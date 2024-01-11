Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2023

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2024

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Trending Press Releases

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Nevada Organic Phosphate Adds Significantly to Murdock Property Size

Galena Mining Limited (ASX: G1A) – Trading Halt

Fireweed Drills Best Intersection to Date at Boundary Zone Comprising 143.95 m at 14.45% Zinc, 1.15% Lead, and 60.0 g/t Silver for a True Width of 50 m

Lancaster Resources Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Subsidiary and Record Date

NASDAQ Listing Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Cosa Announces Commencement of Ground Geophysics and Access Trail Establishment at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Announces Commencement of Ground Geophysics and Access Trail Establishment at the 100% Owned Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that ground geophysical surveying has commenced at its 100% owned Ursa uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Ursa" or the "Property").

Highlights

  • 80 km of ground-based electromagnetic (EM) surveying to be completed over five target areas

  • Results will aid targeting for initial drill campaign planned for Q1 2024

  • Best-in-class EM technology and modelling techniques, a significant advantage over the technological limitations of the historical work at Ursa

Keith Bodnarchuk, President & CEO, commented: "This survey marks the start of Cosa's ground-based exploration at Ursa, a significant milestone for the Company and the final step before initiating diamond drilling. We are pleased to have quickly advanced the Project to this stage and look forward to updating the market on the survey results. With an abundance of target areas at Ursa and several target generation programmes planned across our portfolio, 2024 will be a busy and exciting year for Cosa."

Andy Carmichael, VP of Exploration commented: "Since receiving the MobileMT airborne survey and 3D inversion results in 2023, we have been eager to launch ground-based follow-up surveying. The survey contractor Cosa selected for this work has extensive experience in the Athabasca Basin and has deployed cutting edge EM survey equipment to Ursa. We look forward to receiving the ground EM survey results and continuing to plan for the upcoming winter drill program. With the onset of frozen ground conditions in northern Saskatchewan, Cosa has also begun establishing a winter trail to access the Project ahead of drill mobilization."

Electromagnetic Surveying

The ground EM surveys are being completed to follow-up the property wide MobileMT™ airborne survey results announced on November 1st, 2023. From the airborne survey Cosa has identified 11 target areas which contain conductivity anomalies consistent with the unconformity-related uranium deposit model (Figures 2 and 3). Top priority target areas are structurally complex basement conductive trends coincident with sandstone-hosted, kilometre-scale zones of anomalous conductivity, which could reflect large-scale hydrothermal alteration zones commonly associated with Athabasca uranium deposits.

Cosa has engaged Discovery International Geophysics (Discovery) of Saskatoon, SK, to complete at least 80 kilometres of ground EM surveying to upgrade the accuracy of conductor locations in advance of diamond drilling. Discovery has deployed a survey system featuring state of the art superconducting quantum interference device (SQUID) EM receivers to collect the best quality data possible and maximize the signal to noise ratio. In conjunction with the stepwise moving loop transient electromagnetic (SWML-TEM) survey technique, the SQUID receivers significantly increase data resolution compared to historical EM surveys completed on the Project.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/193855_3b6b445ba472a831_003.jpg

Figure 1 - Cosa's Athabasca Basin Region Uranium Property Portfolio

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/193855_3b6b445ba472a831_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/193855_3b6b445ba472a831_004.jpg

Figure 2 - Ursa Basement Conductivity Model 100 m Below the Unconformity with Sandstone Conductivity Contours and Target Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/193855_3b6b445ba472a831_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/193855_3b6b445ba472a831_005.jpg

Figure 3 - Ursa Sandstone Conductivity Model 200 m above the Unconformity with Basement Conductivity Contours and Target Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9865/193855_3b6b445ba472a831_005full.jpg

About Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, BC and is focused on the exploration of its uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan. The portfolio includes eleven properties totaling over 180,000 ha across the Athabasca Basin region.

The team behind Cosa has a track record of success in Saskatchewan, with several decades of combined experience in uranium exploration, discovery, and development in the province.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andy Carmichael, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cosa Resources. Mr. Carmichael is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Contact

Keith Bodnarchuk, President and CEO
info@cosaresources.ca
+1 888-899-2672 (COSA)

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the exploration, development, and production at the Company's mineral projects.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of the Company, future growth potential for the Company and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of uranium and other commodities; no escalation in the severity of public health crises; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; the ongoing military conflict around the world; general economic factors; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's management discussion and analysis and other public disclosure documents.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193855

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cosa ResourcesCOSA:CCCSE:COSAEnergy Investing
COSA:CC
Cosa Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Cosa Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cosa Resources (CSE:COSA)

Cosa Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Completes Acquisition of the Aurora Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Completes Acquisition of the Aurora Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the Aurora Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Aurora" or the "Property") pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated December 1, 2023 (the "Purchase Agreement").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Acquires the Aurora Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Acquires the Aurora Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an asset purchase agreement dated December 1, 2023 (the "Purchase Agreement") for the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of the Aurora Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Aurora", or the "Property").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Receives Exploration Permits for the Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Receives Exploration Permits for the Ursa Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received the necessary permits from the Saskatchewan Government to conduct ground-based geophysics and diamond drilling exploration work on its 100% owned Ursa uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Ursa", or the "Property").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Results of Airborne Geophysics at the 100% Owned Ursa and Orion Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Announces Results of Airborne Geophysics at the 100% Owned Ursa and Orion Uranium Projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of project-wide MobileMT surveys at its 100% owned Ursa and Orion uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan ("Ursa", "Orion" or the "Property").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Acquisition of Solstice Uranium Exploration Property in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Announces Acquisition of Solstice Uranium Exploration Property in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (TSXV: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 100% owned Solstice uranium exploration property in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan ("Solstice" or the "Property"). Additionally, the Company has entered into a service agreement with Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads").

