A lithium development and chemical technology ("ChemTech") company, Rock Tech Lithium Inc. is building the bridge from resources-rich Canada to process-focused Europe, building Europe's first lithium hydroxide converter which will be primarily fed by its 100%-owned lithium project, strategically located in Ontario, Canada. Leveraging its proprietary, patent-pending LiOH production technology, Rock Tech will reduce energy consumption and waste, providing a secure, sustainable source of lithium.