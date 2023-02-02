WALKER RIVER ANNOUNCES ADDTIONAL DRILL RESULTS FROM THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

Energy Investing News

Cosa Resources Appoints Veteran Uranium Geologist Andy Carmichael as Vice President of Exploration

Cosa Resources Appoints Veteran Uranium Geologist Andy Carmichael as Vice President of Exploration

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 2, 2023 Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andy Carmichael as Vice President of Exploration, effective immediately.

Andy Carmichael is a Professional Geoscientist with 19+ years in mineral exploration, of which 17+ have focused on exploring for uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Hornby Bay Basin, Colorado Plateau, and Namibia. Most recently Andy served as Vice President of Exploration at IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSXV: ISO) where he was also a member of the team that discovered the Hurricane deposit, currently the world's highest-grade Indicated Mineral Resource for uranium. Previously, Andy worked at the Triple R, Phoenix, Gryphon, and J-Zone deposits. Together with Craig Parry, Steve Blower, and Justin Rodko, Andy was awarded the AME 2022 Colin Spence Award for excellence in global mineral exploration for the discovery of Hurricane.  Andy is a P.Geo and holds a B.Sc. with Honours in Geology from Saint Mary's University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

"I am extremely happy to welcome Andy Carmichael to Cosa's industry leading uranium exploration team ", said Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO of Cosa.  " Andy brings an outstanding track record of success and discovery in the Athabasca Basin including being directly involved with the discovery of the Hurricane deposit. Andy will immediately begin planning for exploration programs on our uranium properties, including the 100% owned Ursa project."

Andy Carmichael, VP Exploration, commented: "Having worked previously with several members of the Cosa team, I am thrilled to take on the role and responsibilities of VP, Exploration at such an early and pivotal stage in the company's growth.  I am confident that the Cosa team has the track record and elements required to replicate past successes in the Athabasca and create shareholder value through exploration, discovery, and development.  I have spent the majority of my career exploring for uranium in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, and I look forward to the opportunity to build upon current relationships with the local communities and all stakeholders involved.  Uranium market fundamentals have never looked better, and Cosa presents a compelling opportunity to which I am eager to contribute."

About Cosa Resources

Cosa Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and is currently focused on the exploration of its uranium and copper projects in northern Saskatchewan.  The portfolio includes four uranium exploration properties; Ursa, Orion, Castor and Charcoal totaling 87,800 ha in the eastern Athabasca Basin.  It also includes t he Heron Project: three mineral claims approximately 180 km north of La Ronge, Saskatchewan that are prospective for sedimentary-hosted copper mineralization.

The team behind Cosa Resources has a track record of success in Saskatchewan, with several decades of combined experience in uranium exploration, discovery, and development in the province.

Contact

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO

info@cosaresources.ca

+1 888-899-2672 (COSA)

Cautionary Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "Forward‐Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward‐looking statements or information. These forward looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the exploration, development, and production at the Company's mineral projects.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of the Company, future growth potential for the Company and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the speculative nature of exploration and development; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified in the Company's public disclosure documents. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Cosa ResourcesCSE:COSAEnergy Investing
COSA:CC
Cosa Resources Acquires Extension to Ursa Uranium Property

Cosa Resources Acquires Extension to Ursa Uranium Property

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE:COSA) (" Cosa Resources " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired an additional 41,119 ha of highly prospective uranium exploration ground along the Cable Bay Shear Zone in the Eastern Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan.  The newly acquired claims are contiguous with the Company's Ursa property ("Ursa" or the "Property"), which now boasts over 60 km of strike length and 57,000 ha of coverage over the Cable Bay Shear Zone, a large and fertile structural corridor with known uranium occurrences. Historical drilling on the newly acquired claims has intersected anomalous uranium mineralization that was never adequately followed up, with the vast majority of the corridor completely untested.  The additional claims were acquired via low-cost staking and cash consideration paid to an arm's-length property vendor, with total acquisition costs of approximately $53,000

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Appointment of Veteran Uranium Geologist Ted Trueman to Its Board of Directors

Cosa Resources Announces Appointment of Veteran Uranium Geologist Ted Trueman to Its Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Ted Trueman to its Board of Directors (the " Board "), effective immediately

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources' Steve Blower and Craig Parry win AME Award for Excellence in Global Mineral Exploration

Cosa Resources' Steve Blower and Craig Parry win AME Award for Excellence in Global Mineral Exploration

