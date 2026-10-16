Copper One Identifies New Copper Zone 600 Metres Northeast of Main Zone at Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, British Columbia

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC October 16, 2026 TheNewswire - Copper One Resources Corp. ("Copper One") (CSE: CEXY | OTCID: CEXYF | FSE: IW8 | WKN: A42AGR) (the "Company") is pleased to report the visual identification of a new copper-mineralized zone in step-out drill hole RED-26-04, approximately 600 metres northeast of the main mineralized zone at its 100%-owned Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project ("Redonda" or the "Property"), located on West Redonda Island, British Columbia.
The discovery was made during the Company's fully funded, 2,400-metre diamond drilling program. Semi-massive chalcopyrite, a copper-bearing sulphide mineral, and magnetite were observed at approximately 171.30 metres downhole in RED-26-04 (Figure 1). These observations are preliminary, and the presence and grade of copper mineralization remain subject to laboratory analytical confirmation.
David Greenway, President and Chief Executive Officer of Copper One, commented: "The identification of a new zone of strong copper mineralization approximately 600 metres northeast of the main zone marks an exciting development for Copper One and highlights the exploration potential emerging at Redonda. Encountering semi-massive chalcopyrite and magnetite in step-out drill hole RED-26-04 is particularly encouraging as we work to better understand the scale and distribution of mineralization across the property. This zone provides another compelling area for our geological team to investigate and reinforces our confidence in the project's broader exploration potential. While laboratory assays are required to confirm copper grades, these early observations underscore why we believe Redonda represents an important opportunity within our growing portfolio of North American copper assets."
Drill hole RED-26-04 is being drilled at an inclination of -52 degrees and is planned to reach a total depth of approximately 200 metres. The hole is designed to investigate mineralization northeast of the main zone and provide additional geological information to support the Company's ongoing evaluation of the Redonda system.
Figure 1: New Copper-Mineralized Zone Visually Identified: Semi-massive chalcopyrite and magnetite observed at 171.30 metres in drill hole RED-26-04 approximately 600 metres northeast of the main zone. Mineral content and grade can only be confirmed through laboratory analysis.
Drill Hole RED-26-03 Update
The Company also reports that drill hole RED-26-03 has been completed to a total downhole depth of 234.69 metres (Figures 2 and 3). The hole was drilled at an inclination of -75 degrees.
Redonda hosts an underexplored porphyry copper-molybdenum system within British Columbia's Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt prospective for porphyry copper mineralization. The current drill program is testing priority targets developed through the integration of historical exploration data, airborne geophysics, recent field mapping and geological interpretation (Figure 4 and 5).
Figure 2: RED 26-03 Drilling completed to a total dept of 234.69 metres.
Figure 3: Drill core from RED-26-03 at approximately 127 metres downhole. Fine grained molybdenite filling all the interstitial space in a short breccia zone.
Figure 4: Location of the planned 2026 drill sites at the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, West Redonda Island, British Columbia.
The 2026 exploration strategy is informed by the technical report on the Redonda Property prepared by W.B. Lennan, P.Geo., and filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile in March 2026. Mr. Lennan has reviewed the planned drill program and concurs with its objectives, targets, and design.
To execute the program, Copper One has engaged Paradigm Drilling Ltd. ("Paradigm Drilling"), which has deployed a Boyles T-75 hydraulic, track-mounted diamond drill equipped with NQ tooling and capable of testing targets to depths exceeding 600 metres (1,969 feet).
The Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project comprises nine mineral claims covering approximately 2,746 hectares (6,786 acres) on West Redonda Island in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. Exploration conducted since the late 1960s has identified multiple copper-molybdenum mineralized zones that remain open along strike and at depth. Historical exploration by Teck Resources Ltd. (formerly Teck Corp.) in 1979 included nine NQ diamond drill holes totaling 1,681 metres (5,515 feet).
The current drill program is evaluating the extent of the known mineralized system and testing priority targets identified through the Company's integrated geological and geophysical interpretation. In addition, recent field observations have identified an area that may represent a previously unrecognized mineralized zone exposed along a historic logging road east of the main trend. This area will be systematically mapped and sampled and may become an additional drill target, subject to analytical results.
Figure 5: Reduced-to-pole airborne magnetic survey showing historical drill collars and planned 2026 drill sites at the Redonda Project.
Engagement with the Klahoose First Nation
Copper One is committed to working collaboratively with the Klahoose First Nation ("Klahoose") throughout the 2026 exploration campaign, with an emphasis on local employment, training opportunities and the use of Klahoose-owned and affiliated businesses wherever practicable. As part of this commitment, the Company has engaged a Klahoose member to perform core splitting and will utilize the Klahoose crew boat for marine transportation during the program.
The Company will maintain ongoing communication with Klahoose regarding exploration activities, work schedules and project milestones. Exploration activities will be conducted in accordance with applicable cultural heritage protocols and environmental best practices, with Copper One continuing to identify opportunities to support skills development, capacity building and meaningful economic participation as exploration advances.
