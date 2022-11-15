GamingInvesting News

The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE, today officially announced the GeForce RTX™ 4080 series graphics cards will hit the market on November 16th . Built on NVIDIA's latest Ada Lovelace architecture, these new-gen graphics cards come with ultra-powerful performance and advanced cooling solutions that enthusiast gamers and creators seek. GIGABYTE offers a total of seven models to meet various demands, including the liquid-cooled AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE and the air-cooled AORUS MASTER,  GAMING OC,  AERO OC, and  EAGLE OC.

Cooling Wins Games! GIGABYTE RTX™ 4080 Series Graphics Cards Hit the Market

Primed for extremely cool and quiet operations, the AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE graphics cards come in two variants - the open-loop model with a pre-installed water block and the closed-loop model featuring an all-in-one cooler. Both excel in delivering the ultimate gaming performance while keeping the temperature well in check with their optimized water channel and thermal designs, making them ideal for hardcore gamers or PC DIY enthusiasts looking to take their custom builds to the next level.

The air-cooled AORUS GeForce RTX™ 4080 MASTER is also built with cooling as the top priority. The upgraded WINDFORCE Bionic shark fans, combined with the alternate spinning technology, offer a massive leap in cooling potential with more pressure and less turbulence than previous generation models. Paired with the solid thermal design, the AORUS MASTER provides the best cooling efficiency even under demanding loads.

Aesthetics is another highlight of the GIGABYTE graphics cards. The overall sleek design is complemented by the exclusive RGB Halo triple ring lighting around the fans, giving the AORUS MASTER and GIGABYTE GAMING OC a truly unique look. The LCD Edge View on the side of the AORUS MASTER gives users another option to personalize their cards with texts, images, or gifs. One can also monitor critical health stats, like power consumption, temperatures, RPMs, etc. with the LCD Edge View as well. The graphics cards also include a dedicated anti-sag bracket, providing strong support and protection without interfering the overall visual appearance.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX™ 4080 graphics cards hit the shelves on November 16th . For more product information, please visit GIGABYTE's official website: https://bit.ly/AORUS_NVIDIA_RTX_40_Series

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

ERGATTA RELEASES VORTEX, A NEW MULTIPLAYER CENTERED AROUND CALIBRATED COMPETITION

The latest game release levels the playing field and enables engaging competition for members across all skill sets, expanding Ergatta's suite of interactive, personalized workout games

Ergatta the game-based home fitness brand, today announced the release of a new gaming experience available exclusively on the Ergatta rower: Vortex. Engaging, personalized, and fun, Vortex calibrates each workout to the member's individual fitness level to provide a level-playing field within a larger competitive environment. Ergatta is the first connected fitness company that lets members compete against anyone at any fitness level from beginners to professional athletes and celebrity fans of the brand, including Colin Kaepernick . Ergatta's offerings are powered by its advanced Calibrated Competition technology, which levels the playing field by scoring members based on how hard they work relative to their unique Intensity Zones, opposed to a direct speed.

Pimax Portal, the World's First Metaverse Entertainment System, Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Groundbreaking device unveiled at Pimax Frontier 2022 is four devices in one; production and shipment guaranteed

- Pimax today announced that their pre-sale campaign on Kickstarter for the new Pimax Portal metaverse entertainment system is now live: https:www.kickstarter.comprojectspimax8kvrpimax-portal-worlds-first-metaverse-entertainment-system .

EXACTA SYSTEMS SIGNS HHR LICENSE IP AGREEMENT WITH BLUBERI

Exacta Systems announced today that it has signed a License IP Agreement with gaming technology company, Bluberi.

Exacta Logo (PRNewsFoto/ENCORERBG) (PRNewsFoto/ENCORERBG)

"Exacta has been very impressed with Bluberi's consistent growth in North America over the last two years. We look forward to deploying Bluberi's sleek cabinets and innovative game content on Exacta Connect for our Historical Horse Racing (HHR) customers," said Ross O'Hanley , chief revenue officer for Exacta Systems.

"Bluberi is thrilled to sign an HHR agreement with Exacta. After completing an extensive review of the HHR market, we selected Exacta based on their ability to co-develop on an aggressive timeline while still preserving the integrity of our games," said Casey Whalen , chief commercial officer for Bluberi.

