Coniagas Battery Metals Launches HTDEM Survey at Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Graal Property

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - November 12, 2025 Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS,OTC:CNBMF) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company is launching an airborne HTDEM survey covering the entire Graal property.
The Graal property is strategically located north of Saguenay-Lac St. Jean, in an area with favorable geology for hosting nickel, copper, and cobalt magmatic mineralization. The 6,113-hectare property's strategic location provides excellent access to infrastructure and aligns with Quebec's commitment to developing critical minerals for the clean energy transition.
The best drill intersection to date on the property was made by the Company in 2022 in hole GRL-22-60 that intersected 28.90 meters of massive sulfides returning 0.73% Ni, 0.41% Cu and 0.09% Co. The results from previous exploration campaigns support the potential for an extensive mineralized system. To define the extension of the mineralization at Graal, the Company has designed a high-resolution, heliborne, time-domain Electromagnetic (HTDEM) survey that covers the entire property with 200-meter spaced flight lines and 100-meters spacing over the immediate extension of the known zones for a total of 578 linear kilometers. The survey is expected to be completed during November. The results of this survey, combined with the knowledge gained from the earlier ground EM surveys and previous drill results, will help to focus the next phase of drilling which will focus on near-surface mineralization and extending the known mineralization.
"We are excited to move forward with our airborne electromagnetic survey at Graal," said Frank Basa, CEO of Coniagas Battery Metals. "The result of this survey will bring key information to plan our future drilling program at Graal and we expect this survey will help to accelerate the development of the property and enhance our exploration results. We believe that the region has significant potential for battery metals, and we are well-positioned with this project to participate in this transition."
The technical information reported in this news release was reviewed and approved by Maxime Bouchard, Geo, M.Sc. (OGQ #1752), an independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Property, particularly regarding historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.
About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.
Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper and cobalt and platinum group metals in Québec. Coniagas' strategy is to create value for shareholders through the development of its mineral properties, with the intention of developing Coniagas into a critical metals supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market.
At its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, Coniagas has conducted successful exploration involving geophysics as well as shallow drilling that hit mineralization in almost every hole. It has confirmed an open-pit deposit model at Graal along a 6 km strike length of high-grade nickel and copper with cobalt, platinum and palladium byproducts. The Company plans in the near-term to conduct additional drilling leading to the production of a Ni 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing and consultations with First Nations. The Graal project and immediate work plan are outlined in detail in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada" dated January 17, 2024. The report is available along with other information at the Company's website https://coniagas.com/
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
