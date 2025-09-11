Cornish Metals Provides an Activities Update for the South Crofty Tin Project

Cornish Metals Inc. ( AIMTSX-V: CUSN ) ("Cornish Metals" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its wholly owned and permitted South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to provide an update on the progress of activities at South Crofty.

Excavation of the new process plant area commenced in August 2025, as planned. The work is currently focused on the initial phase of the excavation, which includes the topsoil removal and the handling and disposal of organic material in compliance with environmental regulations. See image here.

Demolition of the old north winder house and dismantling of the old north winder have commenced, making way for construction of the new building in the coming months that will house the new production winder that has been ordered from Qualter Hall.

Following on from the news release dated 12 August 2025 , work on the mid-shaft pump station is progressing to plan with the work area secured and stabilisation of the underground chamber of the pump station complete. Removal of the old pumps, pipes and steelwork is underway in preparation for lifting to surface that will then enable the installation of new permanent pumps. See image here .

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals is a dual-listed mineral exploration and development company (AIM and TSX-V: CUSN) that is advancing the South Crofty tin project towards production. South Crofty:

  • is a historical, high-grade, underground tin mine located in Cornwall, United Kingdom and benefits from existing mine infrastructure including multiple shafts that can be used for future operations;
  • is permitted to commence underground mining (valid to 2071), construct a new processing facility and for all necessary site infrastructure;
  • would be the only primary producer of tin in Europe or North America. Tin is a Critical Mineral as defined by the UK, American, and Canadian governments as it is used in almost all electronic devices and electrical infrastructure. Approximately two-thirds of the tin mined today comes from China, Myanmar and Indonesia;
  • benefits from strong local community, regional and national government support with a growing team of skilled people, local to Cornwall, and could generate over 300 direct jobs.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Don Turvey"
Don Turvey
CEO and Director

Engage with us directly at our investor hub. Sign up at: https://investors.cornishmetals.com/link/P4xMGP

For additional information please contact:

Cornish Metals

Fawzi Hanano
Irene Dorsman 		investors@cornishmetals.com
info@cornishmetals.com
Tel: +1 (604) 200 6664

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP
(Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker) 		Richard Morrison
Charlie Bouverat
Grant Barker 		Tel: +44 203 470 0470

Hannam & Partners
(Joint Broker) 		Matthew Hasson
Andrew Chubb
Jay Ashfield 		cornish@hannam.partners
Tel: +44 207 907 8500

BlytheRay
(Financial PR) 		Tim Blythe
Megan Ray 		cornishmetals@blytheray.com
Tel: +44 207 138 3204

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Caution regarding forward looking statements

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, outlook, guidance, estimates and forecasts and other statements regarding future plans, the realisation, cost, timing and extent of mineral resource or mineral reserve estimates, estimation of commodity prices, currency exchange rate fluctuations, estimated future exploration expenditures, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting time lines, requirements for additional capital and the Company's ability to obtain financing when required and on terms acceptable to the Company, future or estimated mine life and other activities or achievements of Cornish Metals. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could", "would" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to receipt of regulatory approvals, risks related to general economic and market conditions; risks related to the availability of financing; the timing and content of upcoming work programmes; actual results of proposed exploration activities; possible variations in Mineral Resources or grade; projected dates to commence mining operations; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations. The list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect Cornish's forward-looking statements.

Cornish Metals' forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management and reflect their current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Cornish Metals does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law.