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour to Carry Out Winter Diamond Drilling Program Totalling Combined 8,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour to Carry Out Winter Diamond Drilling Program Totalling Combined 8,000 Metres at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for an upcoming drill program at its recently optioned 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. Skyharbour is planning 5,000 metres of diamond drilling in ten to twelve holes over the next several months at Russell with mobilization and commencement within the next few weeks. Following the initial phase of drilling at Russell Lake, the Company will move the drill rig over to its adjacent 100% owned, 35,705 hectare high-grade Moore Uranium Project to complete a planned 3,000 metres of drilling in eight to ten holes. The combined 8,000 metre winter drill campaign across the company's core projects is fully funded and permitted with the geologists and drilling crews working out of the exploration camp at the Russell Lake Project, located along the road servicing Cameco's McArthur River Uranium Mine.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE SPRUCE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE SPRUCE URANIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN SASKATCHEWAN

 Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Spruce Uranium Project ("Spruce" or the "Project") through staking over the past several months. The Project is located within the north-central margin of the Athabasca Basin, near the community of Fond du Lac and comprises four mineral claims covering 6,855 hectares (Figure 1).

Highlights:
  • Located in proximity to the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin ("Basin") with potential for high-grade, basement-hosted uranium deposits.
  • Covers over six (6) kilometres of prospective strike length along the Grease River Shear Zone ("GRSZ"), a major structural corridor that hosts the historical Fond du Lac uranium deposit.
  • The GRSZ is significantly underexplored relative to other major, Basin-margin structural corridors that have yielded significant basement-hosted uranium discoveries (e.g. Arrow, Triple R and Eagle Point).
  • Historical surface uranium showings of 1.60% U 3 O 8 and 0.65% U 3 O 8 from limited prospecting.
  • Additional Rare Earth Element ("REE") potential, including historical surface REE showings of 3.13% total rare earth element ("TREE"), 1.23% TREE, 0.88% TREE and 0.85% TREE.
  • Adjacent to properties held by IsoEnergy Ltd., and Forum Energy Metals Corp. (under option to Traction Uranium Inc.) that recently highlighted prospective conductive trends on the Project through airborne electromagnetic ("EM") surveying.

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, " As the uranium market continues to strengthen, with spot prices recently topping US$90 /lb U 3 O 8 , investment in uranium exploration in Saskatchewan's prolific Athabasca Basin is on the rise as explorers search for resources to meet the growing future supply deficit. This timely acquisition provides Fortune Bay with another uranium project to create value for our stakeholders. The Spruce Uranium Project hosts the hallmarks for a high-grade basement-hosted discovery; located on a major structural zone in proximity to the Basin margin with a precedent for mineralization, and limited exploration to date."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Private Placement Financing to C$6.4 Million

Nuclear Fuels Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Private Placement Financing to C$6.4 Million

Not for distribution in the United States or to U.S. newswire services

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF OTCQX:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today announced that due to strong institutional investor demand, it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp., as sole bookrunner, (" Bookrunner ") along with PowerOne Capital Markets Limited as co-leads, (" PowerOne ", together with PI Financial, the " Underwriters ") to increase the size of the previously announced bought deal private placement from C$5.0 million to C$6.4 million (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Nuclear Fuels Announces $5 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Not for distribution in the United States or to U.S. newswire services

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE:NF OTCQX:NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into an agreement with PI Financial Corp., as sole bookrunner, (" Bookrunner ") along with PowerOne Capital Markets Limited as co-leads, (" PowerOne ", together with PI Financial, the " Underwriters ") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on "bought deal" basis by way of private placement, 8,333,334 units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of C$0.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of approximately C$5 million (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Year End Letter to Shareholders

Year End Letter to Shareholders

CSE:NF
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today stated, on behalf of the Board of Directors and management of Nuclear Fuels Inc., that we thank you for your support throughout our first year of business. It has been a busy year with the completion of the Reverse Take Over of a publicly-traded company providing us with the opportunity to become a CSE listed company in July. This, in combination with the opportunistic expansion of our uranium portfolio in Wyoming while still maintaining a clear focus on the Kaycee Project, has demonstrated some of our key strengths. We are quickly becoming a recognized force in a market embracing uranium and nuclear energy.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking two new prospective uranium exploration claims in northern Saskatchewan, increasing Skyharbour's total land package that it has ownership interest in to 523,097 ha (1,292,600 acres) across 25 projects. These 100% owned claims add an additional 4,726 ha to Skyharbour's existing holdings in and around the Athabasca Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute. As the Company remains focused on its co-flagship Russell Lake and Moore uranium projects, this new property will become a part of Skyharbour's prospect generator business as the Company will seek strategic partners to advance this asset.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Cosa Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

NEO Battery Materials Files 9th Silicon Anode Patent for Major Manufacturing Innovation

Nextech3D.ai's Breakthrough AI Powered Search Engine Reports a 80% Increase in 3D Modeling Productivity

Grid Battery Metals Provides a Financial Update

Appia Receives Approval for 12 Additional Claim Blocks at Its PCH Rare Earths Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, Goias, Brazil

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Provides a Financial Update

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Receives Approval for 12 Additional Claim Blocks at Its PCH Rare Earths Ionic Adsorption Clay Project, Goias, Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Commences Phase 2 Graphite Drilling at The Carheil Project in Quebec

Lithium Investing

RK Lithium Project – Drilling Update Strong Li and Sn Intersections at the BT Lithium Prospect

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium Announces Extension of Private Placement

Lithium Investing

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Rare Earth Investing

Eclipse Advances Environmental and Social Impact Studies for Ivigtût Prospect, Step Closer to Mining License

×