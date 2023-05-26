Max Resource Discovers New Copper-Silver Zone at the AM District CESAR Project

COMPASS Pathways to participate in upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference at 3:30 pm ET on June 8, 2023.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. The replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP 360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p www.compasspathways.com

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways
Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Enquiries
Media: Amy Lawrence, amy@compasspathways.com , +44 7813 777 919
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324


Data Demonstrating Long-Term Improvement in Depression in Cancer Patients Following Single Dose of COMP360 Psilocybin Therapy to be Presented at ASCO 2023

  • More than half of the patients demonstrated remission of depression at 18 months, after a single dose of 25mg investigational COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support
  • Open label phase 2 study, conducted by Sunstone Therapies and scheduled to be presented at the ASCO annual meeting on June 5, is believed to be the longest clinical study of psilocybin ever conducted

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced that new long-term efficacy data of investigational COMP360 psilocybin in cancer patients with major depressive disorder will be presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

More than half of the patients (16/28) treated with a single dose of 25mg COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support remained in remission from their depression at 18 months post administration. The investigator-initiated study, led by Manish Agrawal, MD, at Sunstone Therapies , is believed to be the longest study of psilocybin therapy ever conducted.

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences:

  • the Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference to be held on May 23 rd ; and
  • the 2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference to be held in New York City , NY, on June 7-9, 2023 .

Seelos senior management will host one-on-one and small group meetings in the Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference on May 23 rd .

To register for the Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference, please visit here .

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos, will present on Thursday, June 8 th at 9:00 AM ET at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. Dr. Mehra and Seelos senior management will also host one-on-one meetings.

The Seelos presentation webcast at the 2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference may be accessed here .

The 2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference is an annual gathering of over 500 public & private healthcare companies and 3,000 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs, where attendees address near-term and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the current trends driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com , the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Head of Corporate Communications
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
anthony.marciano@seelostx.com
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Lobe Sciences Announces Commercial Distribution Agreement With Pentec Health for US Launch of Altemia

Distribution Agreement Grants Pentec Exclusive Distribution Rights for Altemia Lobe's Novel Sickle Cell Anemia Medical Food

lobe sciences ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing transformative medicines to treat orphan diseases today announced it has entered into a commercial distribution agreement for the supply and distribution of Altemia™ with Pentec Health, Inc. ("Pentec Health"), a nationwide provider of clinical nutrition and specialty care services addressing complex needs for patients. Altemia™ is Lobe's proprietary formulation of emulsified docosahexaenoic acid ethyl ester ("DHA") concentration designed for patients with sickle cell disease ("SCD").

Seelos Therapeutics Provides Clinical Update and Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

- Seelos expects to release top-line data in two registrational studies in 2023

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today provided a clinical update and reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

COMPASS Pathways Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights

-

Highlights:
  • COMP360 Phase 3 pivotal program underway, patients have been treated in both trials
  • CPT® III code for in-person psychedelic therapy support accepted by the American Medical Association
  • Cash position at 31 March 2023 of $117.1 million, additional $26.9 million net cash raised through ATM facility to date in the second quarter
  • Conference call today at 8:00am ET (1:00pm UK)

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, reported its financial results for the first quarter 2023 and gave an update on recent progress across its business.

CSE Bulletin: Suspensions - ADMT, ABRT, CFT, GAIA, IWIN, PKG, POLE, PRTI, RWB, CALM, RVR, VEJI

Effective immediately, the following companies are suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspensions are considered Regulatory Halts as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. Cease Trade Orders have been issued by one or more securities commissions.

For more information about Cease Trade Orders, visit the Canadian Securities Administrators Cease Trade Order database at www.securities-administrators.ca.

