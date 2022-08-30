Resource News Investing News

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ, HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces the completion of Land Breeze Sale Transaction. Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated May 27, 2022 (the "Announcement") in relation to the Sale Transaction. Unless otherwise specified, terms used in this announcement shall have the meaning as defined in the Announcement

The Company announces that, as disclosed in the press releases issued by Land Breeze and JD Zhixing Fund L.P. ("JDZF") respectively on August 30, 2022, the Sale Transaction was successfully completed on August 30, 2022. To the best of the Company's knowledge and information, as of a result the completion of the Sale Transaction, JDZF has become the Company's largest shareholder, holding a total of 64,766,591 common shares of the Company which represents approximately 23.6% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement, and also the registered holder of the Company's US$250 million Convertible Debenture.

In connection with the Sale Transaction, Land Breeze and Fullbloom, an affiliate of Land Breeze, have assigned to JDZF all of Land Breeze's and Fullbloom's respective rights in and obligations under: (i) the Convertible Debenture and related security documents; (ii) the Cooperation Agreement and related documents; (iii) the deferral agreements between Land Breeze, the Company and certain of its subsidiaries in connection with the deferral of interest payments and other outstanding fees under the Convertible Debenture and the Cooperation Agreement; and (iv) the security holders agreement between the Company, Land Breeze and a former shareholder of the Company.

About SouthGobi
SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)
+1 604 762 6783 (Canada)
Email: info@southgobi.com
Website: www.southgobi.com

SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/714122/Completion-of-Land-Breeze-Sale-Transaction

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

SouthGobi Resources Ltd.SGQ:CATSX:SGQResource Investing
SGQ:CA
Early Warning News Release for JD Zhixing Fund L.P.

Early Warning News Release for JD Zhixing Fund L.P.

JD Zhixing Fund L.P. (the "Fund") has acquired 64,766,591 common shares (each, a "Common Share") of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Corporation") from Land Breeze II S.A.R.L. (the "Vendor") for US$7,000,000 or approximately CAD$9,106,300, using the Bank of Canada August 29, 2022 exchange rate of one (1) United States dollar to 1.3009 Canadian dollars, representing a price of CAD$0.1406 per share (the "Share Acquisition"). The Fund also acquired a secured convertible debenture of the Corporation representing US$250 million principal amount outstanding dated November 19, 2009 (the "Convertible Debenture") from the Vendor for an aggregate purchase price that does not exceed the principal amount represented by the Convertible Debenture (the "Convertible Debenture Acquisition" and together with the Share Acquisition, the "Acquisitions"). The Convertible Debenture is convertible into Common Shares at a floor price of CAD$8.88 per share.

The Acquisitions took place outside of Canada pursuant to a private arrangement and did not take place through the facilities of any stock exchange or any other marketplace.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SouthGobi Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

SouthGobi Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"): SGQ, Hong Kong Stock Exchange ("HKEX"): 1878) (the "Company" or "SouthGobi") today announces its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. All figures are in U.S. dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated

Significant Events and Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Date Of Board Meeting

Date Of Board Meeting

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that the board of directors will approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the second quarter of 2022 on Friday, August 12, 2022. These results will be released on Friday, August 12, 2022

About SouthGobi

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inside Information and Announcement Pursuant To Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules in Relation to Voluntary Delisting; Amendments to the Articles of Continuation; and Amendments to the Equity Incentive Plan

Inside Information and Announcement Pursuant To Rule 13.09 of the Listing Rules in Relation to Voluntary Delisting; Amendments to the Articles of Continuation; and Amendments to the Equity Incentive Plan

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ, HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that, this announcement is made by SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.51(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, paragraph 3.42 of the Guidance Letter HKEX-GL-112-22 (the "Guidance Letter") and the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong

1. VOLUNTARY DELISTING

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting Of Shareholders Held on July 21, 2022

Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting Of Shareholders Held on July 21, 2022

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces the voting results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. References are made to the notice of meeting (the "Notice") and the Management Proxy Circular (the "Circular") of the Annual and Special Meeting of the shareholders (the "Meeting") of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (the "Company") dated June 22, 2022. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Notice and the Circular

The Circular may be viewed at, and downloaded from, the website of the Company at www.southgobi.com, the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk and the website of SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Maximus Resources

