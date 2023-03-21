Impact Minerals To Acquire Advanced HPA Project In WA

COMPASS DATACENTERS' "HORIZONS" VIDEO SERIES INVESTIGATES THE ROLE OF ESPORTS IN FANDOM AND CULTURE

Gaming Thought Leader Kayla Green Discusses How Gaming Accessibility Influences Culture and Equity

Compass Datacenters has launched a new episode of its popular video series "Horizons," with a special focus on eSports. Kayla Green former Head of Cross Channel Strategy and Marketing Insights at Riot Games, discusses how gaming accessibility influences culture. Hear Green discuss how gaming is impacting the future of community-building and the way a wide range of industries approach marketing.

"Gaming is one of the most universal platforms today. It brings together people from across the globe for real time, collaborative experiences. It is influencing our world, culture and business in ways we are only beginning to understand," said Green. "Gaming brings communities and cultures together, a sharing of knowledge with people you might never encounter otherwise. Maybe the value of the fan is more than just the eyeball. Maybe it's something more engaging, more community-driven. Maybe those are the important metrics."

Compass Datacenters' Horizons video series brings together experts from a variety of fields to discuss how our lives will be impacted by internet-based technology in a post-COVID world. Featuring guests drawn from the worlds of business, science, IT, academia and the media, each episode explores emerging trends having dramatic impacts on the way we work, communicate and entertain ourselves.

Past episodes of the video series have featured experts such as Scott Latham , Ph.D. from UMass Lowell Manning School of Business; Scott Steinberg from Intl. Association for Business Development; Former Senior Intelligence Officer Dept. of Defense Tyler Cohen Wood, CISSP; Digital Sociologist Dr. Julie Albright ; Donna Wertalik from Pamplin College of Business; Scott Condie from Brigham Young University ; Brandon Valeriano , Ph.D. from Marine Corps University; and Dr. Angela Fusaro from Physician360.

To watch this new episode of "Horizons" and for an archive of prior episodes, visit https://www.horizonsbycompass.com/ .

About Compass Datacenters
Compass makes lives better by providing the world's technology leaders a secure place to plug in wherever they grow. We provide custom, move-in ready data centers from edge deployments to core facilities serving hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. Since our inception, we have embraced sustainability with the efficient use of land, green energy, water-free cooling and building materials. Our campus approach empowers customers with easily scalable capacity, high levels of control and ultimate flexibility with the long-term perspective and financial strength of private investors, RedBird Capital Partners, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Azrieli Group. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com .

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming Adopt the QCI Enterprise Platform to Further Enhance Guest Experience

Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming, alongside Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI"), jointly announced the deployment of the QCI Enterprise Platform at its casino properties. The QCI Enterprise Platform aligns player development, marketing, and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming industry. This rollout, which is currently underway at U.S., Canada and Punta Cana properties, will further enhance Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming guest experience capabilities by creating more seamless integrations.

QCI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quick Custom Intelligence)

"This QCI Enterprise Platform rollout will unlock new ways to ensure and exceed the entertainment experience guests expect when visiting Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming casinos," said Dan Ingster , Vice President of Gaming Operations for Seminole Hard Rock Support Services. "The QCI platform's integration of market basket analytics combined with player development and marketing tooling empowers team members across the enterprise to engage with guests in new, powerful ways."

"We are proud to have deployed our QCI Enterprise Platform to support Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming casino properties," said Dr. Ralph Thomas , Chief Executive Officer of QCI. "This deployment is proof of the scalability of our platform for large enterprise organizations that have dozens of input source systems from hundreds of data tables. We thank Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming team members for widely embracing the tool and enabling us to further build out our capabilities."

For more on the Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com . Additional details on Seminole Gaming can be found at www.theseminolecasinos.com . For more information on QCI and the Enterprise Platform, please visit www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com .

About Hard Rock®:
Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 265 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2022, Hard Rock Hotels was honored as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the second year in a row among Upper Upscale Hotels in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study. This designation is the fourth consecutive year the iconic brand has been among top brands in this category. HRI is the first privately-owned gaming company designated U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for the second year. Hard Rock's recognition by Forbes in the 2023 list of America's Best Large Employers for the seventh year in a row, stands amongst other accolades by Forbes such as ranking amongst World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industr y . In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Seminole Gaming:
Seminole Gaming manages six Florida casinos for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including the Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. It was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement. Seminole Gaming is currently the only gaming company to have an investment grade rating from all three primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB), Moody's (Baa2) and Fitch Ratings (BBB).

ABOUT QCI
The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 100 casino resorts in North America , Australia , New Zealand , Canada , Central America and The Bahamas . QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno .  Based in San Diego , QCI also has offices in Las Vegas , St. Louis , Dallas & Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com .

HULU ORIGINAL 'HISTORY OF THE WORLD, PART II' BECOMES AN INTERACTIVE DIGITAL GAMING EXPERIENCE

Mel Brooks' History of the World, Part I has influenced comedic cinema for 40-plus years and the cult 80s movie is finally getting an interactive gaming experience with its sequel, which debuted on March 6 .

