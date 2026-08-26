Copper One Provides Update on Ongoing Drilling at the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 26, 2026 Copper One Resources Corp. ("Copper One") (CSE: CEXY | OTCID: CEXYF | FSE: IW8 | WKN: A42AGR) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's fully funded 2,400-metre diamond drilling program is ongoing at its 100%-owned Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project ("Redonda" or the "Property"), located on West Redonda Island in the Vancouver Mining Division of British Columbia.
Hole RED-26-02, drilled at an inclination of -55 degrees and planned to reach a total downhole depth of approximately 500 metres, has advanced beyond 200 metres. Geological features and visual mineralization consistent with the targeted porphyry copper-molybdenum system have been observed beginning at approximately 20 metres downhole and continuing through portions of the hole drilled to date. These observations are preliminary, and the presence, grade and continuity of mineralization can only be determined through laboratory analysis. Core logging and sampling are ongoing, and assay results will be reported when received and reviewed.
Figure 1: Mineralized drill core from hole RED-26-02 at approximately 150 metres downhole. Visual observations are preliminary, and mineral content and grade can only be confirmed through laboratory analysis
David Greenway, President and Chief Executive Officer of Copper One, commented: "We are encouraged by the geological observations and visual mineralization encountered in hole RED-26-02 beginning at approximately 20 metres downhole. The hole has advanced beyond 200 metres and is planned to reach approximately 500 metres downhole. As drilling continues, we believe the hole has the potential to encounter additional mineralization while testing the southern extension, geometry and continuity of the Redonda copper-molybdenum system. Visual observations are preliminary, and we look forward to reporting analytical results once they have been received and reviewed."
Redonda hosts an underexplored porphyry copper-molybdenum system within British Columbia's Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt prospective for porphyry copper mineralization. Building upon historical drilling, trenching, airborne geophysical surveys, and recent field mapping, the drill program has been designed to target known mineralized systems and further define its geometry and continuity.
Figure 2: Location of the Planned 2026 Drill Sites at the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, West Redonda Island, British Columbia.
Redonda complements the Company's flagship Majuba Hill Project in Nevada, providing shareholders with exposure to two district-scale copper systems at a time of growing global demand driven by electrification, AI infrastructure, data centres, defence, and grid modernization.
The Company has completed drill planning and logistics, and four initial drill sites have been surveyed and marked. Drilling is now underway. The 2026 program is designed to complete approximately 2,400 metres (7,874 feet) of diamond drilling, with the potential for additional drill holes depending on results.
To execute the 2026 drill program, Copper One has engaged Paradigm Drilling Ltd. ("Paradigm Drilling"), which has deployed a Boyles T-75 hydraulic, track-mounted diamond drill equipped with NQ tooling and capable of testing targets to depths exceeding 600 metres (1,969 feet).
The 2026 exploration strategy is informed by the technical report on the Redonda Property prepared by W.B. Lennan, P.Geo., and filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile in March 2026. Mr. Lennan has reviewed the planned drill program and concurs with its objectives, targets and design.
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The Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project comprises nine mineral claims covering approximately 2,746 hectares (6,786 acres) on West Redonda Island in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. The property hosts a large porphyry copper-molybdenum system that has been explored intermittently since the late 1960s through geological mapping, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveys, trenching and diamond drilling. Historical exploration by Teck Resources Ltd. (formerly Teck Corp.) in 1979 included nine NQ diamond drill holes totaling 1,681 metres (5,515 feet), while subsequent operators completed additional drilling, trenching and airborne geophysical surveys that further advanced the understanding of the mineralized system. Historical exploration has identified multiple copper and molybdenum mineralized zones that remain open along strike and at depth, providing the basis for the 2026 drill program. The Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report, filed in March 2026, incorporates historical exploration data, recent drilling results and updated geophysical information that have been used in planning the 2026 drill program.
The 2026 drill program has been designed to build upon the extensive historical exploration completed on the property, including previous diamond drilling, trenching and airborne geophysical surveys. The Company believes these targets represent a logical next step in evaluating the property's district-scale exploration potential.
The primary objectives of the 2026 drill campaign include:
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Complete approximately 2,400 metres (7,874 feet) of diamond drilling.
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Test four initial drill platforms, with flexibility to add additional holes where warranted.
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Follow the known copper-molybdenum mineralization to the south using integrated airborne geophysical data, historical trenching and previous shallow drilling.
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Evaluate the potential to extend the currently recognized strike length of the mineralized system to more than one kilometre (0.62 mile).
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Better define the orientation, geometry and continuity of the mineralized system to support future step-out drilling.
Emphasis will be placed on the southern extension of the system, where recent field observations have identified what may represent a previously unrecognized mineralized zone exposed along a historic logging road east of the main trend. This newly exposed mineralized zone will be systematically mapped and sampled during the field program and may become an additional drill target, subject to analytical results.
To support the program, Copper One has engaged experienced porphyry copper geologist Bernhardt Augsten, P.Geo., who is overseeing geological logging during the campaign.
Figure 1: Reduced-to-Pole Airborne Magnetic Survey Showing Historical Drill Collars and Planned 2026 Drill Sites at the Redonda Project.
