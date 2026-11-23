Company Provides Financial Outlook for Fiscal Full-Year 2027
Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, today reported fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results. Unless otherwise noted, time periods referenced below are on a fiscal-year basis.
2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
GAAP Results:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
250.9
|
|
|
$
|
227.5
|
|
|
$
|
1,315.5
|
|
$
|
1,243.9
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
12.4
|
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
115.9
|
|
|
25.3
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
(8.1
|
)
|
|
|
(7.2
|
)
|
|
|
17.5
|
|
|
(79.8
|
)
|
Net (loss) income per diluted share
|
|
|
(0.19
|
)
|
|
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
|
0.41
|
|
|
(1.91
|
)
|
Non-GAAP Results*:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income *
|
|
|
12.9
|
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
116.4
|
|
|
85.4
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA *
|
|
|
43.5
|
|
|
|
41.6
|
|
|
|
235.1
|
|
|
198.8
|
|
Adjusted net (loss) income *
|
|
|
(7.6
|
)
|
|
|
(7.2
|
)
|
|
|
32.5
|
|
|
(20.1
|
)
|
Adjusted net (loss) income * per diluted share
|
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
$
|
(0.48
|
)
|
*Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are provided in tables at the end of this press release.
"For the second consecutive year, we delivered on our commitments and made meaningful progress strengthening the earnings capacity and financial position of Compass Minerals," said Edward C. Dowling Jr., president and CEO. "Fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA was up 18%, we returned to positive net income, substantially improved Plant Nutrition profitability and reduced net leverage to 3.2 times. Importantly, these results reflect progress in the areas we can control: operating reliability, production efficiency, pricing discipline and cost management."
"We enter fiscal 2027 from a stronger operational and commercial position. Our North American highway bid season produced approximately 12% expected pricing improvement, while guaranteed terms increased to 78% of the committed U.S. portfolio from 65% last year. We expect stronger pricing, improved customer mix and continued reductions in per-ton production costs to more than offset lower planned salt volumes and higher fuel-related logistics costs. At the midpoint of our outlook, adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase approximately 15%, Salt adjusted EBITDA per ton is expected to improve more than 29%, and Salt adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to expand approximately 400 basis points. While there is more work ahead, the progress achieved over the past two years demonstrates that our focus on disciplined execution is producing measurable results. Our fiscal 2027 priorities are straightforward: operate safely and reliably, continue reducing unit costs, convert improved pricing into stronger margins, complete our highest-return capital projects and use improved earnings to further strengthen the balance sheet."
FISCAL FULL-YEAR AND FOURTH-QUARTER 2026 SUMMARY
- Returned to profitability, with net income of $17.5 million in fiscal 2026 compared with a net loss of $79.8 million in fiscal 2025;
- Adjusted net income improved to $32.5 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, compared with an adjusted net loss of $20.1 million, or $(0.48) per diluted share in the prior year;
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 18% to $235.1 million, exceeding the company's previous guidance range midpoint. Excluding the prior-year non-cash Fortress gain, adjusted EBITDA increased approximately 23%;
- Salt segment adjusted EBITDA increased 8% to $235.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA per ton improved approximately 7% to $21.72, as pricing gains and lower per-unit production costs more than offset higher fuel-driven logistics costs and a soft winter in the U.K.;
- Plant Nutrition adjusted EBITDA increased 57% to $54.8 million, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding approximately 950 basis points to 26.4%, driven by higher pricing and lower per-unit costs at Ogden;
- The fourth-quarter net loss was $8.1 million compared to $7.2 million in the prior-year period, as a narrower pre-tax loss was more than offset by higher income tax expense. Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 5% to $43.5 million, supported by a 16% increase in Salt segment adjusted EBITDA; and
- Total debt declined $65.0 million to $767.2 million, while net debt declined $23.9 million to $748.6 million, reducing net leverage to 3.2 times from 3.9 times a year earlier.
FISCAL 2027 OUTLOOK SUMMARY
- Compass Minerals expects continued earnings improvement in fiscal 2027, driven mainly by stronger Salt pricing, an improved customer mix, and further reductions in per-ton production costs. Total adjusted EBITDA guidance is $250 million to $290 million on revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.28 billion. The $270 million midpoint represents approximately 15% growth over fiscal 2026.
- Guidance range for Salt segment adjusted EBITDA in 2027 is $255 million to $281 million.
- The fiscal 2027 Salt outlook reflects a deliberate focus on value over volume. Stronger highway pricing, improved customer mix and lower per-ton production costs at the North American assets are expected to more than offset lower planned sales volumes and higher fuel-driven logistics costs. At the midpoint, Salt adjusted EBITDA per ton is expected to increase more than 29% and Salt adjusted EBITDA margin to expand approximately 400 basis points.
- Guidance range for Plant Nutrition segment adjusted EBITDA in 2027 is $49 million to $59 million.
- The segment is expected to generate adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint in line with 2026 on sales volumes of 270,000 to 290,000 tons, with modestly higher pricing that maintains the premium of sulfate of potash (SOP) to muriate of potash.
- The Ogden dryer and compaction project is expected to be completed in fiscal 2027. The project is designed to add capacity, improve product quality, reduce unit costs, and enhance long-term operating efficiency, with the majority of the financial benefit expected beginning in fiscal 2028.
- Guidance range for adjusted EBITDA related to corporate overhead and other is $(54) million to $(50) million.
- Interest expense is expected to be $60 million to $64 million.
- Capital expenditures are expected to be $105 million to $125 million, as the company invests first in the operational cost improvement it is driving and the long-term sustainability of its assets.
