Coniagas Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 9, 2026 TheNewswire Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSX-V: COS) ("Coniagas" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").
Coordinated Blanket Order 51-93 allows eligible venture issuers listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (the "TSXV") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. Coniagas‘ fiscal year ends on December 31, 2026. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters:
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Interim Period: The Company will not file an interim report for the first quarter (Q1) ending March 31, 2026; and
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Interim Period: The Company will not file an interim report for the third quarter (Q3) ending September 30, 2026; and
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Ongoing Reporting: Coniagas will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31, 2026) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of June 30, 2026).
Coniagas confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.
This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 – 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.
About Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.
Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. is a Canadian junior mining company focused on nickel, copper and cobalt and platinum group metals in Québec. Coniagas' strategy is to create value for shareholders through the development of its mineral properties, with the intention to develop Coniagas into a critical metals supplier to the electric vehicle (EV) market.
At its 100% owned Graal project near Saguenay, Quebec, Coniagas has conducted successful exploration involving geophysics as well as shallow drilling that hit mineralization in almost every hole. It has confirmed an open-pit deposit model at Graal along a 6 km strike length of high-grade nickel and copper with cobalt, platinum and palladium byproducts. The Company plans in the near-term to conduct additional drilling leading to the production of a Ni 43-101 resource report, metallurgical testing and consultations with First Nations. The Graal project and immediate work plan are outlined in detail in the "NI 43-101 Technical Report Graal Nickel & Copper Project, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec, Canada" dated January 17, 2024. The report is available along with other information at the Company's website https://coniagas.com/.
"Frank J. Basa"
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Member of Professional Engineers Ontario Chief Executive Officer
For further information, contact:
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Ontario Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342
or:
Wayne Cheveldayoff, Corporate Communications P: 416-710-2410 E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com
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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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