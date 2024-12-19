Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Completion of $1.0m Placement

Completion of $1.0m Placement

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of $1.0m Placement

Download the PDF here.

Sign up to get your FREE

Carbonxt Group Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group


CG1 Achieves 40% ownership & Mechanical Completion of Plant

CG1 Achieves 40% ownership & Mechanical Completion of Plant

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1 Achieves 40% ownership & Mechanical Completion of Plant

Download the PDF here.

Market Update

Market Update

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Market Update

Download the PDF here.

Reworld Launches ReCredit Program for Sustainable Carbon Offsets

Reworld Launches ReCredit Program for Sustainable Carbon Offsets

Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, is announcing the launch of ReCredit a groundbreaking program designed to help customers achieve their net-zero goals through the purchase of sustainable carbon offsets. Reworld™ processes nearly 10 percent of the United States' garbage, significantly reducing net carbon emissions by avoiding methane-generating landfills. This effort prevents over 40 million metric tons of greenhouse gases annually, equivalent to the amount sequestered by 48 million acres of forest—an area spanning eight U.S. states.

ReCredit is one of several key solutions introduced by Reworld™ in its April rebrand, designed to support businesses in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing toward net-zero. This partner program strengthens its relationships and offers exclusive ReCredits to preferred Reworld™ partners, empowering them to manage their carbon footprint.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt: M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a right of exclusivity agreement (the "ROE") to acquire the Mallay Mine in Peru

The Mallay Mine is located five hours drive north of Lima and three kilometers from the community of Mallay. The 10,562 hectare Tres Cerros Au-Ag Project, mine and processing plant are currently in care and maintenance mode. The existing 600 tpd plant was constructed in 2010.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Year Ended September 30, 2024

Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Year Ended September 30, 2024

AgTech Company highlights recent 100% purchase of Hemp Carbon Standard platform to advance industrial hemp carbon credits global market opportunity

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company") has released its financial results for the year ended September 30, 2024. Hempalta's audited consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and related management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 are available on www.sedarplus.ca.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Troy Minerals Announces Private Placement

Troy Minerals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Troy Minerals Inc.

TheNewswire - Troy Minerals Inc. (" Troy " or the " Company " ) (CSE: TROY; OTCQB: TROYF; FSE: VJ3) announces a private placement financing of up to 4,166,666 flow-through common shares (the " Shares ") of the Company at a price of $0.24 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Singular Health Group

Singular Health Group Ltd provides medical software solutions. The company offers 3D medical imaging solutions and analysis based on the development of Volumetric Rendering Platform ("VRP") and derivative software solutions. Its products include MedVR, Virtual Anatomy, and 3Dicom. The Group operates in one segment, medical technology products.

NoviqTech

NoviqTech unlocks a suite of powerful tools to streamline your operations, enhance sustainability, and empower informed decision-making. Our three pillars encompass what we do and the solutions we deploy with our clients to help them become sustainability leaders. Explore how NoviqTech can address your specific needs.

SKS Technologies

SKS Technologies Group Ltd is engaged in the business of providing audiovisual products & solutions and electrical and communications cabling for the commercial, retail, health, defence and education markets.
CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Receipt of $371,150 from warrant exercises and Other Corporate Updates

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces Receipt of $371,150 from warrant exercises and Other Corporate Updates

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec TheNewswire - December 13, 2024 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce that it has received $371,150 from the exercise of warrants expiring in December 2024 as well as February 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Carbonxt Group
Progress Update on Hydrogen Supply Chain and Prototype Tank Activities

Trading Halt

RAD 202 receives approval to start Phase 1 therapeutic trial

Hertz Energy Provides Antimony and Critical Minerals Projects Update and Announces Financing