SALT BUSINESS RECAP
Salt segment delivered improved results in both the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year. Fourth-quarter revenue increased 13% to $204.6 million, driven by a 7% increase in volumes and a 5% increase in aggregate pricing. Fourth-quarter sales volumes year over year saw 8% higher volumes in highway product and a 5% increase in consumer and industrial (C&I) salt product. Aggregate pricing for the segment was up as a result of increased weighting of highway volume in the current quarter, which saw a 7% and 4% increase in price per ton for highway and C&I products, respectively. Operating income increased 27% to $27.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 16% to $46.5 million in each case from the prior-year period. These increases reflect higher pricing and lower per-unit product costs, partially offset by higher per-unit shipping and handling costs.
For the fiscal year 2026, Salt segment revenue increased 7% to $1,092.6 million and adjusted EBITDA increased 8% to $235.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA per ton improved approximately 7% to $21.72. Full-year highway volumes declined approximately 1% because inventory availability constrained sales despite favorable winter demand in key markets. Higher pricing, improved mine efficiency and lower per-unit production costs provide a stronger operating foundation entering fiscal 2027, partially offset by higher fuel-related shipping and handling costs.
PLANT NUTRITION BUSINESS RECAP
Plant Nutrition delivered a significant improvement in full-year profitability. Revenue increased 1% to $207.8 million despite an 8% decline in reported volumes, primarily associated with the March 2026 disposition of the Wynyard SOP business. Operating income increased to $23.3 million from $6.5 million, adjusted EBITDA increased 57% to $54.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 26.4% from 16.9%. Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $10.1 million compared with $13.5 million in the prior-year period, reflecting the absence of the prior-year Wynyard contribution and the timing of sales. Completion of the Ogden dryer and compaction project in fiscal 2027 is expected to create an additional opportunity to improve capacity, product quality and long-term operating performance.
CASH FLOW AND FINANCIAL POSITION
Net cash provided by operating activities was $108.1 million in fiscal 2026, compared to $197.7 million in fiscal 2025. Prior-year operating cash flow benefited from an $87.3 million reduction in inventories. During fiscal 2026 the company realized a working capital release of approximately $14 million out of finished goods inventory and increases in accounts payable and accrued expenses, offset by increases in receivables and the settlement of the previously disclosed tax dispute in Ontario during the first quarter of 2026.
Net cash used in investing activities was $69.9 million in fiscal 2026 compared to $50.0 million in fiscal 2025. Capital expenditures totaled $91.5 million compared to $69.7 million in fiscal 2025, with fiscal 2026 spending primarily directed toward maintenance-related projects. The company also received $23.3 million of net cash proceeds from the sale of the Wynyard SOP business, after amounts held in escrow and customary closing adjustments.
Net cash used in financing activities was $79.9 million in fiscal 2026, primarily reflecting the redemption of the remaining $150.0 million principal amount of the company's 6.75% Senior Notes due 2027 (the 2027 Notes), partially offset by $78.0 million of net borrowings under the revolving credit facility. As a result, total debt declined by $65.0 million during fiscal 2026 to $767.2 million at year end. In fiscal 2025, net cash used in financing activities was $108.3 million and included the issuance of $650.0 million of the company's 8.00% Senior Notes due 2030 (the 2030 Notes). Proceeds from that issuance were used to repurchase $350.0 million of the 2027 Notes and repay $43.5 million of borrowings under the company's revolving credit facility and repay $191.3 million under its term loan facility.
The company ended fiscal 2026 with $18.6 million of cash and cash equivalents and $228.6 million of availability under its $325.0 million revolving credit facility, providing total available liquidity of $247.2 million.
FISCAL 2027 OUTLOOK
|
Salt Segment Guidance
|
|
2027 Range
|
Highway sales volumes (thousands of tons)
|
7,500 - 7,900
|
Consumer and industrial sales volumes (thousands of tons)
|
1,800 - 1,900
|
Total salt sales volumes (thousands of tons)
|
9,300 - 9,800
|
|
|
Revenue (in millions)
|
$1,015 - $1,078
|
Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)
|
$255 - $281
The company entered the 2026-2027 North American highway bid season with the objective of expanding margin through both price and customer mix. Compared with fiscal 2026, North American highway pricing in the fiscal 2027 plan is expected to be up approximately 12%. Our U.S. markets saw increases in the mid-teens, with some regions well above that level, while Canada, where more of the business is under multi-year contracts, is expected to be up in the mid-to-high single digits. We also improved the quality of our commercial contracts. Guaranteed terms increased to 78% of the committed U.S. portfolio from 65% a year ago, providing a strong level of sales demand confidence heading into the winter.
The strong 2025-2026 winter drew down inventories across the industry, and market tender sizes this season are up roughly 5% year over year. With its mines running at full production, the company sized its commitments to the salt it expects to have available. As a result, highway sales volumes are forecast at 7.5 million to 7.9 million tons, a decline of approximately 13% at the midpoint. Ultimately, sales will be driven by winter weather and how that drives demand in served markets.
Salt guidance reflects lower per-ton production costs at the Goderich and Cote Blanche assets from higher utilization and labor efficiency, partially offset by higher logistics costs driven by fuel. The company uses Brent crude as a proxy for its fuel exposure. Guidance assumes Brent at $105 per barrel in the first half of the fiscal year and $90 per barrel in the second half.
