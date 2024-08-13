Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Results of Annual Meeting

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 13, 2024 - Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") (TSXV: COS) is pleased to announce that all six nominees listed in its management information circular dated June 26, 2024 were elected as directors at the Company's annual meeting held today in Montreal with a vote of more than 99% of the votes cast at the meeting. Coniagas' Board of Directors now consists of Jessie Acton, Daniel Barrette, Aurelian Basa, Frank J. Basa, Ronald Goguen, Sr. and Heidi Gutte.

At the meeting, shareholders also approved a resolution confirming an amendment to Coniagas' by-laws pertaining to quorum for shareholders' meetings and reappointed McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Coniagas' auditor.

About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company, focused on nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum group metals in Québec. The Company's strategy aims to generate shareholder value by developing its mineral assets and constructing an advanced processing plant, positioning Coniagas as a potential key supplier for the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Graal Project: Strategic Resource Development

The 100%-owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, has shown significant potential through extensive geophysical surveys and shallow drilling. It has identified high-grade nickel and copper mineralization, with showings of cobalt, platinum, and palladium, along a 6 km strike length at shallow depths potentially suitable for open-pit mining. Upcoming activities include further drilling, metallurgical testing, and consultations with First Nations, culminating in a NI 43-101 resource report. The NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada , dated January 17, 2024, provides detailed project information.

Long-Term Vision and Commercialization Strategy

Coniagas leverages proprietary technologies like the Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process for the extraction and production of cleaner, low-carbon, battery-grade materials. This innovative process eliminates the need for traditional smelting, significantly reducing the environmental footprint. Combined with strategic projects such as Graal and CAM/pCAM production initiatives, Coniagas is positioning itself as a potential player in the future of the EV industry. For more information, visit the Company's website .

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng., Professional Engineers Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410 E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

You can follow Coniagas on Social Media:

LinkedIn:

X (Twitter):

Facebook:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the private placement referred to above, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. No assurance can be given that any of the foregoing will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Coniagas Battery Metals

Coniagas Battery Metals


Coniagas Personally Invited to DRC by Madame Governor of Lualaba for Potential Feedstock Streams

Coniagas Personally Invited to DRC by Madame Governor of Lualaba for Potential Feedstock Streams

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 12, 2024 - Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Madame Governor Fifi Masuka of Lualaba, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), personally extended an invitation for September 9 to 28, 2024 in the DRC following the Congolese-Canadian Investment Seminar held in Toronto, Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Coniagas Battery Metals Identifies Cobalt-Copper Concentrates for Processing Using Re-2Ox

Coniagas Battery Metals Identifies Cobalt-Copper Concentrates for Processing Using Re-2Ox

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - August 6, 2024 - Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company") continues to expand its position as a potential critical player in the electric vehicle (EV) metals market by adding strategic sourcing and potential processing capabilities. The Company may position itself with a competitive advantage by integrating the Re-2Ox process as a toll operator.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Extends Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC July 3, 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) announces that it has extended the final closing date of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement to July 31, 2024. As previously announced, the private placement consists of a maximum of 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of $600,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for five years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC June 28, 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) announces that it will effect a non-brokered private placement of a maximum of 5,000,000 units at a price of $0.12 per unit for maximum gross proceeds of $600,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.15 for two years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Coniagas Applies for Permits to Expand on Current 28.9 m of 2.28 % CuEq in MHY Zone

Coniagas Applies for Permits to Expand on Current 28.9 m of 2.28 % CuEq in MHY Zone

(TheNewswire)

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Vancouver, BC June 12 2024 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration activities at the Graal property, highlighting the potential of this strategically located asset near Saguenay-Lac St. Jean, Quebec.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Completes Sale of Joint Venture Interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Completes Sale of Joint Venture Interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

 Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. (TSXV: NEV) (OTCBB: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") has closed its transaction with CopAur Minerals Inc. (" CopAur ") previously announced July 8, 2024 . CopAur has acquired Nevada Sunrise's 18.74% ownership interest in the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project joint venture in Nevada (" Kinsley Mountain ").

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation)

CopAur acquired Nevada Sunrise's minority ownership interest in Kinsley Gold LLC, the joint venture vehicle that holds rights to Kinsley Mountain , pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement dated August 8, 2024 , in consideration of the payment of CAD$475,000 in cash and the issuance to Nevada Sunrise of 1,000,000 common shares of CopAur (the " Consideration Shares "). The Consideration Shares are subject to a four-month statutory hold period (the " Hold Period ") and voluntary hold periods for an additional nine-month period. The first 250,000 Consideration Shares will be released on expiry of the Hold Period and the remaining shares will subsequently be released in equal tranches every three months.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC , Canada , that holds interests in lithium and copper exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA .

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV , and in the Pelican lithium project in Saskatchewan, Canada .

Gemini is located near Gold Point, Nevada , adjacent to the Bureau of Land Management's Gold Point Solar Energy Zone, and hosts a National Instrument 43-101 compliant Inferred Lithium resource estimated at approximately 1.3 million tonnes Lithium, or 7 .1 million tonnes LCE (lithium carbonate equivalent) contained within 1,200 million tonnes of lithium-mineralized clay at an average grade of approximately 1,130 parts per million Lithium ( click here to review "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Resource Estimate for Gemini Lithium Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada " dated March 8, 2024 ).

