Coniagas Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.
 

VANCOUVER, British Columbia TheNewswire - January 23, 2026 Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSX-V: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Ms. Heidi Gutte as Chief Financial Officer effective January 23, 2026. Ms. Gutte is replacing Remantra Sheopaul. Mr. Sheopaul resigned from the CFO position effective January 21, 2026.

Ms. Gutte is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a member of Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and Canada and has over 15 years of experience with publicly-traded mineral exploration and mining companies. She specializes in corporate finance, IFRS financial reporting, audit preparation and response, tax optimization, and corporate compliance for the mineral exploration and junior mining sector. Ms. Gutte holds a bachelor's degree in computer engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Brandenburg, Germany.

The Company thanks Mr. Sheopaul for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

 

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper and cobalt and platinum group metals in Québec. Coniagas' strategy is to create value for shareholders through the development of its mineral properties, with the intention to develop Coniagas into a critical metals supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market.

 

At its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, Coniagas has conducted successful exploration involving geophysics as well as shallow drilling that hit mineralization in almost every hole. It has confirmed an open-pit deposit model at Graal along a 6 km strike length of high-grade nickel and copper with cobalt, platinum and palladium byproducts. The Company plans in the near-term to conduct additional drilling leading to the production of a Ni 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing and consultations with First Nations. The Graal project and immediate work plan are outlined in detail in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada" dated January 17, 2024. The report is available along with other information at the Company's website https://coniagas.com/.

 

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Member of Professional Engineers Ontario Chief Executive Officer

       

For further information, contact:

 

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

 

Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications

 P: 416-710-2410 E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the extension and repricing of the Warrants. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may vary from those anticipated in such statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that regulatory changes, fundraising, and risk associated with mineral exploration, including the risk that actual results of exploration will be different from those expected by management. The forward-looking statements in this news release were developed based on the expectations of management and that the risks described above will not materialize. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

          

