Coniagas Announces Appointment of New Director

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, BC November 19, 2025 TheNewswire - Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS,OTC:CNBMF) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Mr. François Vézina has been appointed to the Corporation's Board of Directors.
François has over 25 years of experience in the mining industry and is recognized for his strategic leadership and his ability to turn challenges into drivers of innovation. An accomplished executive, he has contributed to the design, construction, and commissioning of major mining projects in Canada and internationally, including Canadian Malartic, one of the largest open-pit gold mines in the country.
His career with Agnico Eagle Mines and the Osisko group led him to oversee flagship projects such as Pinos Altos, Kittilä, Cariboo Gold, and Windfall, where he played a key role in technical and economic studies, as well as in permitting processes and social acceptability, always favoring a collaborative and sustainable approach.
Currently Chief Operating Officer of the Dumont Nickel project, François leverages his expertise in project design, permitting, and community relations to advance the responsible development of mineral resources. As Chairman of the Board of Le Groupe MISA, a non-profit government financed organization promoting mining innovation in Quebec, he also supports the integration of cutting-edge technologies, helping to shape a more efficient, innovative, and environmentally responsible mining industry.
Mr. François Vézina stated, ''I am honoured to join the Board of Coniagas Battery Metals at such an important time for the Company. The vision, the commitment to responsible development, and the promising potential of the Graal project make this a truly exciting opportunity. I look forward to providing my expertise and knowledge to advance this project and contributing to Coniagas' ambition to become a future supplier of critical metals for the global energy transition.''
About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.
Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper and cobalt and platinum group metals in Québec. Coniagas' strategy is to create value for shareholders through the development of its mineral properties, with the intention to develop Coniagas into a critical metals supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market.
At its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, Coniagas has conducted successful exploration involving geophysics as well as shallow drilling that hit mineralization in almost every hole. It has confirmed an open-pit deposit model at Graal along a 6 km strike length of high-grade nickel and copper with cobalt, platinum and palladium byproducts. The Company plans in the near-term to conduct additional drilling leading to the production of a Ni 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing and consultations with First Nations. The Graal project and immediate work plan are outlined in detail in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada" dated January 17, 2024. The report is available along with other information at the Company's website https://coniagas.com/
"Frank J. Basa"
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Member of Professional Engineers Ontario
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, contact:
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342
or:
Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications
P: 416-710-2410 E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com
You can follow Coniagas on Social Media:
LinkedIn:
X (Twitte r ):
Facebook:
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the Coniagas trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. No assurance can be given that any of the foregoing will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.