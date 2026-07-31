Coniagas Battery Metals Announces 2026 AGM Results

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC July 31, 2026 TheNewswire - Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS,OTC:CNBMF) ("Coniagas" or the "Company") reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated June 17, 2026, (the "Circular") for the 2026 annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 62.25% of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting.
Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting on July 30, 2026, in Vancouver BCare set out below.
Election of Directors
The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.
|
Board of Director
|
% Votes For
|
% Votes Withheld
|
Aurelian Basa
|
99.38
|
0.62
|
Frank J Basa
|
99.90
|
0.10
|
Daniel Barrette
|
99.41
|
0.59
|
Yannick Benoit
|
99.40
|
0.60
|
Heidi Gutte
|
99.39
|
0.61
|
Francois Vezina
|
99.40
|
0.60
Shareholders at the Meeting also approved (i) the appointment of the Company's auditors, SHIM & Associates LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, and (ii) the Company's updated omnibus equity compensation plan, each as more particularly described in the Circular.
Frank Basa, the chief executive officer, commented: "On behalf of the entire leadership team, I want to thank our shareholders for their engagement and continued support at today's Meeting, which remains essential to advancing the Company's strategy and creating long‑term value."
About Coniagas Battery Metals
Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSX-V: COS) is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper and cobalt and platinum group metals in Québec. Coniagas' strategy is to create value for shareholders through the development of its mineral properties, with the intention to develop Coniagas into a critical metals supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market. At its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, Coniagas has conducted successful exploration involving geophysics as well as shallow drilling that hit mineralization in almost every hole. It has confirmed an open-pit deposit model at Graal along a 6 km strike length of high-grade nickel and copper with cobalt, platinum and palladium byproducts. The Company plans in the near-term to conduct additional drilling leading to the production of a Ni 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing and consultations with First Nations."
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342
or:
Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications
P: 416-710-2410 E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coniagas-battery-metals/
X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/coniagasmetals
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coniagas/
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including receipt of final approval of the Company's Omnibus Plan from the TSXV. Generally, forward‐looking information can be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as "proposes", "expects", "is expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "projects", "plans", "is planning", "intends", "assumes", "believes", "indicates", "to be" or variations of such words and phrases that state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.
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