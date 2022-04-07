Ready Set Gold Corp is a precious metals exploration company. The company owns the Northshore Gold Project, located in the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt near Thunder Bay, Ontario which is prospective for gold and silver mineralization. The company also owns interest in two separate claim blocks known as the Hemlo Eastern Flanks Project. The company also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in a continuous claim block comprising the Emmons Peak Project located south of Dryden, Ontario that is near the Treasury Metals Goliath and Goldlund advanced gold development projects.