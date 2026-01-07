Corteva and bp Launch Biofuel Feedstock Joint Venture Etlas

Partnership will leverage Corteva technology and bp integrated downstream capabilities to produce and deliver biofuel feedstocks to global markets

Ignacio Conti to be CEO, Gaurav Sonar to be Chair of the Board of Directors

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) and BP,OTC:BPAQF (NYSE: BP,OTC:BPAQF, LSE: BP,OTC:BPAQF.L) today announced the launch of Etlas, their new 50:50 joint venture that will produce oil from crops including canola, mustard and sunflower for use in the production of biofuels like sustainable (or synthetic) aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel (RD). Etlas will harness both Corteva's century-long expertise in seed technology to develop crops ideally suited to produce SAF and RD as well as BP,OTC:BPAQF's expertise in refining and marketing fuel for the commercial transportation market.

Etlas aims to produce one million metric tonnes of feedstock per year by the mid-2030s, which could produce over 800 thousand tonnes of biofuel. Initial supply is scheduled to begin in 2027 for use in co-processing at refineries as well as at dedicated biofuels plants.

Leading industry estimates have global demand for SAF growing to as much as 10 million tonnes by 20301 -- from about 1 million tonnes in 2024, while global demand for RD could rise to as much as 35 million tonnes by 20302 from approximately 17 million tonnes in 2024. Etlas is designed to provide a reliable, scalable supply of feedstock to help meet this expected demand. 

The feedstock Etlas uses will be harvested from crops that are grown on existing cropland, between main food cropping seasons.  Such intermediate crops can help improve soil health while providing farmers with a new revenue stream. As they use existing cropland during times when it has previously been unproductive like a fallow or cover period, they also do not lead to additional demand for land.  

Judd O'Connor, executive vice president of Corteva's seed business unit added: "By helping found Etlas, Corteva continues to deliver on two critical parts of our mission: to help fuel the world and to support farmers. Agriculture is part of the solution, and we are excited to see Etlas come to life."  

Philipp Schoelzel, senior vice president, biofuels growth, bp added: "This capital light joint venture creates optionality in our biofuels value chain, strengthening our position and helping deliver attractive returns. We're excited to collaborate with Corteva to deliver what our customers want."

Ignacio Conti, Global Business Development Director at Corteva will be the new Etlas Chief Executive Officer and Gaurav Sonar, vice president, Novel Feedstocks at bp will become its Chair of the Board of Directors.

"As the aviation industry looks for reliable, sustainable and cost-competitive sources of SAF, it is clear farmers have a critical role to play," said Etlas CEO, Ignacio Conti. "Etlas brings together global leaders in agriculture innovation and energy production to harness this demand by leveraging technological expertise and trusted relationships with farmers around the world to help scale production and boost supply while offering farmers new revenue streams."

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at  www.corteva.com.

About bp

For more information, please visit www.bp.com 

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain estimates and forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by their use of words like "estimates," "expects," "will," "aims," "believes," "intends," or other words of similar meaning. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the company's expectations related to regulatory approvals, product development, product offerings and product, financial or sustainability performance are forward-looking statements. No obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law, is hereby undertaken and any such obligation is specifically disclaimed. A detailed discussion of some of the significant risks and uncertainties which may cause results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements or other estimates is included in the "Risk Factors" section of Corteva's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and as modified by subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

1 Financing Sustainable Aviation Fuels: Case Studies and Implications for Investment | World Economic Forum
2 IEA Renewable Energy Progress Tracker – Accelerated Scenario (42.7 billion litres converted to tonnes)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corteva-and-bp-launch-biofuel-feedstock-joint-venture-etlas-302654342.html

SOURCE Corteva Agriscience

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BP (formerly British Petroleum)BPLSE:BPNYSE:BPResource Investing
BP
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
BP Silver

BP Silver Finalizes Targets for Upcoming Drill Program at its Cosuño Silver Project, Bolivia

