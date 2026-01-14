Coniagas Announces Cancellation of LIFE Offering

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, January 14, 2026 TheNewswire - Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSX-V: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company") announces that, due to unfavorable market conditions, the Company has elected to cancel its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "LIFE Offering"). The LIFE Offering was intended to be conducted under the Listed Issuer Financing Offering under section 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption.
The LIFE Offering was originally announced on December 3, 2025. Further details regarding the proposed terms of the LIFE Offering can be found in the Company's prior news releases.
The Company continues to evaluate other potential financing opportunities and will provide further updates as appropriate.
About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.
Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper and cobalt and platinum group metals in Québec. Coniagas' strategy is to create value for shareholders through the development of its mineral properties, with the intention to develop Coniagas into a critical metals supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market.
At its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, Coniagas has conducted successful exploration involving geophysics as well as shallow drilling that hit mineralization in almost every hole. It has confirmed an open-pit deposit model at Graal along a 6 km strike length of high-grade nickel and copper with cobalt, platinum and palladium byproducts. The Company plans in the near-term to conduct additional drilling leading to the production of a Ni 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing and consultations with First Nations. The Graal project and immediate work plan are outlined in detail in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada" dated January 17, 2024. The report is available along with other information at the Company's website https://coniagas.com/.
"Frank J. Basa"
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Member of Professional Engineers Ontario
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, contact:
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342
or:
Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications
P: 416-710-2410 E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's evaluation of alternative financing opportunities and all other statements that are not historical in nature.
Forward-looking information is based on management's expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date of this release and is subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, market, and business conditions; the Company's ability to secure future financing on acceptable terms or at all; regulatory risks and compliance requirements; risks associated with the Company's operating history; technological development risks; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings.
Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to execute its strategic initiatives; market volatility; risks related to the Company's working capital deficiency; and other risks described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+.
Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials, including its reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and which can be obtained from www.sedarplus.ca.
Any of these risks may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Further, although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These forward- looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
