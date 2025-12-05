Copper Quest Closes $1,927,000 Private Placement

Copper Quest Closes $1,927,000 Private Placement

// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States //

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 1, 2025, it has issued an aggregate of 10,142,104 flow-through shares of the Company (the " FT Shares ", and each, a " FT Share ") at a price of $0.19 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,927,000 in connection with its previously announced fully subscribed non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ").

Each FT Share constitutes a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act ") and the gross proceeds of the Private Placement will be used by the Company for exploration and related programs, which qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" and "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures", as such terms are defined in the Tax Act, in connection with Copper Quest's projects in British Columbia.

Brian Thurston, President & CEO of Copper Quest, commented: " The team has spent the last 12 months building Copper Quest to be a standout junior explorer holding seven quality projects including the recent acquisitions of Stars, Stellar, Nekash, and pending Kitimat and Alpine. It is now time for the Company to grow shareholder value through advancing these properties through work on the ground and drilling. These funds will allow us advance multiple properties in 2026 while we continue vetting quality partners to help advance the rest. "

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company paid cash finder's fees totaling $130,199.98 and issued 685,261 finder's warrants (the " Finder's Warrants ") entitling the holder thereof to acquire one non-flow-through common share at an exercise price of C$0.19. The Finder's Warrants will expire on December 5, 2027.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory four month hold period expiring April 6, 2026.

To accommodate increased interest in the Private Placement, the Company also announces that it may further issue up to 255,264 FT Shares under the same terms as above stated, no later than December 15, 2025. All securities to be issued thereunder will be subject to a statutory hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Related Party Participation in the Private Placement

Jason Nickel, Director of the Company, participated in Private Placement by purchasing 50,000 FT Shares for $9,500. The participation by Mr. Nickel, as an insider of the Company, constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the FT Shares purchased by Mr. Nickel, nor the consideration for the FT Shares paid by Mr. Nickel, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Private Placement, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances as the details of insider participation in the Private Placement were not settled until shortly prior to closing the Private Placement and the Company wished to complete the Private Placement in an expeditious manner.

The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold absent registration or compliance with an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Copper

Copper is an essential industrial metal at the heart of the global energy transition and modern infrastructure. It plays a critical role in electrification, renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, data centers, and smart technologies. With global demand rising and new supply challenged by declining grades, complex permitting, and underinvestment, the copper market faces persistent deficits and growing geopolitical scrutiny. Recent U.S. policy announcements, including import tariffs and initiatives to secure domestic and allied supply chains, underscore copper's strategic importance and the need for resilient, localized resource exploration, development, production and processing capacity.

ABOUT Copper Quest Exploration Inc.

Copper Quest (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) is focused on building shareholder value through project acquisition, and exploration and development of its North American Critical Mineral portfolio of assets. The Company's land package currently comprises five projects that span over 40,000+ hectares in great mining jurisdictions as well as the Kitimat Cu-Au Project and the past-producing Alpine Gold Mine that are both pending acquisition following due diligence.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the Stars Property, a porphyry copper-molybdenum discovery, covering 9,693 hectares in central British Columbia's Bulkley Porphyry Belt. Contiguous to the Stars Property, Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the 5,389 hectare Stellar Property. CQX also has an earn-in option up to 80% and joint-venture agreement on the 4,700 hectare porphyry copper-molybdenum Rip Project, also in the Bulkley Porphyry Belt.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the Nekash Copper-Gold Project, a porphyry exploration opportunity located in Lemhi County, Idaho, along the prolific Idaho-Montana porphyry copper belt that hosts world-class systems such as Butte and CUMO. The project is fully road-accessible via maintained U.S. highways and forest service roads and currently consists of 70 unpatented federal lode claims covering 585 hectares.

Copper Quest has a 100% interest in the Thane Project located in the Quesnel Terrane of Northern BC which spans over 20,658 ha with 10 high-priority targets identified demonstrating significant copper and precious metal mineralization potential.

Copper Quest's leadership and advisory teams are senior mining industry executives who have a wealth of technical and capital markets experience and a strong track record of discovering, financing, developing, and operating mining projects on a global scale. Copper Quest is committed to sustainable and responsible business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which it operates. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "CQX". For more information on Copper Quest, please visit the Company's website at www.copper.quest.