Drilling Completed at Wattle Dam and Exploration Update

Maximus Resources Limited (‘Maximus’ or the ‘Company’, ASX:MXR) is pleased to provide an exploration update, including the completion of a Reverse Circulation (RC) drill programme at the Wattle Dam Gold Project and the completion of a high-definition UAV multi-target magnetic survey at the Lefroy Lithium Project (Lefroy), Hilditch Gold Project (Hilditch), and newly acquired Kemble Prospect (Kemble), located north of the Company’s Wattle Dam project, near Kambalda, Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra") (NYSE American: GTE)(TSX: GTE)(LSE: GTE) today announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ") has approved its notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid (the " Bid ") for its shares of common stock (the " Shares "). As of August 22, 2022, there were 368,871,685 Shares issued and outstanding and the public float was 360,339,690 Shares. Pursuant to the Bid, Gran Tierra will be able to purchase for cancellation up to 36,033,969 Shares, representing 10% of the public float, at prevailing market prices at the time of purchase, through the facilities of the TSX or alternative trading platforms in Canada, if eligible, or by such other means as may be permitted by the TSX, for a one year period commencing on September 1, 2022 and ending on August 31, 2023. Gran Tierra may purchase up to 514,658 Shares on the TSX during any trading day, which represents approximately 25% of 2,058,635, which represents the average daily trading volume on the TSX for the most recently completed six calendar months prior to the TSX's acceptance of the notice of the Bid. Gran Tierra may effect repurchases from time to time in the open market; provided that the aggregate purchase price under the Bid shall not exceed USD$37.5 million without further consideration of and approval by Gran Tierra's board of directors.

Management of Gran Tierra believes that the Shares, at times, have been trading in a price range which does not adequately reflect their value in relation to Gran Tierra's current operations, growth prospects and financial position. At such times, the purchase of Shares for cancellation or to satisfy awards granted under Gran Tierra's 2007 Equity Incentive Plan may be advantageous to stockholders by increasing the value of the Shares.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Appointment of Non-Executive Director and Chairperson

Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Appointment of Non-Executive Director and Chairperson

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) ("Buffalo Coal Corp." or "the Group" or "the Company" or "the Issuer"). The Company advises its shareholders of the appointment of Mr Tushar Agrawal as a non-executive director and Chairperson of the board of directors of Buffalo ("the Board") with immediate effect.

Mr Agrawal is the ultimate beneficial owner of Belvedere Resources DMCC, the largest shareholder of the Company. Mr Agrawal has a Business Administration degree from HR College in Mumbai and possesses extensive experience in both international and South African coal markets with entrepreneurial involvement in the exploration, mining, trading, beneficiation, shipping and logistics of coal.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Anson Resources

Anson Joins Forces With Global DLE Leader Sunresin To Develop Full-Scale Commercial Lithium Plant At Paradox Lithium Project

Anson Resources Limited (ASX: ASN, ASNOC, ASNOD) (“Anson” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the execution of a binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with leading global lithium extraction technology provider Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd (Sunresin), for a long term strategic and commercial alliance for Anson’s Paradox Lithium Project (Project) in Utah, USA.

Keep reading...Show less
earth mover at a mine

The Lifecycle of a Mine: Discovery to Reclamation

The lifecycle of a mine is one of the key processes that investors interested in the mining industry should understand. Each step in the lifecycle of a mine may take years, and these different processes all involve different levels of investment risk.

The early stages in the lifecycle of a mine are particularly risky. Junior miners are still a long way from production, and will face many obstacles before they get there. However, even this type of mining company can be a good investment for those who do their due diligence and ask the right questions.

With that in mind, here’s an overview of the lifecycle of a mine. There are five main stages: prospecting and exploration, assessment and approval, construction, production, closure and reclamation.

Keep reading...Show less
Resignation of Non-Executive Director and Chairperson

Resignation of Non-Executive Director and Chairperson

Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) ("Buffalo Coal Corp." or "the Group" or "the Company" or "the Issuer") advises that Mr. Craig Wiggill, Director and Chairperson of the board of directors of Buffalo Coal ("the Board"), has elected to resign his positions on the Board pursuant to the Change of Control clause in his contract, effective from August 23, 2022.

The Board wishes to thank Mr. Wiggill for his valuable contributions to the Company spanning close to a decade and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×