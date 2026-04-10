Condor Energies Inc. Opens the Market

Condor Energies Inc. Opens the Market

Don Streu, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Judson, Lead Director, of Condor Energies Inc. ("Condor" or the "Company") (TSX: CDR,OTC:CNPRF), along with their executive team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's 15th anniversary of being listed on TSX.

Condor is an energy transition company that is uniquely positioned on the doorstep of European and Asian markets with three distinct first-mover energy security initiatives: increasing natural gas and condensate production from its existing fields in Uzbekistan; an ongoing project to construct and operate Central Asia's first LNG 'lower carbon fuel' diesel substitution facility in Kazakhstan; and a separate initiative to develop and produce critical minerals from brines, including copper and lithium, also in Kazakhstan. Condor has already built a strong foundation for reserves, production and cashflow growth while also striving to minimize its environmental footprint.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Don Streu
President and CEO
or
Sandy Quilty
Vice President of Finance and CFO
at 403-201-9694

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291931

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Condor EnergiesCDR:CCTSX:CDRoil and gas investing
CDR:CC
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