BP Silver Corp. (TSXV: BPAG) ("BP Silver" or the "Company") announces that it has finalized targets for initial drill testing and has selected Maldonado Exploraciones, a premier Bolivian drilling contractor, to carry out the upcoming drill program at its Cosuño Silver Project ("Cosuño") in... Keep Reading...
Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQB: NUMIF) (FSE: LR23) ("Numinus" or the "Company") a mental health care company focused on innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based... Keep Reading...
Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

All financial results are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. Numinus Wellness Inc. (TSX: NUMI) (OTCQB: NUMIF) (FSE: LR23) ("Numinus" or the "Company"), a mental health care company focused on innovative behavioral health treatments with a focus on safe, evidence-based... Keep Reading...
Lode Gold Signs $3.5 Million Strategic Alliance; Creating One of the Largest Prospective Land Packages in New Brunswick

Lode Gold Signs $3.5 Million Strategic Alliance; Creating One of the Largest Prospective Land Packages in New Brunswick

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement with Fancamp Exploration Ltd. ("Fancamp") which will result in a $3.5 million investment (the "Investment Agreement") into the Company, and into... Keep Reading...
Compass pointing to "invest" with a Canadian flag sphere at the center.

Fraser Institute: Policy Uncertainty Driving Mining Capital Out of Canada

Canada is undermining its resource sector advantages as persistent policy uncertainty continues to erode investor confidence across large parts of the country, according to new commentary from the Fraser Institute.Julio Mejía, a policy analyst, and Elmira Aliakbari, director of natural resources... Keep Reading...
Calculator, tax form, pen and Australian dollars with "taxes" spelled in wooden blocks.

Mining Industry Opposes Proposed Australian Hybrid Corporate Tax System

The Australian government's Productivity Commission is proposing a hybrid corporate tax system in accordance with the Productivity Commission Act 1998.In a report called “Creating a More Dynamic and Resilient Economy Inquiry,” the commission says that the key levers the government has to improve... Keep Reading...
Yellow road sign shaped like arrow that says: "Stock Exchange Santa Claus Rally."

What is the Santa Claus Rally and Has it Arrived?

As investors bask in festive cheer, the holiday season may signal the start of the so-called Santa Claus rally.The Santa Claus rally is a period between the final trading days of December and the first days of January when stocks tend to climb. While this seasonal uptick isn’t guaranteed,... Keep Reading...
Digital display showing ASX with a green upward triangle indicator.

Top 5 Australian Mining News Stories of 2025

From boardroom decisions to billion-dollar buildouts, 2025 was a defining year for Australian mining companies as they navigated changes in the global landscape.Escalating trade tensions, shifting US tariff policies and heightened geopolitical risk reshaped export strategies and investor... Keep Reading...
CSE Bulletin: INDEX - CSE 25 Index Quarterly Rebalancing

CSE Bulletin: INDEX - CSE 25 Index Quarterly Rebalancing

The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, December 19, 2025. Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 19 décembre 2025.... Keep Reading...
Iris Secures Right to High-grade Tungsten Project, Montana USA and Update on Capital Raising

Iris Secures Right to High-grade Tungsten Project, Montana USA and Update on Capital Raising

IRIS Metals Limited (ASX: IR1, “IRIS” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has executed a binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) with Finley Mining Inc for the exclusive right to farm-in to the Finley Basin Tungsten Project (Tungsten Project) located in Granite County, Montana, USA. This... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

LAURION Intersects High-Grade Gold, Silver and Zinc at Ishkoday A-Zone/McLeod/CRK Zone, Confirming Structural Continuity Along Mineralized Corridor

Prismo Metals Announces Assay & IP Survey Results at Silver King

La Negra SE delivers exceptional drill results

Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

LAURION Intersects High-Grade Gold, Silver and Zinc at Ishkoday A-Zone/McLeod/CRK Zone, Confirming Structural Continuity Along Mineralized Corridor

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Assay & IP Survey Results at Silver King

silver investing

La Negra SE delivers exceptional drill results

Gold Investing

Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications

Lithium Investing

Top 5 Canadian Lithium Stocks (Updated January 2026)

Precious Metals Investing

Imminent Gold Production and Cashflow from White Dam Project

Energy Investing

Alvopetro Announces Record Sales Volumes