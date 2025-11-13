Compass Minerals Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP), a leading global provider of essential minerals, will release its fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, after the markets close. The company's president and CEO, Edward C. Dowling Jr., and CFO, Peter Fjellman, will discuss these results on a conference call on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET.

Access to the conference call will be available via webcast at investors.compassminerals.com or by dialing 1-800-715-9871. Callers must provide the conference ID number 7896827. Outside of the U.S. and Canada, callers may dial 1-646-307-1963. An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website.

About Compass Minerals

Compass Minerals (NYSE: CMP) is a leading global provider of essential minerals focused on safely delivering where and when it matters to help solve nature's challenges for customers and communities. The company's salt products help keep roadways safe during winter weather and are used in numerous other consumer, industrial, chemical and agricultural applications. Its plant nutrition products help improve the quality and yield of crops while supporting sustainable agriculture. Compass Minerals operates 12 production and packaging facilities with more than 1,800 employees throughout the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Visit compassminerals.com for more information about the company and its products.

Investor Contact
Brent Collins
Vice President, Treasurer & Investor Relations
+1.913.344.9111
InvestorRelations@compassminerals.com

Media Contact
Kevin Gabriel
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1.913.344.9265
MediaRelations@compassminerals.com

