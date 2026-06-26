Copper One Commences Initial ExploreTech AI-Designed Drill Hole at Majuba Hill as Part of 2026 10,000-Foot Program

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC June 26, 2026 - TheNewswire Copper One Resources Corp. ("Copper One" or the "Company") (CSE:CEXY | OTCID:CEXYF | FSE:IW8 |WKN: A42AGR) is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling of the initial diamond drill core hole designed by Exploration Technologies Inc. ("ExploreTech") at its flagship Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Project ("Majuba Hill"), located in Pershing County, Nevada.
The hole represents the first ExploreTech AI-designed target to be drilled as part of Copper One's 2026 10,000-foot drill program at Majuba Hill. The Company previously worked with ExploreTech during an earlier exploration program at Majuba Hill and continues to collaborate with the San Diego, California-based geoscience technology company, which specializes in artificial intelligence-driven subsurface modelling, to support drill targeting and geological interpretation in 2026.
"Majuba Hill has entered an important new phase with drilling now underway on our initial ExploreTech AI-designed core hole," said David Greenway, President and CEO of Copper One. "As artificial intelligence accelerates the buildout of data centers, electrification infrastructure and next-generation power systems, the need for secure domestic copper supply continues to grow. At Majuba Hill, we are applying advanced AI-driven exploration tools to help refine targeting, improve geological confidence and guide a disciplined drill program focused on expanding known mineralization. Our objective is to continue advancing this large Nevada copper-silver-gold system toward a future maiden mineral resource estimate and unlocking its potential as a North American copper exploration asset."
Drilling has now commenced on the Company's initial ExploreTech AI-designed diamond drill core hole at Majuba Hill. The hole is designed to extend approximately 2,500 feet (762 metres) and is intended to test AI driven modeling of geophysics and following up on historic drill holes that intersected significant copper-silver-gold mineralization. The hole was designed using ExploreTech's AI-driven modelling platform in combination with Copper One's extensive Majuba Hill technical database, including historical drilling, geophysics, geology, alteration data, surface mapping, and previous exploration results.
Figure 1. 2026 drill hole site 1 with design input by ExploreTech.
The continued engagement with ExploreTech is supporting a disciplined, data-driven drill program now underway to expand known mineralization at Majuba Hill, improve the Company's understanding of the broader mineralized system, and support the Company's longer-term objective of evaluating the potential for a future maiden mineral resource estimate ("MRE") at Majuba Hill.
Drilling Now Underway at Majuba Hill
The Company has commenced drilling of the initial ExploreTech AI-designed hole under the 2026 drill program following technical planning, drill hole design, operational readiness, contractor coordination, and review of priority target areas. The hole is expected to provide important technical information to assist in validating the Company's geological model and evaluating priority subsurface targets.
The 2026 drill program is designed with a focus on:
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Testing priority AI-generated subsurface targets
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Expanding known copper, silver and gold mineralization
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Improving geological continuity within the Majuba Hill system
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Evaluating areas with potential for step-out mineralization
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Advancing the technical foundation required to work toward a future maiden MRE
Figure 2: Equipment on site as 2026 drilling commences.
The Company cautions that additional exploration, drilling, technical studies, and analysis will be required before any mineral resource estimate can be completed. There is no certainty that future exploration will result in the definition of mineral resources at Majuba Hill.
Continued AI-Driven Support for Drilling at Majuba Hill
Majuba Hill benefits from a substantial technical database generated through multiple phases of historical and recent exploration. This database includes drilling, geophysical surveys, geological mapping, alteration studies and target generation work that support the Company's ongoing evaluation of Majuba Hill as a copper-silver-gold exploration project.
ExploreTech is working with Copper One's technical team to further evaluate this database through advanced computational modelling and AI-assisted scenario generation. The objective of this work is to refine drill targeting, evaluate priority subsurface opportunities, and support the design and execution of drill holes that may test extensions of known mineralization and potential new mineralized zones within the broader Majuba Hill system.
The Company believes that combining Majuba Hill's extensive exploration dataset with ExploreTech's AI-driven targeting platform provides a data-driven framework to support the now-commenced 2026 drill program. The continued engagement is intended to help Copper One prioritize high-impact targets, improve exploration efficiency, and focus drilling on areas with the strongest potential to expand known mineralization.
"We are very excited to be continuing our collaboration with Copper One through this drill campaign, and look forward to the results," said Tyler Hall, President of ExploreTech. "Majuba Hill is ideally suited to our technology, and it continues to be a pleasure working with the Copper One team."
Building Toward a Future Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate
Copper One's longer-term objective at Majuba Hill is to advance the project through systematic exploration, disciplined drilling, and modern geological modelling toward the potential establishment of a maiden MRE. The Company believes that the continued application of AI-assisted drill design, combined with the project's extensive historical database, may assist in identifying additional areas of mineralization and improving confidence in the overall geological model.
Majuba Hill has been the subject of significant historical exploration and drilling, and the Company believes the project remains open for potential expansion. The now-commenced 2026 drill program is expected to represent an important step in advancing the project from exploration targeting toward a more resource-focused development pathway.
