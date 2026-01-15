CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes Portfolio Company Magiron Completes Independent Definitive Feasibility Study Confirming Strong Economics and Rapid Restart Pathway

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes Portfolio Company Magiron Completes Independent Definitive Feasibility Study Confirming Strong Economics and Rapid Restart Pathway

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note yesterday's press release by MagIron LLC ("MagIron"). MagIron has reported the completion of an independent Definitive Feasibility Study and Reserve and Resource Statement for the restart of MagIron's Plant 4 facility in Minnesota and the Reynolds Pellet Plant in Indiana to produce direct-reduced ("DR") grade pellets.

The feasibility study has an effective date of January 14, 2026, and was prepared by Behre Dolbear & Company (USA), Inc. ("Behre Dolbear"), an independent, globally recognized multidisciplinary consulting firm.

Highlights of the Definitive Feasibility Study, as reported by MagIroni, include:

  • Base-case after-tax NPV (4.9%ii) of approximately US$1.598iii billion and an internal rate of return of 27.60%iv

  • Payback period of approximately 3 years and 7 months

  • Mine life of approximately 32 years

  • Up-front capital costs of approximately US$435 million, with approximately US$190 million associated with mining and rail equipment which is expected to be leased

  • Average annual DR-grade pellet production of approximately 2.6 million tonnes and total life of mine production of 84 million tonnes

  • Life-of-mine average cash costs of approximately US$92.42 per dry metric tonne of DR pellet (FOB Reynolds)

  • Targeting a final investment decision ("FID") in early 2026

The MagIron study confirms a technically robust and economically attractive restart plan and positions MagIron to become a domestic supplier of high-quality DR-grade iron units to the U.S. electric arc furnace steel market. The study incorporates pilot-plant test work conducted at the Natural Resources Research Institute at the University of Minnesota, which validated MagIron's processing flowsheet.

MagIron has stated that it intends to restart its portfolio of previously operating facilities to achieve production of approximately 2.5 to 2.7 million tonnes per annum of DR-grade pellets using existing infrastructure. The facilities benefit from an estimated US$660 million of historical capital investment and have a replacement value exceeding US$1.3 billion, providing a capital intensity and timeline advantage relative to new-build developments.

MagIron is targeting a FID in early 2026, subject to the successful completion of its project financing, with refurbishment and upgrade activities targeted to commence in mid-2026, followed by commissioning and ramp-up in early 2027.

Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of CoTec, commented: "The completion of an independent definitive feasibility study represents an important milestone for MagIron. Based on the post-tax base-case economics reported by the company, CoTec's approximate 17% ownership interest in MagIron equates to significant attributable value on a pre-financing dilution basis. Using MagIron's reported post-tax NPV of approximately US$1.6 billion, this interest implies an attributable value to CoTec of approximately US$272 million. This outcome reinforces the strategic rationale behind our investment approach and our focus on advancing assets that strengthen domestic supply chains for critical materials."

Qualified Persons

CoTec understands that the following Qualified Persons, along with other Qualified Persons, participated in the preparation of the feasibility study:

Mineral Reserves Estimation: Mr. Joseph Kantor, Dr. Robert Cameron
Mineral Resource Estimates: Mr. Joseph Kantor, Dr. Robert Cameron
Mining Engineering: Mr. John Thompson
Mineral Processing and Engineering: Mr. Mark Jorgenson
Environment and Social: Mr. Reinis Sipols

CoTec understands that each of the foregoing Qualified Persons are independent Qualified Persons. None of them have any relationship with CoTec. Each of these foregoing Qualified Persons has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in the news release that is relevant to their area of responsibility and verified the data underlying such technical information.

CoTec has not independently verified the technical information disclosed by MagIron.

About CoTec

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains for the United States and its allies.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening U.S. economic and national security. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a differentiated platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca

For further information, please contact:

Eugene Hercun, VP Finance, +1 604 537 2413

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the Company's interest in MagIron, the potential future value of MagIron and management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments, including MagIron, and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social and transport disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

i
https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/361b3a26-41ef-4cf5-a8fa-3bd92d5dc622/downloads/2e7b4551-f83a-4d4f-9737-0e1649c8fc26/MagIron%20Announces%20Completion%20of%20Feasibility%20St.pdf?ver=1768426688799
https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/361b3a26-41ef-4cf5-a8fa-3bd92d5dc622/downloads/54edfe9b-40fc-4735-a4e1-7594430c4cee/24-001%20MagIron%20(Plant%204)%20Executive%20Summary%2013%20.pdf?ver=1768426688799
ii Real discount rate
iii Based on 10-year historical average pricing for iron with U.S. tariffs
iv Assumes 100% equity funding