Hulu logo

History of the World, Part II premiered as a new eight-episode series on Hulu, and as an interactive digital gaming experience available to play online and on Xbox. In the digital gaming experience, fans encounter the show's colorful characters voiced by the star-studded cast with Ike Barinholtz , Nick Kroll , Wanda Sykes , and of course, the formidable Mel Brooks . The show's mastermind is no stranger to video games, as Brooks has been involved with several previous gaming projects.

The interactive website version of the History of the World, Part II gaming experience embraces the crass humor and absurd silliness of the show (and makes no apologies) for an unforgettable, unique experience with plenty of memorable features like the fact that the world didn't begin with a 'big bang' – it was actually 'The Big Burp.' Players will feel like they're part of the show as they experience various historical recreations, from Amelia Earhart to Noah's Dog Park, and more.

The History of the World, Part II digital gaming experience is available to download FREE on Xbox until March 31, 2023 , and for desktop and mobile play until July 6, 2023 . Players who complete the interactive gaming experience are eligible to win prizes, including a brand-new Xbox, and more historically hilarious surprises.

To learn more about the History of the World, Part II interactive gaming experience, click here .

About Hulu
Hulu is a comprehensive all-in-one streaming service offering live and on-demand entertainment through an array of subscription options to give consumers ultimate control over their viewing experience.

Media Contact:
Sarah Murray - Media Monks
sarah.murray@mediamonks.com

Sergio Stephano - Adaptia Design
sergio@adaptiadesign.com

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS Showcases R&D and Innovative Solutions in Game Development at GDC 2023

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS will also reveal the development details of its upcoming open-world mobile survival game, UNDAWN , and its existing global hit, PUBG MOBILE .

- Today, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS, a leading global game developer, announced that it will be featured at the 2023 Game Developers Conference (GDC). With its upgraded brand and vision, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS will present ten sessions at the event, sharing its latest best practices in game development, unveiling behind-the-scenes details from its existing and upcoming titles as well as releasing its strategies for global expansion and talent acquisition.

Explore Virtual Reality Worlds at Home: Virtuix Launches Omni One, a Unique Omni-Directional Treadmill for Consumers That Lets You Step into VR Without Boundaries

Austin -based Virtuix is shipping beta units of Omni One, a complete entertainment system whose 360-degree experience delivers the immersive feeling of physically moving in VR

Traveling through the virtual reality worlds of your favorite games at home is becoming a reality as Virtuix ( https:www.virtuix.com ) launches Omni One, a unique omni-directional treadmill that enables players to walk or run in any direction through video games and other virtual environments.

East Side Games Group celebrates recent award nominations and worldwide releases

Recent award nominations following the worldwide releases of Star Trek: Lower Decks The Badgey Directive, Milk Farm Tycoon and Doctor Who: Lost in Time have set East Side Games Group up for success

VANCOUVER, BC , March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - East Side Games Group ( ESGG ) is thrilled to announce their studio, East Side Games (ESG) as well as one of their recent releases, Star Trek: Lower Decks – The Badgey Directive , have both been shortlisted for Mobile Game Awards.

Ariel Manzur, the Co-Founder of Godot, Joins The Mirror as a Technical Advisor

Ariel Manzur the co-founder of Godot, the most popular open-source game engine, has joined The Mirror Game Development Platform as an advisor. Manzur is a well-respected engineer in the industry with over two decades of experience in game and engine development. Manzur will provide valuable guidance and insights to The Mirror team as they continue to build out their game development platform.

Left to right: Jared McCluskey (Founder/CEO), Ariel Manzur (Co-Founder, Godot Game Engine), Maria Derchi (Florida Funders, Angel Investor), Jason Traeder (Senior Engineer)

The Mirror is a "game used for developing games," bringing real-time collaboration to development and providing out-of-the-box features such as visual scripting and in-world coding, multiplayer networking, co-building, publishing, analytics, and a marketplace for builders to share their creations and monetize games. Manzur's knowledge and expertise of the Godot engine will help The Mirror's team push the engine to its limits and develop cutting-edge functionality.

"We are thrilled to have Ariel on board as an advisor," said Jared McCluskey , Founder of The Mirror. "The Mirror wouldn't exist if it weren't for Godot. When choosing an engine, starting with open-source was a no-brainer. However, Godot isn't only good because it's open-source: it's a remarkably well-architected game engine. We owe much appreciation to Ariel Manzur , Juan Linietsky , and the Godot community for their stellar work."

Manzur is equally excited to be joining The Mirror. "I have always been a fan of The Mirror's vision to create a Roblox-style platform built in Godot," he said. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to the team as an advisor and help in any way possible."

The Mirror is currently in closed alpha, with an open alpha release planned for later this year. The Mirror is continuing to grow its community, recently focusing on Reddit , Discord , and YouTube , where The Mirror posts devlogs and discusses new ideas with its creator community.

For more information about The Mirror and to apply for the closed alpha, visit
www.themirror.space

Media Contact:
Jared McCluskey
817-602-4900
355844@email4pr.com