"ExploreTech's platform allows us to better utilize the depth of technical information already available at Majuba Hill," added Mr. Greenway. "Rather than simply drilling on historical assumptions, we are using AI-assisted modelling to help refine where drilling can have the greatest potential impact. We believe this approach can help Copper One make more informed exploration decisions as we advance the now-commenced drill program and work to expand the known mineralized footprint."
About ExploreTech
ExploreTech applies artificial intelligence and advanced computational modelling to mineral exploration. Its technology is designed to integrate geological concepts, drilling results, surface geology, and geophysical datasets to generate and evaluate multiple potential subsurface scenarios. This approach can assist exploration companies in identifying high-priority drill targets, optimizing drill hole design, and improving the efficiency of exploration programs.
ExploreTech's modelling process is intended to help identify the most likely source areas of geophysical and geological anomalies by testing large numbers of possible subsurface models and comparing those models against available real-world data. The resulting outputs can be used to support drill targeting, refine geological interpretations, and improve the probability of testing meaningful exploration targets.
About the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold Deposit, Nevada
Majuba Hill is Copper One's flagship copper, silver and gold exploration project, located in Nevada, USA, one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. Nevada was ranked the #1 mining jurisdiction globally in the Fraser Institute's 2022 Annual Survey of Mining Companies, underscoring the strategic importance of Majuba Hill's location in a stable, mining-friendly region with a long history of responsible mineral development.
The Majuba Hill property covers approximately 9,684 acres and is located about 113 road kilometres, or 70 miles, southwest of Winnemucca, Nevada, and 251 kilometres, or 156 miles, northeast of Reno. The project is accessible by well-maintained county roads from the Imlay, Nevada exit on U.S. Interstate 80, followed by an approximately 23-mile drive west. Access to people, roads, power and water are fundamental considerations for advancing mineral projects, and Majuba Hill benefits from a strong infrastructure foundation in each of these areas. This represents a meaningful potential advantage compared to more remote projects, where infrastructure can be a major cost and development hurdle.
Majuba Hill is a historical producer with a substantial exploration database, including approximately 89,395 feet of drilling completed to date, which provides Copper One with a significant technical foundation for ongoing exploration.
Exploration work at Majuba Hill has identified indications of a potentially significant copper, silver and gold mineralized system. However, further drilling, geological modelling and technical evaluation will be required to determine the extent, continuity and significance of mineralization at the project. Majuba Hill is located in Nevada, a leading mining jurisdiction, and benefits from scale, access, infrastructure and a substantial historical exploration database.
Technical Disclosure and Qualified Persons
Technical aspects of this news release with respect to Majuba Hill have been reviewed and approved by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, designated as a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Copper One Resources Corp.
Copper One Resources Corp. focuses on advancing copper, copper/silver/gold, and critical metals projects in North America to support growing demand driven by electrification, AI infrastructure, renewable energy, and grid modernization. The Company's flagship asset is the Majuba Hill Copper-Silver-Gold District in Nevada, located approximately 156 miles (251 kilometres) from Reno. Copper One also holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Redhill Property, a copper-focused exploration opportunity located south of Ashcroft, British Columbia, within the Kamloops Mining District. The project covers approximately 4,736.38 hectares across 18 mineral claims and is prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphides mineralization, a deposit style commonly associated with copper, zinc, silver, and gold. In addition, the Company owns the 100%-owned Redonda Copper-Molybdenum Project, a district-scale porphyry-style copper-molybdenum exploration asset located near Campbell River within British Columbia's Vancouver Mining Division, covering approximately 2,746.46 hectares across nine mineral claims.
Copper One Resources is advancing its projects through systematic exploration and technical evaluation, with a focus on responsible exploration practices, technical transparency, and long-term value creation.
All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on and X.com, and to subscribe for updates at https://copperone.com/.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
On Behalf of Copper One Resources Corp.
"David Greenway"
David C. Greenway
President & CEO
For further information, please contact:
Brent Rusin
Corporate Communications
E: info@copperone.com
P: 1 (236) 788-0643
PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE DETAILS
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Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "Forward-Looking Statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking Statements are frequently identified by such words as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "targets," "may," "will," or similar expressions.
Forward-Looking Statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and objectives, including its strategy to enhance market awareness, expand its shareholder base, advance its mineral projects, continue and complete the now-commenced 2026 drill program at Majuba Hill, evaluate drill results, expand known mineralization, refine geological models, and work toward a potential future maiden mineral resource estimate.
These Forward-Looking Statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management at the date of this news release, including, without limitation, that the Company will be able to execute its business plans as currently contemplated, that drilling can proceed in a safe and timely manner, that contractors, equipment, permits and access remain available as required, that general market conditions will remain stable, and that the Company will have access to sufficient capital to support its activities.
Forward-Looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such Forward-Looking Statements. Such factors include, among others, risks related to general market and economic conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, including copper, risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, drilling delays or operational issues, unexpected geological conditions, the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and changes in applicable laws and regulations. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-Looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any Forward-Looking Statements except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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