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

CoTec HoldingsCTH:CCTSXV:CTHTech Investing
CTH:CC
CoTec Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

CoTec Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CoTec Holdings (TSXV:CTH)

CoTec Holdings

Unlocking value with disruptive resource technologies

Unlocking value with disruptive resource technologies Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag UK Plant Opening

CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag UK Plant Opening

UK Minister for Industry opens HyProMag UK's first commercial scale rare earth sintered magnet manufacturing facilityFacility derisks HyProMag USA roll out and accelerates opportunity for U.S. customer magnet product verification VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / CoTec... Keep Reading...
CoTec to Host Investor Update

CoTec to Host Investor Update

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 14, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, Julian Treger, will host an investor update on Friday, January 16, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. PST / 11:00 a.m.... Keep Reading...
Following Completion of Expansion Concept Studies HyProMag USA Advances Expansion to Three States Supporting a Path To Triple U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Capacity by 2029

Following Completion of Expansion Concept Studies HyProMag USA Advances Expansion to Three States Supporting a Path To Triple U.S. Rare Earth Magnet Capacity by 2029

Completed concept studies for expansion of South Carolina and Nevada hubs, increasing total HyProMag USA magnet and alloy production from 1,552 metric tons NdFeB to 4,656 metric tons NdFeB per annum, supporting scalable U.S. manufacturing strategy and reinforcing momentum towards a planned U.S.... Keep Reading...
CoTec Investment MagIron Completes Purchase of Reynolds Pellet Plant

CoTec Investment MagIron Completes Purchase of Reynolds Pellet Plant

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 31, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note MagIron LLC's ("MagIron") press release dated December 31, 2025, following its prior press release dated December 19, 2025.... Keep Reading...
CoTec Investment MagIron Acquires Reynolds Pellet Plant and Launches United States Based DR Grade Pellet and Merchant Pig Iron Strategy

CoTec Investment MagIron Acquires Reynolds Pellet Plant and Launches United States Based DR Grade Pellet and Merchant Pig Iron Strategy

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note MagIron LLC's ("MagIron") press release dated December 19, 2025. CoTec owns 16.5% of the equity in MagIron on a fully diluted... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to inform that Brazil's National Mining Agency (ANM) has issued on November 7th, 2025, the Mining Permit # 743, for the area 870.0111989, granted under the lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. Closes Acquisition of Additional Mineral Rights in the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand District

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's News Release on September 12, 2025, it has closed the acquisition with Pedreiras do Brasil S.A. ("Pedreiras") a company controlled by Vitoria Stone,... Keep Reading...
Placement to Fund Further Investment in New Carbon

Placement to Fund Further Investment in New Carbon

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Placement to Fund Further Investment in New CarbonDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Westport Announces Board of Directors Update

Westport Announces Board of Directors Update

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), a supplier of alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, today announces changes to its Board of Directors. Chair Dan Hancock, appointed to the Board in July 2017, retired from the Board,... Keep Reading...
CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

CoTec Investment MagIron Secures State of Minnesota Iron Ore Mining Leases

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 19, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note MagIron LLC's ("MagIron") press release dated December 18, 2025. CoTec owns 16.5% of the equity in MagIron on a fully diluted basis.MagIron... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR,OTC:HMRFF) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Homerun Energy SRL, a 100% owned subsidiary of Homerun Resources has been officially recognised as a Key Innovator by the European Commission's Innovation Radar for its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

CoTec Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

CoTec Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Rio Silver Provides Shareholders With a Five-Step Plan to Access High-Grade Surface Silver and Advance Toward Near-Term Production at Maria Norte

One Bullion Limited Provides Gold Market Update and Portfolio Progress

Golconda Gold Releases Galaxy FY 2025 Production Update

1911 Gold Positions Itself as an Emerging Gold Producer with Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Provides Shareholders With a Five-Step Plan to Access High-Grade Surface Silver and Advance Toward Near-Term Production at Maria Norte

Gold Investing

One Bullion Limited Provides Gold Market Update and Portfolio Progress

Precious Metals Investing

Golconda Gold Releases Galaxy FY 2025 Production Update

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Positions Itself as an Emerging Gold Producer with Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Identifies 17 New Base and Precious Metal Showings at the Epworth Copper-Silver Project, Nunavut, Canada

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Intersects 748 Metres Averaging 0.27% Cu at Gaspé

gold investing

Spectacular Results up to 34.3% Antimony at Oaky Creek NSW