As a complement to future development of its Gemini lithium resource, the Company owns Nevada Water Right Permit 86863 in the Lida Valley basin, comprising 80.09 acre/feet/year.

Nevada Sunrise has the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado Copper Project , located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward–looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward–looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to: reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months Ending March 31, 2024 , which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/12/c7203.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NextSource Materials Continues to Strengthen Management Team, Appoints Industry Veteran to Head Up Global Anode Expansion

NextSource Materials Continues to Strengthen Management Team, Appoints Industry Veteran to Head Up Global Anode Expansion

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the further strengthening of its management team to support the next phase of the Company's global growth strategy with the appointment of Dr. Tilo Hauke as Executive Vice President of Downstream Operations, effective October 1st, 2024

Dr. Hauke joins NextSource from FREYR Battery, a US and Norway-based lithium-ion battery cell developer, where he was Executive Vice President Supply Chain Management. Prior to FREYR Battery, Dr. Hauke spent 20 years at SGL Carbon SE, a European company that is one of the world's leading manufacturers of carbon & graphite products. At SGL Carbon, he held various senior leadership positions including Senior Vice President, Business Line Fuel Cell Components and Group Vice President, Technology and Innovation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

Argentina Lithium Appoints Vice President Corporate Development

TSX Venture Exchange: LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: OAY3
OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pompeyo Gallardo as Vice President Corporate Development of the Company.

Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

Mr. Gallardo has 29 years experience in corporate finance. He is highly skilled in project structuring and project financing, with emphasis in joint venture transactions, metal streams, royalties, off-takes, metal pre-paids, and other forms of unconventional debt. Mr. Gallardo has provided CFO and Corporate Development consulting services to several companies in the junior mining industry in Canada , with stress in companies with exposure in Latin American projects. Mr. Gallardo is also a former Financial Analysist at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and had held a Senior Credit Risk Management position at Scotiabank, International Banking. He is also a former CFO and Corporate Finance consultant at Red Cloud Klondike Strike, now Red Cloud Securities.

Nikolaos Cacos , President and CEO, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Pompeyo as VP Corporate Development. He constitutes a great addition to our team, bringing his vast capital markets and finance experience to our growth plans execution efforts to move forward Argentina Lithium & Energy to the next level."

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina . Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-appoints-vice-president-corporate-development-302218561.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/09/c4545.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Provides Molo Mine Update

Begins Transporting SuperFlake® Graphite Concentrate to Port for Export

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the planned screening equipment upgrades at its Molo Graphite Mine (the "Molo mine") in southern Madagascar

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries Ltd Entitlement Offer and Share Placement

Altech Batteries Ltd Entitlement Offer and Share Placement

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announces a total capital raising of up to approximately $8.9 million, comprising the issue of up to 223,946,491 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) at an issue price of $0.04 per Share ("Capital Raising"). Participants in the placement and Entitlement Offer will also receive free attaching options on the basis of one (1) option for every two (2) shares held, with each option having an exercise price of $0.06 and expiry date of 31 December 2025.

Highlights

- Launch of $8.5 million pro-rata Entitlement Offer to existing eligible shareholders

- Entitlement Offer partially underwritten for $5 million by existing shareholder MAA Group Berhad, an entity related to Altech director Tunku Yaacob Khyra

- Altech additionally raises $405,000 through a placement to sophisticated and professional investors

- Participants in placement and Entitlement Offer to receive free attaching options on the basis of 1 option for every 2 shares held with exercise price of $0.06 and expiry 31 December 2025

- Application will be made to ASX for listing of shares and options

- Funds will be used to further progress the CERENERGY(R) and Silumina AnodesTM Projects

Managing Director Mr Iggy Tan stated "We are pleased with the outcome of the capital raise, and to have Altech director and Malaysian Prince Tunku Yaacob Khyra's related entity, major shareholder MAA Group Berhard, partially underwrite the Entitlement Offer for $5.0 million, is very pleasing. The capital raising has come at an exciting time for Altech, as we progress with the commercialisation of the 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project, as well as commissioning of our Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant".

*To view the timetable, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/756P734E



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

CENTURY LITHIUM PRODUCES LITHIUM CARBONATE ONSITE AT PILOT PLANT

CENTURY LITHIUM PRODUCES LITHIUM CARBONATE ONSITE AT PILOT PLANT

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) (Century Lithium or the Company) is pleased to report the successful addition of a lithium carbonate stage at the Company's Lithium Extraction Facility (Pilot Plant) in Amargosa Valley, Nevada USA, part of the Company's 100%-owned Angel Island Mine (the Project). Prior to this addition, concentrated lithium solutions from the Pilot Plant were treated by Saltworks Inc. at their facility in Richmond B.C. where samples of battery quality lithium carbonate were produced. During the first days of startup of the lithium carbonate stage, Century's team at the Pilot Plant successfully treated 200 liters of concentrated lithium solution and produced 20 kg of high-grade lithium carbonate onsite.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