Compass Minerals expects that approximately 70% of its highway sales will be achieved in the first half of the fiscal year.
|
Plant Nutrition Segment Guidance
|
|
2027 Range
|
Sales volumes (thousands of tons)
|
270 - 290
|
Revenue (in millions)
|
$185 - $202
|
Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)
|
$49 - $59
Plant Nutrition sales volumes are expected to be 270,000 to 290,000 tons. Sulfate of potash pricing is expected to increase modestly, maintaining its premium to muriate of potash, with modestly higher input costs. The Ogden dryer and compaction project is expected to be completed in fiscal 2027, adding capacity and improving product quality, with the benefit primarily in fiscal 2028.
|
Corporate & Other
|
|
2027 Range
|
|
Total
|
Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)
|
($54) - ($50)
Projected Corporate results shown in the table above include corporate expenses in support of our core businesses and the results of DeepStore, the company's records management business in the U.K.
|
Total Compass Minerals
|
|
2027 Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
Salt
|
|
Plant Nutrition
|
|
Corporate 1
|
|
Total
|
Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)
|
$255 - $281
|
|
$49 - $59
|
|
($54) - ($50)
|
|
$250 - $290
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2027 Capital Expenditures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Capital expenditures ( in millions )
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$105 - $125
|
(1)
|
Includes financial contribution from DeepStore.
Total capital expenditures for the company in fiscal 2027 are expected to be within a range of $105 million to $125 million, including sustaining capital and groundwork at the Goderich mine that supports more efficient mining, along with growth projects such as the Ogden dryer and compaction project and a new bagging line at Lyons.
|
Other Financial Assumptions
|
($ in millions)
|
2027 Range
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
$107 - $112
|
Interest expense, net
|
$60 - $64
|
Effective income tax rate (excl. valuation allowance)
|
26% - 30%
The guidance for the 2027 effective income tax rate reflects the income mix by country with income recognized in foreign jurisdictions offset by losses recognized in the U.S.
CONFERENCE CALL
Compass Minerals will discuss its results on a conference call tomorrow morning, Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 9 a.m. ET. Access to the conference call will be available via webcast at investors.compassminerals.com or by dialing 1-833-461-5787. Callers must provide the conference ID number 960 860 836. Outside of the U.S. and Canada, callers may dial 1-585-542-9983 or 1-626-884-3620. An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website.
A corporate presentation with fiscal 2026 results is available at investors.compassminerals.com.
About Compass Minerals
Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading global provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature's challenges for customers and communities. The company's salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial, chemical and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition products help improve the quality and yield of crops, while supporting sustainable agriculture. Compass Minerals operates 11 production and packaging facilities with more than 1,800 employees throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.
Forward-Looking Statements and Other Disclaimers
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about the outcome of the North American bid season, including pricing and commitment sizes, the execution of the company's back-to-basics strategy, tax rates, and the restoration of certain of the company's facilities and operations; cash generation capability; debt reduction; value creation; the company's outlook for 2027, including its expectations regarding pricing, sales volumes, revenue, corporate and other expenses, depreciation, depletion and amortization, interest expense, tax rates, capital expenditures, operating expenses, and Adjusted EBITDA. Forward-looking statements are those that predict or describe future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. We use words such as "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "likely," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "forecast," "outlook," "project," "estimate" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events to identify forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. These statements are based on the company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially. The differences could be caused by a number of factors, including without limitation (i) weather conditions, (ii) inflation, the cost and availability of transportation for the distribution of the company's products and foreign exchange rates, (iii) pressure on prices and impact from competitive products, and (iv) any inability by the company to successfully implement its strategic priorities or its cost-saving or enterprise optimization initiatives. For further information on these and other risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's business, see the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended September 30, 2026, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2026 filed or to be filed with the SEC, as well as the company's other SEC filings. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, this list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.
Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures, management uses a variety of non-GAAP financial measures described below to evaluate the company's and its operating segments' performance. While the consolidated financial statements provide an understanding of the company's overall results of operations, financial condition and cash flows, management analyzes components of the consolidated financial statements to identify certain trends and evaluate specific performance areas.
Management uses EBITDA, EBITDA adjusted for items which management believes are not indicative of the company's ongoing operating performance ("Adjusted EBITDA") and EBITDA margin to evaluate the operating performance of the company's core business operations because its resource allocation, financing methods and cost of capital, and income tax positions are managed at a corporate level, apart from the activities of the operating segments, and the operating facilities are located in different taxing jurisdictions, which can cause considerable variation in net income. Management also uses adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted net income(loss) per diluted share, which eliminate the impact of certain items that management does not consider indicative of underlying operating performance. The presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide management and investors with additional information that is helpful when evaluating underlying performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude interest expense, income taxes and depreciation, depletion and amortization, each of which are an essential element of the company's cost structure and cannot be eliminated. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin exclude certain cash and non-cash items, including stock-based compensation and impairment charges and certain restructuring charges. Consequently, any measure that excludes these elements has material limitations. The non-GAAP financial measures used by management should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flows or other financial data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of overall profitability or liquidity. These measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the method of calculation. The calculation of non-GAAP financial measures as used by management is set forth in the following tables. All margin numbers are defined as the relevant measure divided by sales. The company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and reported in accordance with GAAP, as the company is unable to estimate significant non-recurring, unusual items, and/or distinct non-core initiatives without unreasonable effort. The amounts and timing of these items are uncertain and could be material to the company's results.
Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net (loss) income, and adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share are presented as supplemental measures of the company's performance. Management believes these measures provide management and investors with additional information that is helpful when evaluating underlying performance and comparing results on a year-over-year normalized basis. These measures eliminate the impact of certain items that management does not consider indicative of underlying operating performance. These adjustments are itemized below. Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share is adjusted net (loss) income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. You are encouraged to evaluate the adjustments itemized above and the reasons management considers them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating these measures you should be aware that in the future the company may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments presented below.
Items Impacting Comparability
Comparability of reported results for Compass Minerals was impacted by the performance of Fortress, the company's fire retardant business. It was announced in March 2025 that Compass Minerals was exiting this business. Non-cash gains related to the decline in value of the contingent consideration liability associated with the acquisition of Fortress were $7.9 million in 2025.
The company's presentation of adjusted EBITDA adjusts for loss on impairments; changes in the valuation of the contingent consideration liability are not adjusted out of reported adjusted EBITDA consistent with accounting guidance. Given the significance of the adjustment to the reported periods and for ease of comparability, the following table is provided to present the impact to adjusted EBITDA for changes in the valuation of the contingent consideration liability. As the fair value of this liability is zero as of September 30, 2025, the following reconciliation is not expected in future reporting periods.
|
(in millions, except per share data)
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA, as reported *
|
|
$
|
198.8
|
|
Impact of change in Fortress contingent consideration liability
|
|
|
(7.9
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA, as modified
|
|
$
|
190.9
|
|
*Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are provided in tables at the end of this press release.
|
Special Items Impacting the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
(unaudited, in millions, except per share data)
|
Item Description
|
|
Segment
|
|
Line Item
|
|
Amount
|
|
Tax
|
|
After Tax
|
|
EPS Impact
|
Impairments
|
|
Plant Nutrition
|
|
Loss on impairments
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
0.01
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.5
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
0.5
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
Special Items Impacting the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2026
(unaudited, in millions, except per share data)
|
Item Description
|
|
Segment
|
|
Line Item
|
|
Amount
|
|
Tax
|
|
After Tax
|
|
EPS Impact
|
Loss on sale of business, net
|
|
Plant Nutrition
|
|
Loss on sale of business, net
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
0.34
|
Impairments
|
|
Plant Nutrition
|
|
Loss on impairments
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
0.01
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
15.0
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
$
|
15.0
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
Special Items Impacting the Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2025
(unaudited, in millions, except per share data)
|
Item Description
|
|
Segment
|
|
Line Item
|
|
Amount
|
|
Tax
|
|
After Tax
|
|
EPS Impact
|
Restructuring charges (2)
|
|
Corporate and Other
|
|
Other operating expense
|
|
$
|
4.0
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
4.0
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
Restructuring charges (2)
|
|
Salt
|
|
Other operating expense
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
0.01
|
Impairments
|
|
Corporate and Other
|
|
Loss on impairments
|
|
|
53.7
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
53.7
|
|
|
1.30
|
Product recall costs
|
|
Salt
|
|
Other operating expense
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
0.03
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
60.1
|
|
$
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
$
|
59.7
|
|
$
|
1.43
|
(1)
|
There were no substantial income tax benefits related to these items given the U.S. valuation allowances on deferred tax assets. The product recall costs reflects an impact from Canadian taxes.
|
(2)
|
Restructuring charges do not include certain reductions in stock-based compensation associated with forfeitures stemming from the restructuring activities.
|
Reconciliation for Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income
(unaudited, in millions)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Operating income
|
$
|
12.4
|
|
|
$
|
12.0
|
|
|
$
|
115.9
|
|
|
$
|
25.3
|
|
Restructuring charges (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
Total impairment loss (2)
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
53.7
|
|
Product recall costs (3)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
Adjusted operating income
|
$
|
12.9
|
|
|
$
|
12.0
|
|
|
$
|
116.4
|
|
|
$
|
85.4
|
|
Sales
|
|
250.9
|
|
|
|
227.5
|
|
|
|
1,315.5
|
|
|
|
1,243.9
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
|
|
8.8
|
%
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
Adjusted operating margin
|
|
5.1
|
%
|
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
|
|
8.8
|
%
|
|
|
6.9
|
%
|
(1)
|
During the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, the company incurred severance and related charges of $4.3 million due to a reduction in workforce, changes to executive leadership and additional restructuring costs related to the exit of the Fortress fire retardant business.
|
(2)
|
The company recorded impairment loss of $53.0 million for intangible assets and $0.7 million related to Fortress long-lived assets, during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. Impairments of long-lived assets, intangible assets, and goodwill are included in loss on impairments on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
|
(3)
|
The company recorded product recall costs related to a recall for food-grade salt produced at its Goderich Plant. Charges for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 were $2.1 million.
|
Reconciliation for Adjusted Net (Loss) Income
(unaudited, in millions)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(8.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
(7.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
17.5
|
|
$
|
(79.8
|
)
|
Loss on sale of business, net (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring charges (2)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
Total impairment loss (3)
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
53.7
|
|
Product recall costs (4)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
Income tax effect
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
Adjusted net (loss) income
|
$
|
(7.6
|
)
|
|
$
|
(7.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
32.5
|
|
$
|
(20.1
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net (loss) income per common share
|
$
|
(0.19
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
$
|
(1.91
|
)
|
Adjusted net (loss) income per diluted share
|
$
|
(0.18
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
$
|
(0.48
|
)
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
42,246
|
|
|
|
42,019
|
|
|
|
42,633
|
|
|
41,828
|
|
(1)
|
For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2026, the company recorded a loss on sale of the Wynyard SOP business of $14.5 million, which included a $13.1 million recognition of cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments reclassified from Accumulated other comprehensive loss.
|
(2)
|
During the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, the company incurred severance and related charges of $4.3 million due to a reduction in workforce, changes to executive leadership and additional restructuring costs related to the exit of the Fortress fire retardant business.
|
(3)
|
The company recorded impairment loss of $53.0 million for intangible assets and $0.7 million related to Fortress long-lived assets, during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. Impairments of long-lived assets, intangible assets, and goodwill are included in loss on impairments on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
|
(4)
|
The company recorded product recall costs related to a recall for food-grade salt produced at its Goderich Plant. Charges for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 were $2.1 million.
|
Reconciliation for EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited, in millions)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$
|
(8.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
(7.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
17.5
|
|
|
$
|
(79.8
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
15.5
|
|
|
|
17.3
|
|
|
|
66.1
|
|
|
|
68.5
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
26.6
|
|
|
|
26.1
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
|
26.7
|
|
|
|
107.2
|
|
|
|
103.2
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
40.8
|
|
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
|
217.4
|
|
|
|
118.0
|
|
Adjustments to EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation - non cash
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
|
11.5
|
|
|
|
10.2
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
|
(1.5
|
)
|
|
|
(1.3
|
)
|
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
(3.2
|
)
|
|
|
(7.2
|
)
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
7.6
|
|
Loss on sale of business, net (1)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring charges (2)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
Total impairment loss (3)
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
53.7
|
|
Product recall costs (4)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
|
(1.6
|
)
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
43.5
|
|
|
$
|
41.6
|
|
|
$
|
235.1
|
|
|
$
|
198.8
|
|
(1)
|
For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2026, the company recorded a loss on sale of the Wynyard SOP business of $14.5 million, which included a $13.1 million recognition of cumulative foreign currency translation adjustments reclassified from Accumulated other comprehensive loss.
|
(2)
|
During the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, the company incurred severance and related charges of $4.3 million due to a reduction in workforce, changes to executive leadership and additional restructuring costs related to the exit of the Fortress fire retardant business.
|
(3)
|
The company recorded impairment loss of $53.0 million for intangible assets and $0.7 million related to Fortress long-lived assets, during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. Impairments of long-lived assets, intangible assets, and goodwill are included in loss on impairments on the Consolidated Statements of Operations.
|
(4)
|
The company recorded product recall costs related to a recall for food-grade salt produced at its Goderich Plant. Charges for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 were $2.1 million.
|
Salt Segment Performance
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Sales
|
$
|
204.6
|
|
|
$
|
181.6
|
|
|
$
|
1,092.6
|
|
|
$
|
1,022.5
|
|
Operating income
|
$
|
27.4
|
|
|
$
|
21.5
|
|
|
$
|
162.9
|
|
|
$
|
145.9
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
13.4
|
%
|
|
|
11.8
|
%
|
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
Adjusted operating income (1)
|
$
|
27.4
|
|
|
$
|
21.5
|
|
|
$
|
162.9
|
|
|
$
|
148.3
|
|
Adjusted operating margin (1)
|
|
13.4
|
%
|
|
|
11.8
|
%
|
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
|
14.5
|
%
|
EBITDA (1)
|
$
|
46.5
|
|
|
$
|
40.0
|
|
|
$
|
235.8
|
|
|
$
|
216.8
|
|
EBITDA (1) margin
|
|
22.7
|
%
|
|
|
22.0
|
%
|
|
|
21.6
|
%
|
|
|
21.2
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
$
|
46.5
|
|
|
$
|
40.0
|
|
|
$
|
235.8
|
|
|
$
|
219.2
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1) margin
|
|
22.7
|
%
|
|
|
22.0
|
%
|
|
|
21.6
|
%
|
|
|
21.4
|
%
|
Sales volumes (in thousands of tons):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Highway
|
|
1,375
|
|
|
|
1,271
|
|
|
|
8,893
|
|
|
|
8,985
|
|
Consumer and industrial
|
|
458
|
|
|
|
436
|
|
|
|
1,965
|
|
|
|
1,863
|
|
Total Salt
|
|
1,833
|
|
|
|
1,707
|
|
|
|
10,858
|
|
|
|
10,848
|
|
Average sales prices (per ton):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Highway
|
$
|
76.78
|
|
|
$
|
71.59
|
|
|
$
|
77.05
|
|
|
$
|
71.53
|
|
Consumer and industrial
|
$
|
216.18
|
|
|
$
|
208.02
|
|
|
$
|
207.37
|
|
|
$
|
203.87
|
|
Total Salt
|
$
|
111.61
|
|
|
$
|
106.43
|
|
|
$
|
100.63
|
|
|
$
|
94.26
|
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations follow in these tables.
|
Reconciliation for Salt Segment Adjusted Operating Income
(unaudited, in millions)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Reported GAAP segment operating income
|
$
|
27.4
|
|
|
$
|
21.5
|
|
|
$
|
162.9
|
|
|
$
|
145.9
|
|
Restructuring charges (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
Product recall costs (2)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
Segment adjusted operating income
|
$
|
27.4
|
|
|
$
|
21.5
|
|
|
$
|
162.9
|
|
|
$
|
148.3
|
|
Segment sales
|
|
204.6
|
|
|
|
181.6
|
|
|
|
1,092.6
|
|
|
|
1,022.5
|
|
Segment adjusted operating margin
|
|
13.4
|
%
|
|
|
11.8
|
%
|
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
|
14.5
|
%
|
(1)
|
The company incurred severance and related charges of $0.3 million, due to a reduction of its workforce, during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.
|
(2)
|
The company recorded product recall costs related to a recall for food-grade salt produced at its Goderich Plant. Charges for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 were $2.1 million.
|
Reconciliation for Salt Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited, in millions)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Reported GAAP segment operating income
|
$
|
27.4
|
|
|
$
|
21.5
|
|
|
$
|
162.9
|
|
|
$
|
145.9
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
19.1
|
|
|
|
18.5
|
|
|
|
72.9
|
|
|
|
70.9
|
|
Segment EBITDA
|
$
|
46.5
|
|
|
$
|
40.0
|
|
|
$
|
235.8
|
|
|
$
|
216.8
|
|
Restructuring charges (1)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
Product recall costs (2)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
46.5
|
|
|
$
|
40.0
|
|
|
$
|
235.8
|
|
|
$
|
219.2
|
|
Segment sales
|
|
204.6
|
|
|
|
181.6
|
|
|
|
1,092.6
|
|
|
|
1,022.5
|
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
22.7
|
%
|
|
|
22.0
|
%
|
|
|
21.6
|
%
|
|
|
21.4
|
%
|
(1)
|
The company incurred severance and related charges of $0.3 million, due to a reduction of its workforce, during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.
|
(2)
|
The company recorded product recall costs related to a recall for food-grade salt produced at its Goderich Plant. Charges for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 were $2.1 million.
|
Plant Nutrition Segment Performance
(in millions, except for prices per short ton)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Sales
|
$
|
42.4
|
|
|
$
|
41.8
|
|
|
$
|
207.8
|
|
|
$
|
206.3
|
|
Operating income
|
$
|
2.5
|
|
|
$
|
6.2
|
|
|
$
|
23.3
|
|
|
$
|
6.5
|
|
Operating margin
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
|
|
14.8
|
%
|
|
|
11.2
|
%
|
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
Adjusted operating income (1)
|
$
|
3.0
|
|
|
$
|
6.2
|
|
|
$
|
23.8
|
|
|
$
|
6.5
|
|
Adjusted operating margin (1)
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
|
|
14.8
|
%
|
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
EBITDA (1)
|
$
|
9.6
|
|
|
$
|
13.5
|
|
|
$
|
54.3
|
|
|
$
|
34.9
|
|
EBITDA (1) margin
|
|
22.6
|
%
|
|
|
32.3
|
%
|
|
|
26.1
|
%
|
|
|
16.9
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|
$
|
10.1
|
|
|
$
|
13.5
|
|
|
$
|
54.8
|
|
|
$
|
34.9
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (1) margin
|
|
23.8
|
%
|
|
|
32.3
|
%
|
|
|
26.4
|
%
|
|
|
16.9
|
%
|
Sales volumes (in thousands of tons)
|
|
60
|
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
326
|
|
Average price (per ton)
|
$
|
709.00
|
|
|
$
|
670.00
|
|
|
$
|
693.00
|
|
|
$
|
634.00
|
|
(1)
|
Non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations follow in these tables.
|
Reconciliation for Plant Nutrition Segment Adjusted Operating Earnings
(unaudited, in millions)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Reported GAAP segment operating income
|
$
|
2.5
|
|
|
$
|
6.2
|
|
|
$
|
23.3
|
|
|
$
|
6.5
|
|
Loss on impairment
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Segment adjusted operating income
|
$
|
3.0
|
|
|
$
|
6.2
|
|
|
$
|
23.8
|
|
|
$
|
6.5
|
|
Segment sales
|
|
42.4
|
|
|
|
41.8
|
|
|
|
207.8
|
|
|
|
206.3
|
|
Segment adjusted operating margin
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
|
|
14.8
|
%
|
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
Reconciliation for Plant Nutrition Segment EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited, in millions)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Reported GAAP segment operating income
|
$
|
2.5
|
|
|
$
|
6.2
|
|
|
$
|
23.3
|
|
|
$
|
6.5
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
|
28.4
|
|
Segment EBITDA
|
$
|
9.6
|
|
|
$
|
13.5
|
|
|
$
|
54.3
|
|
|
$
|
34.9
|
|
Loss on impairment
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
10.1
|
|
|
$
|
13.5
|
|
|
$
|
54.8
|
|
|
$
|
34.9
|
|
Segment sales
|
|
42.4
|
|
|
|
41.8
|
|
|
|
207.8
|
|
|
|
206.3
|
|
Segment adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
23.8
|
%
|
|
|
32.3
|
%
|
|
|
26.4
|
%
|
|
|
16.9
|
%
|
Reconciliation of Net Debt
(unaudited, in millions)
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
|
|
767.2
|
|
|
|
832.2
|
|
Total Debt
|
|
|
767.2
|
|
|
|
832.2
|
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(18.6
|
)
|
|
|
(59.7
|
)
|
Net Debt
|
|
$
|
748.6
|
|
|
$
|
772.5
|
|
Reconciliation of Net Leverage Ratio
(unaudited, in millions)
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
2025
|
Net Debt (as of period end)
|
|
$
|
748.6
|
|
$
|
772.5
|
Divided by: LTM Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
235.1
|
|
|
198.8
|
Net Leverage Ratio
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
3.9
GAAP
|
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in millions, except share and per-share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
250.9
|
|
|
$
|
227.5
|
|
|
$
|
1,315.5
|
|
|
$
|
1,243.9
|
|
Shipping and handling cost
|
|
|
69.0
|
|
|
|
54.6
|
|
|
|
383.1
|
|
|
|
343.3
|
|
Product cost
|
|
|
142.1
|
|
|
|
134.5
|
|
|
|
708.5
|
|
|
|
709.9
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
39.8
|
|
|
|
38.4
|
|
|
|
223.9
|
|
|
|
190.7
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
26.2
|
|
|
|
26.4
|
|
|
|
106.8
|
|
|
|
113.3
|
|
Loss on impairment of long-lived assets, definite and indefinite-lived intangible assets and goodwill
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
53.7
|
|
Other operating expense (income)
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
(1.6
|
)
|
Operating income
|
|
|
12.4
|
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
115.9
|
|
|
|
25.3
|
|
Other expense (income):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
|
(1.5
|
)
|
|
|
(1.3
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
15.5
|
|
|
|
17.3
|
|
|
|
66.1
|
|
|
|
68.5
|
|
Loss (gain) on foreign exchange
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
|
(3.2
|
)
|
|
|
(7.2
|
)
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)
|
Loss on sale of business, net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
7.6
|
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
|
|
(1.6
|
)
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
(Loss) earnings before income taxes
|
|
|
(1.7
|
)
|
|
|
(4.0
|
)
|
|
|
44.1
|
|
|
|
(53.7
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
26.6
|
|
|
|
26.1
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
$
|
(8.1
|
)
|
|
$
|
(7.2
|
)
|
|
$
|
17.5
|
|
|
$
|
(79.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net (loss) earnings per common share
|
|
$
|
(0.19
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
$
|
(1.91
|
)
|
Diluted net (loss) earnings per common share
|
|
$
|
(0.19
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
$
|
(1.91
|
)
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
42,246
|
|
|
|
42,019
|
|
|
|
42,189
|
|
|
|
41,828
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
42,246
|
|
|
|
42,019
|
|
|
|
42,633
|
|
|
|
41,828
|
|
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in millions)
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
18.6
|
|
|
$
|
59.7
|
|
Receivables, net
|
|
|
190.0
|
|
|
|
179.6
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
303.2
|
|
|
|
312.0
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
25.2
|
|
|
|
20.9
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
537.0
|
|
|
|
572.2
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
756.6
|
|
|
|
770.1
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
23.8
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
|
|
95.9
|
|
|
|
147.3
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,399.2
|
|
|
$
|
1,519.4
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
116.1
|
|
|
$
|
96.0
|
|
Accrued salaries and wages
|
|
|
24.1
|
|
|
|
26.4
|
|
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
7.9
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
Accrued interest
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
|
19.0
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
94.6
|
|
|
|
110.7
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
253.7
|
|
|
|
265.6
|
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
|
|
767.2
|
|
|
|
832.2
|
|
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
|
7.6
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
|
48.9
|
|
|
|
53.9
|
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
|
|
64.2
|
|
|
|
126.0
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
431.1
|
|
|
|
430.0
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
|
(3.1
|
)
|
|
|
(10.8
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(60.1
|
)
|
|
|
(77.6
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(108.7
|
)
|
|
|
(107.9
|
)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
259.6
|
|
|
|
234.1
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
1,399.2
|
|
|
$
|
1,519.4
|
|
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(unaudited, in millions)
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
2026
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
17.5
|
|
|
$
|
(79.8
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
107.2
|
|
|
|
103.2
|
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
7.6
|
|
Non-cash portion of stock-based compensation
|
|
|
11.5
|
|
|
|
10.2
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(5.0
|
)
|
|
|
(2.6
|
)
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange
|
|
|
(8.6
|
)
|
|
|
(1.9
|
)
|
Loss on impairment of long-lived assets, definite and indefinite-lived intangible assets and goodwill
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
53.7
|
|
Net gain from remeasurement of contingent consideration
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(7.9
|
)
|
Loss on sale of business, net
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Loss on disposition of assets
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Receivables
|
|
|
(14.2
|
)
|
|
|
(11.4
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(8.4
|
)
|
|
|
87.3
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
42.4
|
|
|
|
13.8
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
|
2.6
|
|
|
|
8.7
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
(57.8
|
)
|
|
|
10.8
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
108.1
|
|
|
|
197.7
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(91.5
|
)
|
|
|
(69.7
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of Fortress assets, net of transaction costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
19.6
|
|
Proceeds from sale of business, net of cash and transaction costs
|
|
|
23.3
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
(1.7
|
)
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(69.9
|
)
|
|
|
(50.0
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings under revolving credit facility
|
|
|
222.0
|
|
|
|
244.3
|
|
Repayments under revolving credit facility
|
|
|
(144.0
|
)
|
|
|
(434.4
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
|
|
73.1
|
|
|
|
78.3
|
|
Principal payments on long-term debt
|
|
|
(218.9
|
)
|
|
|
(265.2
|
)
|
Proceeds from 2030 Notes
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
650.0
|
|
Repurchase of 2027 Notes
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(350.0
|
)
|
Premium paid to extinguish 2027 Notes
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3.9
|
)
|
Payment of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
|
|
(15.9
|
)
|
Shares withheld to satisfy employee tax obligations
|
|
|
(2.7
|
)
|
|
|
(1.4
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
(9.0
|
)
|
|
|
(10.1
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(79.9
|
)
|
|
|
(108.3
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(41.1
|
)
|
|
|
39.5
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year
|
|
|
59.7
|
|
|
|
20.2
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$
|
18.6
|
|
|
$
|
59.7
|
|
COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited, in millions)
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|
|
Salt
|
|
Plant Nutrition
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
204.6
|
|
$
|
44.5
|
|
|
$
|
1.8
|
|
|
$
|
250.9
|
Less: Intersegment sales
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(2.1
|
)
|
|
|
2.1
|
|
|
|
—
|
Sales to external customers (2)
|
|
|
204.6
|
|
|
42.4
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
250.9
|
Shipping and handling cost
|
|
|
62.9
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
69.0
|
Product cost
|
|
|
106.9
|
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
|
3.2
|
|
|
|
142.1
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
34.8
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
|
39.8
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
1.2
|
|
|
|
18.2
|
|
|
|
26.2
|
Loss on impairments
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
Other operating expense
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
Operating income (loss) (4)(5)
|
|
|
27.4
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
(17.5
|
)
|
|
|
12.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Segment Disclosure:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
19.1
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
|
|
|
27.0
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
20.2
|
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
29.4
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
|
Salt
|
|
Plant Nutrition
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
181.6
|
|
$
|
45.6
|
|
|
$
|
0.3
|
|
|
$
|
227.5
|
Less: Intersegment sales
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(3.8
|
)
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
—
|
Sales to external customers (2)
|
|
|
181.6
|
|
|
41.8
|
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
|
227.5
|
Shipping and handling cost
|
|
|
49.3
|
|
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
54.6
|
Product cost
|
|
|
103.0
|
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
134.5
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
29.3
|
|
|
7.6
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
38.4
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
|
17.2
|
|
|
|
26.4
|
Operating income (loss) (4)
|
|
|
21.5
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
|
(15.7
|
)
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Segment Disclosure:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
18.5
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
26.7
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
11.2
|
|
|
3.1
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
|
15.9
|
Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2026
|
|
Salt
|
|
Plant Nutrition
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
1,092.6
|
|
$
|
216.3
|
|
|
$
|
6.6
|
|
|
$
|
1,315.5
|
Less: Intersegment sales
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(8.5
|
)
|
|
|
8.5
|
|
|
|
—
|
Sales to external customers (2)
|
|
|
1,092.6
|
|
|
207.8
|
|
|
|
15.1
|
|
|
|
1,315.5
|
Shipping and handling cost
|
|
|
354.2
|
|
|
28.9
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
383.1
|
Product cost
|
|
|
547.5
|
|
|
150.5
|
|
|
|
10.5
|
|
|
|
708.5
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
190.9
|
|
|
28.4
|
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
|
223.9
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
27.4
|
|
|
4.5
|
|
|
|
74.9
|
|
|
|
106.8
|
Loss on impairments (3)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
Other operating expense
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
Operating income (loss) (4)(5)
|
|
|
162.9
|
|
|
23.3
|
|
|
|
(70.3
|
)
|
|
|
115.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Segment Disclosure:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
72.9
|
|
|
31.0
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
|
107.2
|
Loss on sale of business, net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
14.5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
14.5
|
Total assets (as of end of period)
|
|
|
976.3
|
|
|
327.8
|
|
|
|
95.1
|
|
|
|
1,399.2
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
66.7
|
|
|
22.1
|
|
|
|
2.7
|
|
|
|
91.5
|
Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2025
|
|
Salt
|
|
Plant Nutrition
|
|
Corporate
|
|
Total
|
Sales
|
|
$
|
1,022.5
|
|
$
|
218.8
|
|
|
$
|
2.6
|
|
|
$
|
1,243.9
|
|
Less: Intersegment sales
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(12.5
|
)
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Sales to external customers (2)
|
|
|
1,022.5
|
|
|
206.3
|
|
|
|
15.1
|
|
|
|
1,243.9
|
|
Shipping and handling cost
|
|
|
312.5
|
|
|
30.7
|
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
|
343.3
|
|
Product cost
|
|
|
533.0
|
|
|
164.4
|
|
|
|
12.5
|
|
|
|
709.9
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
177.0
|
|
|
11.2
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
190.7
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
30.5
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
78.1
|
|
|
|
113.3
|
|
Loss on impairments (3)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
53.7
|
|
|
|
53.7
|
|
Other operating expense (income)
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2.2
|
)
|
|
|
(1.6
|
)
|
Operating income (loss) (4)(5)
|
|
|
145.9
|
|
|
6.5
|
|
|
|
(127.1
|
)
|
|
|
25.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Segment Disclosure:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
70.9
|
|
|
28.4
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
|
|
|
103.2
|
|
Total assets (as of end of period)
|
|
|
1,038.8
|
|
|
363.7
|
|
|
|
116.9
|
|
|
|
1,519.4
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
53.3
|
|
|
12.2
|
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
|
69.7
|
|
(1)
|
Corporate and Other includes corporate entities, records management operations, the Fortress fire retardant business, lithium costs and other incidental operations and eliminations. Operating income (loss) for corporate and other includes indirect corporate overhead, including costs for general corporate governance and oversight, lithium-related expenses, as well as costs for the human resources, information technology, legal and finance functions.
|
(2)
|
Sales to external customers are net of intersegment sales.
|
(3)
|
For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, the company recorded a loss on impairments $53.7 million, related to intangible and long-lived assets due to the exit of the Fortress fire retardant business.
|
(4)
|
Corporate operating results were impacted by net (gain) loss related to the changes in the valuation of the Fortress contingent consideration of $(7.9) million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. Corporate operating results also include a reserve for estimated costs related to a product recall of $2.1 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.
|
(5)
|
The Company continued to take steps to align its cost structure to its current business needs. These initiatives impacted Corporate operating results and resulted in net severance and related charges, excluding stock-based compensation forfeitures, for reductions in workforce and changes to executive leadership and additional restructuring costs related to the exit of the Fortress fire retardant business of $4.3 million for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261123143556/en/
Investor Contact
SCR Partners, LLC
Tripp Sullivan
+1.615.942.7077
Tsullivan@scr-ir.com
John Wilfong
+1.312.533.0234
John@scr-ir.com
Media Contact
Kevin Gabriel
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1.913.344.9265
MediaRelations@compassminerals.com