Copper Quest Exploration (CSE:CQX)

Copper Quest Exploration: Unlocking District-scale Copper Porphyry Systems in North America

Copper Quest Exploration (CSE:CQX, OTCQB:IMIMF, FRA:3MX) is focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and development of its North American critical mineral portfolio, with more than 40,000 hectares across tier-one jurisdictions in Canada and the US.

In British Columbia, the company’s assets include the Stars copper-molybdenum discovery in the Bulkley Porphyry Belt, the Stellar property with historic showings and new anomalies, an earn-in on the Rip project, a large porphyry copper-molybdenum system, and the Thane Project in the Toodoggone Belt, prospective for copper-gold-molybdenum.

Map of British Columbia, Canada with Copper Quest Exploration projects

The Stars project is a 9,694-hectare, road-accessible copper-molybdenum property in the prolific Bulkley Porphyry Belt, home to past producers such as Imperial Metals’ Huckleberry mine and Newmont’s Equity Silver Mine. Stars is defined by a 5 × 2.5 km annular magnetic anomaly coincident with a mineralized monzonite intrusion. Drilling in 2018 confirmed a significant porphyry system at the Tana Zone, highlighted by intercepts of 0.466 percent copper over 195.1 meters from 23 meters, including 40 meters averaging nearly 1 percent copper, and 0.20 percent copper over 396.7 meters from 28 meters. All holes to date have returned copper levels well above background, with alteration, intrusive textures, and veining typical of productive porphyry systems.

Company Highlights

  • Large, Tier-one Land Position: More than 40,000 hectares across British Columbia’s Bulkley and Toodoggone Porphyry Belts, plus a newly acquired copper-gold porphyry project in Idaho, USA.
  • Flagship Discovery at Stars: Drill intercepts of 0.466 percent copper over 195.1 m confirm a fertile porphyry copper-molybdenum system with over 30 km of untested intrusive contacts.
  • Multiple Copper Systems: Canadian portfolio includes Stars, Stellar, Rip (earn-in up to 80 percent) and Thane, each offering district-scale potential in proven belts.
  • Idaho Acquisition: The Nekash copper-gold porphyry project in Lemhi County, Idaho, is a milestone acquisition aligned with its strategy to build a portfolio of highly prospective copper assets across North America.
  • Strong Technical Bench: Leadership and advisory team include former senior executives from Freeport, Glencore and Trevali, with extensive porphyry exploration and mine development expertise.

Copper Quest Exploration
Unlocking district-scale copper porphyry systems across North America

Copper Quest Acquires the Nekash Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Idaho, USA

Copper Quest Acquires the Nekash Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Idaho, USA

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of the Nekash Copper-Gold Porphyry Project (" Nekash " or the " Project ") located in Lemhi County, Idaho, United States. This acquisition marks an important milestone in the Company's strategy to build a portfolio of highly prospective copper assets across North America.

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

Copper Quest Closes Second and Final Tranche of Financing

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche (the " Second Tranche ") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") with the issuance of 4,070,534 units (the " Units ", and each, a " Unit ") of the Company at a price of $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of $305,290.05.

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

African Discovery Group (OTC:AFDG) (“AFDG” or the “Company”) has signed a term sheet to acquire the Butembo Copper exploration license in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by acquiring 100% of the shares of SOCIETE GRABIN MINING SAS (the “Transaction”). With this proposed acquisition, AFDG aims to create a combined copper company built to deliver value creation for the next century. Congo has an estimated $24 trillion worth of mineral wealth, according to the World Bank.

First standalone Congolese company in the United States

Glass building facade with Freeport-McMoRan logo in silver letters.

Copper Prices Up as Freeport-McMoRan Announces Force Majeure at Grasberg

Copper prices rose on Wednesday (September 24) after Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) announced that operations will remain halted at its Grasberg copper-gold mine in Indonesia.

The mine was shut down on September 8 following the ingress of 800,000 metric tons of wet material, which trapped seven workers. The bodies of two workers have since been recovered, and the search for the remaining five is ongoing.

In Wednesday's release, Freeport-McMoRan stated that it is investigating the cause of the incident, noting that it is unprecedented in the history of operations at the Grasberg block-cave site.

Nine Mile Metals

Nine Mile samples up to 18.27% Cu at Wedge

NINE MILE METALS ANNOUNCES XRF HIGH-GRADE RESULTS UP TO 18.27% COPPER FROM THE UPCOMING DRILL AREA AT THE WEDGE PROJECT, BATHURST, NEW BRUNSWICK

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. has released XRF (X-ray fluorescence) results for volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization grab samples collected from the coming drill area on the Wedge VMS project in the world-famous Bathurst mining camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. Discovered in 1956, Cominco operated the Wedge mine between 1962 and 1968, producing 1.5 million tonnes of predominantly copper ore. At the time of closure (head pillar collapsed), only the upper portion of the deposit was mined. The expectation is that the lower 60 per cent plus remains untouched based upon recent drill testing and extends at depth with the 3-D modelling.

Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Marketing Manager

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded resource exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of a Marketing Manager, a key role which, along with Empire's partnership with titanium marketing experts, TiPMC Consulting, strengthens the in-house marketing and product development team and supports the rapid advancement of the Pitfield Titanium Project ("Pitfield" or the "Project") in Western Australia.

Key Points

Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF),the AIM-quoted resource exploration and development company, announces that it was notified today that Mr Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, purchased 40,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the share capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 36.25 pence each.

Following this purchase, Mr Bunn's total beneficial ownership in the Company is 2,251,111 Ordinary Shares representing 0.32% of the Company's issued share capital.

Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited Announces Company Update

The Board of Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the resource exploration and development company, would like to respond to recent sharp decline in the Company's share price and would like to clarify that there has been no material change to the Company's operational or financial position to account for this movement. The Board remains confident in the Company's strategy, the progress being made at the Pitfield Titanium Project and the long-term value proposition for shareholders.

Empire continues to advance technical and commercial workstreams to unlock the Project's full potential and will update the market in due course on further developments. The Company is well funded to achieve upcoming milestones, underpinned by £4.5m fundraising in Q2 2025 and as at 30 June 2025 the Company's cash position was £6.3m.

