"Copper Intelligence" to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 26, 2026 EST

"Copper Intelligence" (AFDG) "a dedicated copper exploration company, with a focus on creating value around Africa and DRC specifically focused on under-explored basins of copper " (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present on the Emerging Growth Conference for a business update on February 26, 2026 at 4.10pm EST, and invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's Chairman, Andrew Groves as well as the Geological Director Aldo Cesano in real time.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1717092&tp_key=1ddfafa563&sti=afdg

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference. The company will release a link to that after the event.

About " Copper Intelligence "

On Feb 4, 2026, African Discovery Group (AFDG), the predecessor company to Copper Intelligence, announced the signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in a Reverse Takeover Transaction (RTO), solidifying its status as the first stand-alone DRC company to be publicly traded in the United States. Butembo is a near surface, low strip, Tier one exploration opportunity, located near the Ruwenzori mountain location of Uganda's biggest copper mine (Kilembe with 4 million tons of verified reserves), located only 50km from the Ugandan border with verified access to rail. The High-grade copper samples thus far have returned 18% Copper assays, which if maintained at production would rank amongst the highest globally. The recent discovery of the Butembo copper deposit has underscored the need for further exploration work in areas peripheral to the Katanga Copper Belt. 

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner. Click here to continue reading.

Media Contact:
www.copperintelligence.com
Maxine Gordon
mg@africandiscoverygroup.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copper-intelligence-afdg-to-present-at-the-emerging-growth-conference-on-february-26-2026-est-302699012.html

SOURCE African Discovery Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

african-discovery-groupafdgotc-afdgbase-metals-investing
AFDG
