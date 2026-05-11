Copper One Resources Corp. Engages Oak Hill Financial for Investor Relations and Market Awareness Initiatives

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC — TheNewswire - May 11, 2026 — Copper One Resources Corp. (CSE:BFG | OTC:BFGFD | FWB:IW8 | WKN: A42AGR) ("Copper One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill"), a leading Canadian investor engagement and capital markets advisory firm, to provide strategic marketing and investor relations services.
Under the terms of the engagement, Oak Hill will act as a marketing services provider to the Company on a non-exclusive basis, with a mandate to enhance Copper One's visibility and engagement within the investment community. Services will include targeted outreach to investment advisors and institutional investors, development of investor-focused messaging, and ongoing support for the Company's investor relations initiatives. The Company confirms that Oak Hill Financial Inc. is arm's length to the Company. For further information regarding Oak Hill's services, please contact Anil Singh, Managing Partner, at asingh@oakhillfinancial.ca.
The agreement has an initial term of six months and includes a monthly advisory fee of C$12,000, plus applicable expenses.
David Greenway, President & CEO of Copper One Resources Corp., commented: "We are pleased to partner with Oak Hill Financial as we continue to advance our portfolio of copper-focused assets. Their strong network and proven track record in investor engagement will support our efforts to broaden our shareholder base and enhance market awareness as we execute on our growth strategy."
The Company confirms that no securities of the Company have been granted to Oak Hill or its principals as compensation for the services to be provided under the agreement. Oak Hill does not have any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company, nor does it have any right or intent to acquire such an interest, except as may be purchased in the open market. The services to be provided by Oak Hill will include investor relations and marketing activities within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Oak Hill is widely recognized for its tailored investor engagement strategies, leveraging deep relationships across Canadian retail broker networks, institutional investors, and family offices. The firm's approach focuses on increasing investor awareness, strengthening corporate messaging, and facilitating meaningful connections between companies and capital markets participants.
Oak Hill will work closely with management to develop and communicate Copper One's investment narrative, while systematically engaging high-quality investors and providing ongoing feedback to refine the Company's capital markets strategy.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing late-stage copper and copper/silver/gold projects to meet the growing global demand for critical metals required for electrification, renewable energy infrastructure, and modernization of energy systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District, located 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage project situated in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with established infrastructure, where ongoing work is focused on evaluating the scale and extent of copper mineralization.
In addition, the Company has entered into an option agreement to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The Redhill Property hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization, with additional potential for epithermal gold mineralization.
Copper One is advancing its projects through systematic exploration and technical evaluation, with a focus on responsible exploration practices, technical transparency, and long-term value creation.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
E: info@copperone.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
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Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are Forward-Looking Statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the proposed name change of the Company (the "Name Change"); the proposed consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares (the "Consolidation"); the anticipated timing and completion of the Name Change and Consolidation; the completion of any proposed transactions; and the Company's business objectives, exploration plans, and strategic direction.
When used in this news release, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "will", "schedule", and similar expressions are intended to identify Forward-Looking Statements.
Forward-Looking Statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Name Change or Consolidation may not be completed on the terms described herein or at all; the failure to obtain necessary approvals in a timely manner or at all; changes in market conditions; risks inherent in the mineral exploration and development industry; uncertainties relating to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes in applicable laws, regulations, or government policies; and general economic, market, and business conditions.
Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in the Forward-Looking Statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Forward-Looking Statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Additional information regarding these and other risk factors is available in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca
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