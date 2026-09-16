Costco Expands Nationwide Delivery on Uber Eats

Costco members can now shop their favorite items for on-demand or scheduled delivery through Uber Eats nationwide, with all of Costco's famous member savings available

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Costco today announced a major national expansion of their U.S. partnership, bringing Costco delivery through UBER Eats to millions of more customers in 47 states, up from 17. Nearly 600 Costco locations are now available on UBER Eats, bringing on-demand and scheduled delivery through the UBER Eats app to even more Costco members.

Costco members can now get all their Costco favorites—from fresh produce and bulk groceries to household essentials and those only-at-Costco finds—delivered with Uber Eats, whether they're stocking up for the week, planning a gathering, or fulfilling a last-minute need. This expansion gives Costco members another convenient way to shop their local Costco, while bringing one of the country's largest and most beloved retailers live nationwide on Uber Eats' growing marketplace.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Costco nationwide, giving Costco members more ways to shop and bringing the brand's storied selection and value to more consumers," said Andrew Macdonald, President and Chief Operating Officer at Uber . "Costco is one of the largest and most trusted retailers in the country for good reason, and our nationwide partnership demonstrates the scale and opportunity Uber can bring to retailers looking to meet more of consumers' everyday shopping needs."

More Savings for Costco Members

As part of this expanded U.S. partnership, Uber and Costco are offering additional benefits to Costco members, including:

  • Uber One membership savings: Eligible Costco members can receive 50% off an annual Uber One membership for the first year, followed by 20% off in subsequent years.†
  • Discounted Uber gift cards: For a limited time, Uber / Uber Eats gift cards will be available at participating Costco locations and on Costco.com at a price of $79.99 for $100 of value.†
  • Costco memberships through Uber Eats: For a limited time, consumers can purchase a Costco membership directly through Uber Eats and receive 30% off their first eligible Costco order.†

This multi-state expansion builds on Uber and Costco's existing global partnership. In addition to the U.S., Costco is also available on Uber Eats in Canada, Mexico, Japan, Taiwan, France, and Spain.

How it Works

Getting Costco favorites delivered through Uber Eats is simple:

  1. Open the Uber Eats app, search for Costco, and select your nearest location.
  2. Browse available products and add items to your cart.
  3. Add your Costco membership account at checkout
  4. Choose on-demand or scheduled delivery.
  5. Track your order in real time as it is shopped and delivered to your door.

Uber One members now also enjoy no Uber fees on eligible grocery and retail orders over $60††, with other ongoing benefits designed to make everyday shopping even more convenient.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 79 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Costco

Costco is a membership warehouse club, dedicated to bringing members the best possible prices on quality brand-name merchandise. Costco currently operates 933 warehouses, including 641 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 115 in Canada, 43 in Mexico, 37 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 20 in Korea, 15 in Australia, 14 in Taiwan, seven in China, five in Spain, three in France, two in Sweden, and one each in Iceland, and New Zealand. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, and China.

Terms apply. See app for details.

††Select stores only. Taxes and other governmental fees may still apply. Terms apply. See app for details.

Uber Press Contact: press@uber.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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