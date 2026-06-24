Copper One Resources Corp. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Unit Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $2,500,000

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - June 24, 2026 Copper One Resources Corp. ("Copper One" or the "Company") (CSE:CEXY | OTCID:CEXYF | FSE:IW8 | WKN: A42AGR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (the "LIFE Offering") consisting of: (i) 2,875,000 non-flow-through units of the Company (each, an "NFT Unit") at a price of $0.40 per NFT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,150,000; and (ii) 3,375,000 flow-through units of the Company (each, an "FT Unit") at a price of $0.40 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,350,000, for total aggregate gross proceeds of $2,500,000.
"We are thrilled with the continued support from our shareholders and new investors as we advance Copper One's expanded North American copper exploration portfolio," said David Greenway, President and CEO of Copper One. "With the closing of this financing, Copper One is funded to advance further exploration, including drilling at both of our Canadian copper projects, Redhill and Redonda, each of which was previously drilled by Teck Resources, while also remaining funded for our planned up to 10,000-foot drill program at our flagship Majuba Hill copper-silver-gold project in Nevada. This financing positions the Company to move forward with a focused, multi-project exploration strategy at a time when copper continues to play an increasingly important role in electrification, AI infrastructure, renewable energy and grid modernization."
Each NFT Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.70 per Common Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance. If the Common Shares close at or above $0.90 per Common Share for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to 30 days following the date of such notice.
Each FT Unit consists of one Common Share that qualifies as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (an "FT Share") and one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional non-flow-through Common Share at a price of $0.70 per Common Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance. If the Common Shares close at or above $0.90 per Common Share for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to 30 days following the date of such notice.
The NFT Units and FT Units issued pursuant to the LIFE Offering are not subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.
The net proceeds from the sale of NFT Units will be used for exploration and drilling programs, property payments, and general working capital. The net proceeds from the sale of FT Units will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), and the Company will renounce such qualifying expenditures to the subscribers of FT Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026, in an aggregate amount not less than the total subscription proceeds received for the FT Shares.
In connection with the closing of the LIFE Offering, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $111,570.00 and issued an aggregate of 278,925 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to eligible arm's length finders, including Haywood Securities Inc., Ventum Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Research Capital Corporation. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.70 per Common Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.
An Insider of the Company participated in the LIFE Offering. Such participation constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) thereof, as neither the fair market value of any securities issued to such insider nor the consideration paid by such person exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. focuses on advancing copper, copper/silver/gold, and critical metals projects in North America to support growing demand driven by electrification, AI infrastructure, renewable energy, and grid modernization. The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District in Nevada, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno. Copper One also holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, a copper-focused exploration opportunity located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, within the Kamloops Mining District. The project covers approximately 4,736.38 hectares across 18 mineral claims and is prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphides mineralization, a deposit style commonly associated with copper, zinc, silver, and gold. In addition, the Company owns the 100%-owned Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, a district-scale porphyry-style copper-molybdenum exploration asset located near Campbell River within British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division, covering approximately 2,746.46 hectares across nine mineral claims.
Copper One Resources is advancing its projects through systematic exploration and technical evaluation, with a focus on responsible exploration practices, technical transparency, and long-term value creation.
All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on and X.com, and to subscribe for updates at https://copperone.com/.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Brent Rusin
Corporate Communications
E: info@copperone.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
LIKE AND FOLLOW
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Statements are frequently identified by such words as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "targets," "may," "will," or similar expressions.
Forward-Looking Statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and objectives, including its strategy to enhance market awareness, expand its shareholder base, and advance its mineral projects.
These Forward-Looking Statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, that the Company will be able to execute its business plans as currently contemplated, that general market conditions will remain stable, and that the Company will have access to sufficient capital to support its activities.
Forward-Looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to general market and economic conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, including copper, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any Forward-Looking Statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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