Core Scientific Supports Governor Abbott's Focus on Responsible Data Center Infrastructure in Texas

Company emphasizes collaboration, grid resilience and long-term community investment in Texas
Core Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: CORZ) ("Core Scientific" or the "Company"), a leader in digital infrastructure for high-density colocation ("HDC"), today expressed its support for Governor Greg Abbott's leadership in advancing transparency and accountability around data center development in Texas, and is committed to following the guidance and welcoming the audit process. Core Scientific believes responsible growth should protect grid reliability and local residents and ratepayers, while ensuring operators are responsible for the costs associated with their infrastructure needs.
Texas is a critical market for the infrastructure and power supporting artificial intelligence, advanced computing and other rapidly growing digital applications. As investment in these technologies accelerates, Core Scientific believes continued coordination among data center operators, state and local officials, utilities and communities will be essential to expanding capacity responsibly while maintaining a reliable and resilient electric grid, carefully managing power and water resources and delivering meaningful benefits to local communities.
"Data centers are key to supporting America's technology leadership, and our industry has an important role to play in working constructively with policymakers, utilities and local communities as that infrastructure expands," said Adam Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of Core Scientific. "We believe Texas can continue to lead the country in both energy and technology through thoughtful planning, open engagement and investment that strengthens the broader infrastructure ecosystem. We look forward to continuing to work with state leaders, ERCOT, utilities and our local partners to support that growth."
Core Scientific has operated data centers in Texas since 2022 and, throughout its operations, has ensured it pays its own electric and infrastructure costs, uses new cooling technology equating to low water consumption and engages with the community on local initiatives. The Company supports a clear and predictable framework for data center development that balances the needs of operators, utilities and the communities they serve. Thoughtful standards can help preserve Texas' leadership in technology, energy and innovation while supporting the infrastructure required for long-term growth.
About Core Scientific, Inc.
Core Scientific is a leader in designing, building and operating large scale, purpose-built data centers for high-density colocation ("HDC") services. Core Scientific operates facilities for high-density colocation services serving artificial intelligence-related ("AI") workloads and is a premier provider of digital infrastructure and services to its third-party customers. The majority of the Company's revenue is derived from high-density colocation services, with the remainder derived from earning digital assets for the Company's own account and from digital asset mining hosting services. The Company is in the process of repurposing its remaining mining facilities to support its high-density colocation services business as circumstances allow. Core Scientific's facilities are located in Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Kentucky (1), North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1), Oklahoma (1) and Texas (4). To learn more, visit www.corescientific.com .
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the "Exchange Act"). Forward-looking statements may include words such as "aim," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the Company's ability to scale and grow its business, successfully complete construction of its data centers, source sufficient electrical energy, necessary long lead infrastructure components, supplies and equipment, the advantages and expected growth of the Company, the Company's ability to source and retain talent, and our ability to source and consummate acquisitions of entities holding suitable land and power. These statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the Company's management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve, and must not be relied on by any investor, as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.
These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known or unknown, that could cause actual results to vary materially from those indicated or anticipated. These risks, assumptions and uncertainties include those described in Part I. Item 1A. — "Risk Factors" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materializes, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements.
There may be additional risks that the Company could not presently know or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.
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