About Exacta Systems: Exacta Systems is the pioneering technology driving growth in new and existing HHR markets. Exacta Connect's robust and uniquely flexible system architecture supports multiple game vendors and virtually unlimited math modeling capabilities on a single system enabling Exacta to deliver a diverse gaming library with second-to-none entertainment experiences. For more information visit: www.exactasystems.com .

About Bluberi: Backed by more than 25 year of industry experience, Bluberi is an inventive company that is dedicated to developing and delivering the highest quality casino gaming experience to players and operators. Their team is comprised of seasoned, multi-talented innovators who are focused on bringing gaming to life with entertaining games and high-performing cabinets. Their products are designed to add vitality to gambling and transport players to an energetic world of winning. They are the risk-taking spirit of gambling, and they add imagination and innovation to everything they create. Learn more at bluberi.com.

GameOn Breaks Even in October, Closes Five Deals in Two Months

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a leading game technology company partnered with the world's biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces it broke even for the first time in October. The milestone month comes off the back of a flurry of new deals, including Karate Combat RDB Car Club and Crypto Jets Club .

(PRNewsfoto/GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.)

CEO Matt Bailey said: "Recent volatility in the broader public market has emboldened us to remain patient, optimize resources, and focus diligently on revenue. In light of this, a number of high-value opportunities have emerged, allowing us to grow our addressable market, revenue, and profitability. Our patience and diligence has paid off, with a number of exciting partnerships being executed and a break even month in October."

The company has accelerated growth in the back half of 2022. Milestones include:

  • Closing a flurry of new deals in the past two months, with another in-contract, including Karate Combat , RDB Car Club and Crypto Jets Club . These deals alone are projected to generate more than $1.4M in year one revenue with an expected gross margin of 80%.
  • Partnering with Karate Combat to launch an NFT mint and fantasy game. GameOn will keep 80% of the revenue generated. KC35 saw 6.6M livestreams and August saw 143m video views. The league has global distribution in 100+ countries and is partnered with CBS, Globo, Eurosport, BeIN, & ESPN.
  • Breaking even in October, remaining on track to be profitable in 2023.

This is in addition to prior highlights since going public (just 17 months ago):

Bailey added: "We continue to work efficiently on identifying opportunities that will drive revenue, profitability, and shareholder value. We remain confident on fulfilling profitability in 2023 as management continues to focus aggressively on new sales."

The company also announced an upcoming webinar on November 16 at 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST . To be added to the webinar calendar invite, please email matt@gameon.app .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
Matt Bailey , Director & Chief Executive Officer
GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.
matt@gameon.app

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games. We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences, and getting upside in the entire economic cycle of web3 games. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, and web3 companies to launch best-in-class web3 games. Customers include NBCUniversal, Bravo, MX Player, Karate Combat, and Gaming Society.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, execution of business strategy, future performance and future growth, business prospects, synergies and opportunities of the Company and its related subsidiaries, and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made, including, but not limited to the Company being able to capitalize on the acquired assets, the ability of acquired assets to maintain its value as presently contemplated, the synergies of the acquired assets with the Company's operations, and such other assumptions presented in the Company's disclosure record. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Swarmio Media Signs Telco Distribution Agreement with WestBridge Telecom, Targeting MENA's 377 Million Gamers

WestBridge Telecom to Distribute Swarmio's Ember Gaming and Esports Platform to its Telco Partners in Revenue Share Arrangement

  • WestBridge Telecom is a US-based wholesale carrier whose mission is to help operators increase their ARPU by offering innovative products and tailored solutions in the areas of Voice, SMS, Fintech, VAS, Esports & Gaming.
  • Swarmio and WestBridge Telecom have entered into an agreement whereby WestBridge will distribute Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform to its telco clients in the MENA region, the fastest-growing gaming market in the world with an estimated 377 million gamers.
  • Revenues generated from monthly subscriptions to the Ember platform will be split between Swarmio, WestBridge Telecom, and participating telcos.

 Swarmio Media Holdings Inc. (CSE: SWRM) (OTCQB: SWMIF) (GR: U5U) ("Swarmio" or "the Company"), a technology company focused on the global deployment of its proprietary subscription-based gaming and esports platform, announces a distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with WestBridge Telecom ("WestBridge") a wholesale provider of telecommunications products and services to telcos in the US, Asia Africa and the Middle East . According to the terms of the Agreement, WestBridge will distribute Swarmio's Ember gaming and esports platform to its telco clients in the MENA region, with subscription revenues to be split between Swarmio, WestBridge and participating telcos.

HUYA Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 .

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

