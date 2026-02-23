Core Scientific, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Core Scientific, Inc. (Nasdaq: CORZ) ("Core Scientific" or the "Company"), a leader in digital infrastructure for high-density colocation, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results after the financial markets close on Monday, March 2, 2026. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 3:30 p.m. Central Time.
Hosting the call and webcast to review results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 will be Adam Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, Matt Brown, Chief Operating Officer, Jim Nygaard, Chief Financial Officer, and Jon Charbonneau, Vice President, Investor Relations.
Conference Call and Webcast Event Summary
Date: March 2, 2026
Time: 3:30 p.m. CT (1:30 p.m. PT, 2:30 p.m. MT, 4:30 p.m. ET)
Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast directly by clicking here or via the Investors section of the Core Scientific, Inc. website, https://investors.corescientific.com, under "Events and Presentations." Please allow 10 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.
Audio Replay Options
An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.corescientific.com .
About Core Scientific, Inc.
Core Scientific, Inc. ("Core Scientific" or the "Company") is a leader in designing, building and operating large scale, purpose-built data centers for high-density colocation services. We operate facilities for high-density colocation services and are a premier provider of digital infrastructure, software solutions and services to our third-party customers. We employ our own fleet of computers ("miners") to earn digital assets for our own account and are in the process of converting most of our existing facilities to support artificial intelligence-related workloads and next generation colocation services. We currently derive the majority of our revenue from earning digital assets for our own account but expect to rapidly increase revenue derived from high-density colocation ("HDC"). We intend to repurpose our remaining facilities currently used in our digital asset mining businesses to support our high-density colocation services business as circumstances allow and in a manner designed to retain access to electrical power under our control, maximize the value of our digital asset mining equipment to third parties and fulfill our existing obligations to suppliers and customers. Our facilities are located in Alabama (1), Georgia (2), Kentucky (1), North Carolina (1), North Dakota (1), Oklahoma (1) and Texas (3). To learn more, visit www.corescientific.com .