Engagement with the Klahoose First Nation
The Company further announces that it has made it a priority to work in close collaboration with the Klahoose First Nation ("Klahoose") throughout the 2026 exploration campaign. Copper One is committed to prioritizing local employment, training opportunities, and the engagement of Klahoose-owned and affiliated businesses wherever practicable. As part of this commitment, the Company has engaged a Klahoose member to perform core splitting and will utilize the Klahoose crew boat for marine transportation during the program.
Throughout the campaign, the Company will maintain ongoing engagement with Klahoose through regular communication on exploration activities, work schedules, and project milestones, while incorporating community feedback into field operations where appropriate. All exploration activities will be conducted in accordance with cultural heritage protocols, environmental best practices, and the Company's commitment to responsible mineral exploration within Klahoose Traditional Territory.
The Company will continue to coordinate site access, health and safety, and environmental monitoring in collaboration with Klahoose representatives and explore additional opportunities to support long-term capacity building, skills development, and meaningful economic participation as exploration advances.
About Redonda
The Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project is a district-scale porphyry copper-molybdenum exploration project located on West Redonda Island in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. The project comprises nine mineral claims covering approximately 2,746 hectares (6,786 acres) and is situated within the highly prospective Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt known for significant porphyry copper and skarn mineralization.
Redonda lies within the Coast Suture Zone between the Wrangellia Terrane and the Coast Plutonic Complex. Early Cretaceous dioritic intrusions of the Coast Plutonic Complex are cut by at least three later intrusive phases: (i) a quartz plug; (ii) a wide, hornblende-rich dike locally brecciated over approximately 600 metres (1,969 feet) of exposed length; and (iii) several smaller feldspar dikes near the southwestern margin of the hornblende body. Copper-molybdenum mineralization is most concentrated along the hornblende dike, particularly within brecciated zones. The geological setting shares several characteristics with nearby porphyry systems, including the OKover copper-molybdenum deposit located approximately 34 km (21 miles) to the southeast (north of Powell River) and the Gambier Copper deposit in Howe Sound.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Larry Segerstrom, M.Sc. (Geology), CPG, a non-independent consulting geologist to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing high-potential copper, copper-silver-gold, and copper-molybdenum projects to help meet the growing global demand for critical metals required for electrification, AI infrastructure and data centres, renewable energy, defence, and the modernization of power systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage porphyry copper project situated in a premier mining jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure, where ongoing exploration is focused on evaluating the scale and continuity of a large copper-silver-gold mineralized system.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, located northeast of Campbell River in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. The district-scale project comprises approximately 2,746.46 hectares (6,786 acres) across nine mineral claims and hosts a porphyry-style copper-molybdenum system within the highly prospective Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt known for significant porphyry copper and skarn mineralization. The Company believes Redonda has the potential to become a significant long-term exploration asset as systematic exploration continues to evaluate the scale and continuity of the mineralized system.
In addition, Copper One holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The 4,736-hectare (11,704-acre) property hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization prospective for copper, zinc, silver and gold, while also demonstrating potential for epithermal gold mineralization.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Sport Project in Utah, expanding the Company's portfolio of North American copper exploration assets.
Copper One is advancing its portfolio through systematic exploration, modern geological modelling, and disciplined technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices, technical transparency, and creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined exploration and the advancement of critical metals projects across North America.
All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on and X.com, and to subscribe for updates at https://copperone.com/.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of the Copper One Resources Corp. Board of Directors:
"David Greenway" David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Brent Rusin
Corporate Communications
E: info@copperone.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
LIKE AND FOLLOW
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "proposes," "estimates," "may," "will," "could," "should," "potential," "targets" and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the continuation, timing, scope and completion of the Company's planned 2,400-metre diamond drilling program at the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project; the planned depth of the current drill hole; the completion of drilling from four initial drill sites and the potential addition of further drill holes or targets; the timing and receipt of assay results; future geological observations, core logging, sampling, mapping and laboratory analysis; the testing and potential extension of the known copper-molybdenum system to the south; the interpretation, orientation, geometry, continuity, strike length, scale and significance of mineralization at Redonda; the potential identification and evaluation of a newly exposed mineralized zone; future exploration activities and technical studies; continued engagement with the Klahoose First Nation; and the Company's ability to advance its mineral projects and obtain sufficient financing for future exploration programs.
These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that the Company will be able to continue and complete the planned 2,400-metre drill program as currently contemplated; that the current drill hole will reach its planned depth; that assay results will be received within anticipated timelines; that required personnel, drilling equipment, contractors, services, permits and financing will remain available on acceptable terms; that site access, weather and operating conditions will permit exploration activities to proceed without material disruption; that engagement with the Klahoose First Nation will continue as anticipated; and that the Company's geological interpretations will continue to be supported by additional exploration data.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, delays in drilling, sampling or receiving assay results; the possibility that assay results may not confirm visual observations or geological interpretations; changes to drill targets or exploration plans based on new information; operational and technical difficulties; availability and cost of drilling equipment, contractors and qualified personnel; adverse weather, marine-access or site conditions; permitting, environmental and regulatory risks; Indigenous consultation and engagement requirements; fluctuations in commodity prices and financial markets; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the absence of a defined mineral resource at Redonda; the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all; and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry. Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
There can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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