On behalf of the Board of Copper Quest Exploration Inc.

Brian Thurston, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel: 778-949-1829
For further information contact:

Investor Relations
info@copper.quest

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding the terms and completion of the Flow-Through Offering, the payment of finder's fees and issuance of Finder's Warrants, the anticipated closing date and the planned use of proceeds of the Flow-Through Offering, and future operations and activities of Copper Quest, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to obtain regulatory approval of the Flow-Through Offering, risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. The Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Copper Quest ExplorationCQX:CCCSE:CQXBase Metals Investing
CQX:CC
Copper Quest Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Copper Quest Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Copper Quest Exploration

Copper Quest Exploration

Unlocking district-scale copper porphyry systems across North America

Unlocking district-scale copper porphyry systems across North America Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Copper Quest Partners with ExploreTech for AI-Driven Resource Exploration and Development

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with U.S. based Exploration Technologies Inc. (" ExploreTech ") to deploy generative artificial intelligence across... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest to Acquire Past-Producing Alpine Gold Mine

Copper Quest to Acquire Past-Producing Alpine Gold Mine

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arms-length Option to Purchase Agreement (the " Agreement ") dated November 7th, 2025 with 0847114 B.C. Ltd. (" Privco "), a British Columbia... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest To Acquire 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Copper Quest To Acquire 100% Interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Kitimat Copper-Gold Project (the "Project"), located approximately 10 kilometers... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Amends RIP Cu-Mo Option Agreement and Provides Project Update

Copper Quest Amends RIP Cu-Mo Option Agreement and Provides Project Update

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has signed an Amended Option Agreement (the " Amendment Agreement ") with ArcWest Exploration Inc. (" ArcWest ") on the RIP Copper Project (the " Project " or "... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Acquires the Nekash Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Idaho, USA

Copper Quest Acquires the Nekash Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Idaho, USA

// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States // Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of the... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") issuing... Keep Reading...
Los Andes Copper Announces Social and Community Update

Los Andes Copper Announces Social and Community Update

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA,OTC:LSANF) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's successful community engagement and social development programs carried out during 2025.HighlightsSuccessful launch of third Female Entrepreneurs program,... Keep Reading...
Western Copper and Gold Partners with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation to Support School and Daycare Meal Programs

Western Copper and Gold Partners with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation to Support School and Daycare Meal Programs

western copper and gold corporation (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to contribute $75,000 to Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation ("LSCFN") to support meal and nutrition programs at Tantalus Community School and the LSCFN Daycare for the 202526 school... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

FPX Nickel Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted the Company's notice to renew its Normal Course Issuer Bid (the "Renewal NCIB") for common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common... Keep Reading...
Sankamap Updates Status on Late Filing of Financial Statements; Extends MCTO

Sankamap Updates Status on Late Filing of Financial Statements; Extends MCTO

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") further to the Company's news releases dated October 21, 2025, November 4, 2025, and November 18, 2025, the Company continues to work towards the filing of its annual audited financial statements and management's discussion and... Keep Reading...
XXIX Metal Publishes Opemiska's Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report

XXIX Metal Publishes Opemiska's Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report

XXIX Metal Corp‎. (TSXV: XXIX,OTC:QCCUF) (OTQB: QCCUF) (FSE: 5LW0) ("XXIX" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has filed the independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") technical report for its 100%-owned Opemiska Project in Chapais, Quebec.Highlights Include:Total payable... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Copper Quest Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Copper Quest Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Nevada Sunrise Clarifies Investor Relations Agreement

55 North Mining Inc. Announces Completion of Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement for a Total of $4,202,000

FORTUNE BAY GRANTS ANNUAL EQUITY INCENTIVE AWARDS AND SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION

Skyharbour Closes $2.1 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Related News

Silver Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Bayhorse Silver Runs With 73 Percent Gain

Silver Investing

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Smashes All-time High, Nearly Hits US$60

Scandium Investing

NioCorp Acquires FEA Materials to Build US Scandium Supply Chain

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Clarifies Investor Relations Agreement

Precious Metals Investing

55 North Mining Inc. Announces Completion of Third and Final Tranche of Private Placement for a Total of $4,202,000

Precious Metals Investing

FORTUNE BAY GRANTS ANNUAL EQUITY INCENTIVE AWARDS AND SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION