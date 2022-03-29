American Manganese receives Drill Permits for Rocher Deboule from Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon InnovationAmerican Manganese Inc. reports Vent Zone IP Geophysics Identifies High Chargeability and coincident and Significant Rare Earth Values on Rocher Deboule Cu-Au-AgProjectThe Vent Zone alteration consists of chlorite-quartz-carbonate-garnet-clay hosted in and esiticflowstuffs of Upper Cretaceous Kasalka ...