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 29, 2022 Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Steve Blower, Chairman of Cosa, and Craig Parry, Strategic Advisor of Cosa, have been awarded the AME 2022 Colin Spence Award for excellence in global mineral exploration.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Begins Airborne Geophysical Survey at Charcoal and Castor Uranium Projects

Cosa Resources Begins Airborne Geophysical Survey at Charcoal and Castor Uranium Projects

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 15, 2022 Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of an airborne geophysical survey on the Charcoal and Castor uranium projects. Both projects are 100% owned by the Company and located in the prolific Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Appointment of Craig Parry as Strategic Advisor

Cosa Resources Announces Appointment of Craig Parry as Strategic Advisor

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig Parry as a Strategic Advisor to the Company, effective immediately.  The Company also announces that it has retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. (" Red Cloud ") to provide market making liquidity services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") and other applicable legislation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Provides Update for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Azincourt Energy Provides Update for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt") is pleased to provide an update on mobilization for the East Preston winter program at the East Preston uranium project, in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Provides Update for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Azincourt Energy Provides Update for East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

• Road Completed, Camp Build Nearing Completion

• Drill & Crew Mobilization Underway

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Québec City, June 2023 Welcomes Returning Special Sponsor - The Government of Québec Announces Critical Metals Day - June 20

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Québec City, June 2023 Welcomes Returning Special Sponsor - The Government of Québec Announces Critical Metals Day - June 20

Powered by Platinum Stage Sponsor - National Bank Financial 

THE Maple Gold Mines & JDS Group of Companies Student Sponsorship 
THE Salon Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Receives Approval from TSX Venture Exchange for South Falcon East Property Option Agreement, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Receives Approval from TSX Venture Exchange for South Falcon East Property Option Agreement, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ( " Skyharbour " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has granted conditional acceptance for the option agreement (the "Option Agreement") previously entered with with Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale"), an arms-length party, pursuant to which the Tisdale has been granted the right to acquire up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East Property (the "Property"). The Property consists of a series of mineral claims totaling 12,770 hectares, located in the Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Commences Inaugural 10,000m Drill Campaign at the Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Commences Inaugural 10,000m Drill Campaign at the Russell Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced its inaugural winter drill program at the 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project (the "Project") strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. Skyharbour is planning a minimum of 10,000 metres of diamond drilling in 18 to 20 drill holes over several phases and is fully funded and permitted for the drilling. The geologists and drilling crews are working out of an exploration camp on the Project located on the highway and within five kilometres of Denison Mines' Phoenix deposit located on the adjacent Wheeler River Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre RC Drilling Confirms Mineralized Uranium Envelope at J4 West Target

ValOre RC Drilling Confirms Mineralized Uranium Envelope at J4 West Target

Valore Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTCQB: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today reported assays for J4 West ("J4W") and Yat ("Yat") targets Reverse Circulation (‘RC") drilling at ValOre's 100% owned 68,552-hectare Angilak Property Uranium Project ("Angilak"), located in Nunavut Territory, Canada.

" Results from 2022 RC drilling confirm J4 West as a uraniferous structure, with all four sampled holes returning near-surface U 3 O 8 mineralization, and two of the four holes with assay intervals above the Lac 50 resource cut-off grade," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "J4 West remains fully open at depth, and along strike to the west, with the target conductor extending for an additional 800 m along strike towards the Eastern Extension of Lac 50. Assays remain pending for ten core holes, totaling 926 m of follow-up drilling."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

TINONE REPORTS COMPLETION OF SUCCESSFUL PHASE 1 DRILL PROGRAM AND DISCUSSES FUTURE PLANS FOR ITS GREAT PYRAMID TIN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD 2022 RESULTS AND PROVIDES FULL-YEAR 2023 GUIDANCE

Arch Resources to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 16

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Inomin Secures Beaver Discovery Team

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 24.3 Meters Grading 5.1% Zinc, 2.0% Lead, 0.2% Copper, 1.16 g/t Gold and 100.5 g/t Silver, Including 7.1 Meters Grading 12.4% Zinc, 3.1% Lead, 0.2% Copper, 0.80 g/t Gold And 67.7 g/t Silver at La Romanera Deposit

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD'S CASINO PROJECT TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUKON'S ECONOMY

Precious Metals Investing

Bathurst Metals Announces Peerless Claims Option

Copper Investing

Investor Webinar

Lithium Investing

DRA Global Appointed To Complete Definitive Feasibility Study For Cinovec

×