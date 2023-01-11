Bold Ventures Inc explores for base and precious metals in Canada. The company has options to earn a 100% interest in the Farwell Gold Base Metals project located approximately 55km northwest of Wawa, Ontario and the Wilcorp Gold Project located 14km east northeast of Atikokan, Ontario. The company has also earned a 10% carried interest in all chromite resources and a 40% working interest in all other metals at the Koper Lake Project and has the option to earn an additional 10% carried interest in chromite and 40% of all other metals. The Koper Lake Project is located within the Ring of Fire and directly adjacent to the Eagles Nest nickel-copper massive sulphide deposit currently in the permitting stage.