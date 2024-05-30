Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Coniagas Battery Metals to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North Conference June 4-6, 2024 in Quebec City

Quebec is a strategic gateway to the emerging North American EV industry with excellent workforce, infrastructure, and green energy

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), a leading junior exploration company focused on battery metals, will participate and meet with investors at THE Mining Investment Event of the North Conference in Quebec City, June 4-6, 2024.

Coniagas President and CEO Frank J. Basa, who will be meeting with investors at the conference, stated: "We are excited to be part of this major conference, one of the largest mining investor conferences in North America, as it brings together major and junior mining companies with institutional investors and individual high-net-worth investors, along with Quebec officials focused on expanding Quebec's mining industry especially in the area of battery metals. We look forward to highlighting our promising nickel-copper-cobalt Graal property near Saguenay, Quebec and the potential to establish a Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical plant in Quebec to process offshore stockpiles of ores that we have identified." See news releases May 21, 28 and 30, 2024.

Anyone interested in meeting with Mr. Basa at the conference is invited to contact Corporate Communications (contact info below) to arrange a time. More information about Coniagas is available in recent news releases and the website at https://coniagas.com/.

About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.
Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper and cobalt and platinum group metals in Québec. Coniagas' strategy is to create value for shareholders through the development of its mineral properties, with the intention to develop Coniagas into a critical metals supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market.

At its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, Coniagas has conducted successful exploration involving geophysics as well as shallow drilling that hit mineralization in almost every hole. It has confirmed an open-pit deposit model at Graal along a 6 km strike length of high-grade nickel and copper with cobalt, platinum and palladium byproducts. The Company plans in the near-term to conduct additional drilling leading to the production of a Ni 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing and consultations with First Nations. The Graal project and immediate work plan are outlined in detail in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada" dated January 17, 2024. The report is available along with other information at the Company's website https://coniagas.com/.

"Frank J. Basa"
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng., a Member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:
Frank J. Basa,
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342
or:
Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications
P: 416-710-2410 E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

You can follow Coniagas on Social Media:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coniagas-battery-metals/
X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/coniagasmetals
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coniagas/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210979

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

