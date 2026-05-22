CoreWeave to Participate in the Jefferies Software, Internet, and AI Conference

CoreWeave Inc . (Nasdaq: CRWV), The Essential Cloud for AI™, today announced that Nitin Agrawal, CFO, will present at the Jefferies Software, Internet, and AI Conference in Newport, CA. The discussion will begin at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time May 27th.

A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available on CoreWeave's Investor Relations site at investors.coreweave.com .

Disclosure Information

CoreWeave uses its investor relations page (investors.coreweave.com), its X account (@CoreWeave), and its LinkedIn page (linkedin.com/company/coreweave/) to disclose material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels, in addition to following CoreWeave's press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, public conference calls and public webcasts.

About CoreWeave, Inc.

CoreWeave is The Essential Cloud for AI™. Built for pioneers by pioneers, CoreWeave delivers a platform of technology, tools, and teams that enables innovators to move at the pace of innovation, building and scaling AI with confidence. Trusted by leading AI labs, startups, and global enterprises, CoreWeave serves as a force multiplier by combining superior infrastructure performance with deep technical expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. Established in 2017, CoreWeave completed its public listing on Nasdaq (CRWV) in March 2025. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .

Investor Relations contact:
Investor-Relations@coreweave.com / https://investors.coreweave.com/

Media contact:
Press@coreweave.com / https://www.coreweave.com/about-us

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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