

Sarama Partners With InvestorHub to Strengthen Investor Engagement

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Announces Results of Fall Sampling Program at Burchell

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Engagement of Jiri Skopek as Corporate Development Advisor for the Strategic Commercialization of the Enduring Long Duration Energy Storage System Integrated with "The Hub" AI Energy Management Platform

Zinc Investing

Electric Royalties: Several Copper Royalties Make Strides and Copper Royalty Revenues Rise

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Acquires Second High-Potential Silver-Lead-Zinc Project in Central Peru