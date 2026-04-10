Covalon to Showcase Clinical Innovation and Infection Prevention Leadership at Infusion Nurses Society 2026 Annual Meeting

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: COV,OTC:CVALF; OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announced its upcoming presence at the Infusion Nurses Society (INS) 2026 Annual Meeting taking place in Louisville, KY from April 11 14, 2026. The event will bring together leading clinicians, researchers, healthcare professionals and industry leaders all dedicated to advancing vascular access and infusion therapy practice. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about Covalon's innovative and unique vascular access and infection prevention solutions and learn why leading hospitals in the United States and beyond are increasingly adopting Covalon products in clinical practice.
A key area of focus for Covalon at this event will be highlighting the Company's commitment to addressing and advancing progress on one of the most underrecognized risks in vascular access care - contamination of intravenous (IV) connections and access points. Through a combination of clinical education, real-world evidence, and innovative product solutions, Covalon will demonstrate how targeted protection strategies can help reduce the risk of patient complications, including bloodstream infections, and improve patient safety.
The conference's educational program features a podium presentation by Dr. Nancy Moureau, a globally recognized vascular access expert. Her session, titled "A Closer Look at a "Gross" Gap in Protection: What is Missing with CABSI?" addresses the critical yet frequently underrecognized challenge around gross contamination of IV connections and access points and how gaps in protection can lead to Catheter-Associated Blood Stream Infections (CABSIs). The presentation will explore how environmental exposure and routine care events contribute to infection risk, offering practical, evidence-based strategies to protect IV connections and access points and improve patient outcomes.
Covalon's VALGuard Vascular Access Line Guard is proving to be a strong and rapidly growing solution for many hospitals and other points of care as they focus on protecting IV line connections and access points from contamination and will be featured in Covalon's booth at the meeting.
Covalon will also showcase the rapidly increasing clinical adoption of its CovaClear ® IV Cover dressings. This innovative solution provides coverage to shield primary IV dressings from bodily fluids and other environmental contaminants prevalent in clinical settings. By supporting safe and efficient vascular access care and maintenance practices, Covalon aims to reduces the time, resources, and the risk associated with unplanned primary dressing changes.
"Clinical care staff are on the front lines of patient safety, and they carry the emotional weight of every outcome," said Brent Ashton, Covalon's Chief Executive Officer. "Complications such as infections have tragic consequences for patients, clinicians and hospitals or other sites of care, but fortunately, they are largely preventable. Covalon's goal is to give clinicians the tools and support they need to protect those in their care, so fewer patients and their families experience the devastating consequences of bloodstream infections and other serious complications."
Attendees of INS 2026 are invited to visit Covalon's booth (#610) to learn more about its portfolio of vascular access protection solutions, including VALGuard ® and CovaClear ® . Covalon's team will be available to discuss our broad portfolio of unique and differentiated vascular access products as well as best practices for integrating contamination protection into everyday care. To schedule time with the Covalon team at AVA, visit Booth 515 or email us at meet.us@covalon.com .
Those interested in learning about Covalon's solutions may visit www.covalon.com or follow Covalon on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or X .
About Covalon
Covalon is a leading MedTech company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative and compassionate medical products and technologies. Our expertise spans advanced wound care, vascular access, and surgical consumables, with a strong focus on enhancing healing, reducing healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), and protecting skin integrity. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (COV) and trades on the OTCQX Market (CVALF). To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com .
VALGuard ® Line Guard is indicated to cover and protect IV line connections and catheter hubs from sources of gross contamination. VALGuard is not cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for infection prevention or CLABSI reduction.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the year ended September 30, 2025, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca , any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events, or otherwise, except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260410158899/en/
To learn more about Covalon, please contact:
Brent Ashton, Chief Executive Officer, Covalon Technologies Ltd.
Email: investors@covalon.com
Phone: 1.877.711.6055
Website: https://covalon.com/