Coniagas Announces Appointment of New Director

Coniagas Announces Appointment of New Director

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC November 19, 2025 TheNewswire - Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS,OTC:CNBMF) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Mr. François Vézina has been appointed to the Corporation's Board of Directors.

François has over 25 years of experience in the mining industry and is recognized for his strategic leadership and his ability to turn challenges into drivers of innovation. An accomplished executive, he has contributed to the design, construction, and commissioning of major mining projects in Canada and internationally, including Canadian Malartic, one of the largest open-pit gold mines in the country.

His career with Agnico Eagle Mines and the Osisko group led him to oversee flagship projects such as Pinos Altos, Kittilä, Cariboo Gold, and Windfall, where he played a key role in technical and economic studies, as well as in permitting processes and social acceptability, always favoring a collaborative and sustainable approach.

Currently Chief Operating Officer of the Dumont Nickel project, François leverages his expertise in project design, permitting, and community relations to advance the responsible development of mineral resources. As Chairman of the Board of Le Groupe MISA, a non-profit government financed organization promoting mining innovation in Quebec, he also supports the integration of cutting-edge technologies, helping to shape a more efficient, innovative, and environmentally responsible mining industry.

Mr. François Vézina stated, ''I am honoured to join the Board of Coniagas Battery Metals at such an important time for the Company. The vision, the commitment to responsible development, and the promising potential of the Graal project make this a truly exciting opportunity. I look forward to providing my expertise and knowledge to advance this project and contributing to Coniagas' ambition to become a future supplier of critical metals for the global energy transition.''

About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper and cobalt and platinum group metals in Québec. Coniagas' strategy is to create value for shareholders through the development of its mineral properties, with the intention to develop Coniagas into a critical metals supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market.

At its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, Coniagas has conducted successful exploration involving geophysics as well as shallow drilling that hit mineralization in almost every hole. It has confirmed an open-pit deposit model at Graal along a 6 km strike length of high-grade nickel and copper with cobalt, platinum and palladium byproducts.  The Company plans in the near-term to conduct additional drilling leading to the production of a Ni 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing and consultations with First Nations. The Graal project and immediate work plan are outlined in detail in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada" dated January 17, 2024. The report is available along with other information at the Company's website https://coniagas.com/

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Member of Professional Engineers Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410   E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

You can follow Coniagas on Social Media:

LinkedIn:

X (Twitte r ):

Facebook:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the Coniagas trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. No assurance can be given that any of the foregoing will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Coniagas Battery MetalsCOS:CCTSXV:COSBattery Metals Investing
COS:CC
The Conversation (0)
Coniagas Battery Metals (TSXV:COS)

Coniagas Battery Metals

Developing a world-class critical minerals project in Quebec to meet the demand for energy transition

Developing a world-class critical minerals project in Quebec to meet the demand for energy transition Keep Reading...
Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes

Coniagas Exploration Plan: Defining New Drill Targets and Optimizing Infill Holes

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - March 11, 2025 Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), is working with Laurentia Exploration to fine tune the next drill program with both infill drilling and step-out holes on the Graal property, the Company's... Keep Reading...
Coniagas Battery Metals to Present at PDAC 2025 on the Prospective Nickel-Copper Graal Property in Quebec

Coniagas Battery Metals to Present at PDAC 2025 on the Prospective Nickel-Copper Graal Property in Quebec

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire - February 25, 2025 – Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) (“Coniagas” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it will participate and present at the PDAC 2025 Conference in Toronto from March 2 to March 5, 2025 and welcomes the opportunity to meet with... Keep Reading...
Coniagas Grants Stock Options

Coniagas Grants Stock Options

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 11, 2025 Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), announces that it has granted stock options to its directors to purchase an aggregate of 500,000 common shares in the capital of the Company. The stock options are... Keep Reading...
Coniagas Engages Laurentia Exploration for Drill Program on its near surface and extensive Ni-Cu-Co-PGM Massive Sulfide Mineralization Zones at Graal

Coniagas Engages Laurentia Exploration for Drill Program on its near surface and extensive Ni-Cu-Co-PGM Massive Sulfide Mineralization Zones at Graal

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 3, 2025 Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company"), is pleased to engage the services of Laurentia Exploration to design and manage ongoing exploration activities at the Graal property, highlighting the potential of... Keep Reading...
Coniagas Battery Metals Completes Private Placement

Coniagas Battery Metals Completes Private Placement

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, BC September 30, 2024 TheNewswire - Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas" or the "Company") (TSXV:COS) announces that it has held a second and final closing of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement of units. At the second closing, Coniagas issued an... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports First Drill Hole at Trapper North Zone of Radar Property Intercepts Extensive Oxide

SAGA Metals Reports First Drill Hole at Trapper North Zone of Radar Property Intercepts Extensive Oxide

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the completion of the first hole (R-0008) of the 2025-2026 drill program at the high-priority Trapper... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - November 17, 2025 Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF) is pleased to announce effective today, the Company's common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States... Keep Reading...
Brunswick Exploration Drills 47.2 Meters at 1.66% Li2O Within 120.7 Meters at 1.31% Li2O

Brunswick Exploration Drills 47.2 Meters at 1.66% Li2O Within 120.7 Meters at 1.31% Li2O

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce inaugural drilling results from its Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. All drillholes were centered on the Anais showing and intercepted multiple,... Keep Reading...
E-Power Provides Update on Management Changes

E-Power Provides Update on Management Changes

E-Power Resources Inc. (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") reports the following management changes.At a meeting held November 13, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company has accepted the resignation of Mr. James Cross as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company. Mr. Cross has been... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Announces Brokered LIFE Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to C$5 Million

SAGA Metals Announces Brokered LIFE Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to C$5 Million

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Saga Metals Corp. (" SAGA " or the " Company ") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce that it has... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Commences Drilling Campaign to Advance Mineral Resource Estimate at Radar Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Commences Drilling Campaign to Advance Mineral Resource Estimate at Radar Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the commencement of Phase 1 diamond drilling at the high-priority Trapper Zone on its 100%-owned Radar... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LAURION Broadens Advisor Network and Issues Stock Options to First Nations under Amended Exploration Agreement as Ishkoday Exploration Progresses

Prismo Develops Additional Drill Targets at Silver King Provides Update on Drill Permit

Mineral Resource Estimate Updated for the Cowboy State Mine Area at Halleck Creek

Hydrogeological Testing Underway at Lo Herma

Related News

Gold Investing

LAURION Broadens Advisor Network and Issues Stock Options to First Nations under Amended Exploration Agreement as Ishkoday Exploration Progresses

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Develops Additional Drill Targets at Silver King Provides Update on Drill Permit

Critical Metals Investing

Mineral Resource Estimate Updated for the Cowboy State Mine Area at Halleck Creek

uranium investing

Hydrogeological Testing Underway at Lo Herma

resource investing

Red Mountain Mining Successfully Lists on the US Stock Market with a Strong Trading Debut Up 36%

Base Metals Investing

Exploration Update - Soil Sampling Results

Gold Investing

Don Hansen: Gold Bull Run Just Starting, 5 Powerful Price Drivers to Watch