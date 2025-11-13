Coniagas Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - November 13, 2025 Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS,OTC:CNBMF) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), announces the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders that was held November 12, 2025 (the "Meeting") in Vancouver, BC. Shareholders voted in favour of all the matters submitted before the Meeting as set out in the Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated September 26th, 2025. A total of 14,498,378 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 42.15% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.
Items voted on and duly passed included:
Electing the following as directors until the next annual shareholder meeting of the Company: Aurelian Basa, Frank Basa, Daniel Barrette, Yannick Benoit and Heidi Gutte;
Appointing Shim Associates LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year; and
The ratification of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan,
The Board wishes to thank all Shareholders for their continued support.
About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.
Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper and cobalt and platinum group metals in Québec. Coniagas' strategy is to create value for shareholders through the development of its mineral properties, with the intention to develop Coniagas into a critical metals supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market.
At its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, Coniagas has conducted successful exploration involving geophysics as well as shallow drilling that hit mineralization in almost every hole. It has confirmed an open-pit deposit model at Graal along a 6 km strike length of high-grade nickel and copper with cobalt, platinum and palladium byproducts. The Company plans in the near-term to conduct additional drilling leading to the production of a Ni 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing and consultations with First Nations. The Graal project and immediate work plan are outlined in detail in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada" dated January 17, 2024. The report is available along with other information at the Company's website https://coniagas.com/
"Frank J. Basa"
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Member of Professional Engineers Ontario
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, contact:
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342
or:
Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications
P: 416-710-2410 E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com