About Redonda
The Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project is a district-scale porphyry copper-molybdenum exploration project located on West Redonda Island in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. The project comprises nine mineral claims covering approximately 2,746 hectares (6,786 acres) and is situated within the highly prospective Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt known for significant porphyry copper and skarn mineralization.
Redonda lies within the Coast Suture Zone between the Wrangellia Terrane and the Coast Plutonic Complex. Early Cretaceous dioritic intrusions of the Coast Plutonic Complex are cut by at least three later intrusive phases: (i) a quartz plug; (ii) a wide, hornblende-rich dike locally brecciated over approximately 600 metres (1,969 feet) of exposed length; and (iii) several smaller feldspar dikes near the southwestern margin of the hornblende body. Copper-molybdenum mineralization is most concentrated along the hornblende dike, particularly within brecciated zones. The geological setting shares certain characteristics with nearby porphyry systems, including the OKover copper-molybdenum deposit, located approximately 34 km (21 miles) to the southeast (north of Powell River), and the Gambier Copper deposit in Howe Sound. Mineralization at nearby projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Redonda.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Larry Segerstrom, M.Sc. (Geology), CPG, a non-independent consulting geologist to the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Market Awareness
Gold Standard Media, LLC
As previously announced, the Company has entered into an Extension Agreement dated October 6, 2026 with Gold Standard Media, LLC ("GSM"). The extension agreement extends the term of the existing agreement, dated June 19, 2026, by an additional six months to June 19, 2027 and increases the maximum aggregate compensation payable by US$500,000 (from US$1,000,000 to US$1,500,000). GSM's principal is Kenneth Ameduri. Its business address is 723 W. University Avenue, #110-283, Georgetown, Texas 78626, United States, and it may be contacted by email at CEO@goldstandardir.com or by telephone at +1 512-846-1723. GSM is at arm's length to the Company, and the Company shall not issue options or other securities in consideration for GSM's services.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. is focused on identifying, acquiring, and advancing high-potential copper, copper-silver-gold, and copper-molybdenum projects to help meet the growing global demand for critical metals required for electrification, AI infrastructure and data centers, renewable energy, defence, and the modernization of power systems.
The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno, Nevada. Majuba Hill is an exploration-stage porphyry copper project situated in a premier mining jurisdiction with excellent infrastructure, where ongoing exploration is focused on evaluating the scale and continuity of a large copper-silver-gold mineralized system.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, located northeast of Campbell River in British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division. The district-scale project comprises approximately 2,746.46 hectares (6,786 acres) across nine mineral claims and hosts a porphyry-style copper-molybdenum system within the highly prospective Coast Suture Zone, a geological belt known for significant porphyry copper and skarn mineralization. The Company believes Redonda has the potential to become a significant long-term exploration asset as systematic exploration continues to evaluate the scale and continuity of the mineralized system.
In addition, Copper One holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, adjacent to the Trans-Canada Highway. The 4,736-hectare (11,704-acre) property hosts volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) mineralization prospective for copper, zinc, silver and gold, while also demonstrating potential for epithermal gold mineralization.
Copper One also owns a 100% interest in the Sport Project in Utah through its wholly owned subsidiary, Rooinek Mining Corp., expanding the Company's portfolio of North American copper exploration assets.
Copper One has entered into a purchase and sale agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Sword & Gossan Mineral Properties, located in west-central Labrador, Newfoundland and Labrador.
Copper One is advancing its portfolio through systematic exploration, modern geological modelling, and disciplined technical evaluation. The Company remains committed to responsible exploration practices, technical transparency, and creating long-term shareholder value through disciplined exploration and the advancement of critical metals projects across North America.
On Behalf of the Board of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway, CEO
For further information, please contact:
Copper One Resources Corp.
Phone: +1 (236) 788-0643
Email: info@copperone.com
Website: www.copperone.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-Looking Statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the completion of the acquisition; the timing and amount of payments under the Agreement, including the Second Payment and advance royalty payments; the assumption of the NSR on closing; the registration and transfer of title to the Property; receipt of CSE acceptance and any required third-party consents; the Company's ability to fund the payments required under the Agreement; the Company's plans to evaluate historical exploration data, refine exploration targets and determine future exploration programs; and the exploration potential of the Property.
Forward-Looking Statements are based on assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of management considered reasonable as of the date of this news release, including assumptions that the conditions to completion of the acquisition will be satisfied, required approvals and consents will be obtained, title to the Property can be transferred and registered, the Company will have access to sufficient funding to meet its obligations under the Agreement, and historical exploration information and geological interpretations will provide a reasonable basis for further evaluation. Although management considers these assumptions reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.
Forward-Looking Statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the failure to satisfy conditions to completion of the acquisition or obtain required approvals or consents; delays or difficulties in transferring or registering title to the Property; risks relating to title, ownership and the status of mineral claims; the Company's ability to fund the Second Payment, advance royalty payments and future exploration activities; reliance on historical exploration information that has not been independently verified by the Company; the inherent risks and uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and development; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes in applicable laws, regulations or government policies; general economic, market and business conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive.
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