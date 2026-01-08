Company Name Change to ILC Critical Minerals Ltd.

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that, effective January 12, 2026, the Company will change its name from International Lithium Corp. to

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd.

Effective at the opening of trading on January 12, 2026, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name. The trading symbol on TSXV will remain unchanged as "ILC". The Company's new CUSIP number will be 44967J107 and its new ISIN will be CA44967J1075. The Company will continue to refer to itself and to be known in communications as ILC as well as ILC Critical Minerals.

The share capital of the Company remains unchanged. The Company currently has 272,403,254 common shares issued and outstanding. Shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. Outstanding certificates representing common shares or warrants of International Lithium Corp. will continue to be valid and may be exchanged for certificates bearing the new name at any time.

All other corporate information, including the Company's business operations and its ongoing exploration and development activities, remains unchanged. The names of some of the Company's subsidiaries in Canada and overseas will be changed in line with this new name.

John Wisbey, Chairman of ILC, stated: "We still believe passionately in the future of lithium, a critical mineral vital to batteries for electric vehicles and battery energy storage systems, and we note with satisfaction the significant recovery in the lithium carbonate price by over 110% since June 30, 2025, while the price of spodumene with a 6% lithium oxide content (SC6) has risen by over 160% from its June 2025 low and has outperformed even silver in that same time. However in our present projects in Canada and our possible future projects in Southern Africa there are now significant quantities of other critical minerals such as rubidium, cesium and possibly copper, and the company's historic name no longer fully reflects the likely balance and economics of our future activities. So we felt it was time for a change."

"We will make a further announcement once the name has been changed detailing also our new website and email addresses and other relevant information."

On behalf of the Company,

John Wisbey
Chairman and CEO
www.internationallithium.ca

For further information concerning this news release, please contact +1 236 358 9100 or info@internationallithium.ca or ILC@yellowjerseypr.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release or other releases contain certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this or other news releases may include: the timing of completion of any offering and the amount to be raised, the likelihood or otherwise of the Company exercising its option on Lepidico Mauritius, the outcome of arbitration involving Lepidico Namibia, the effect of results of anticipated production rates, the timing and/or anticipated results of drilling on the Karibib or Raleigh Lake or Firesteel or Wolf Ridge projects, expected commodity prices, the expectation of resource estimates, preliminary economic assessments, feasibility studies, lithium or rubidium or cesium or copper recoveries, modeling of capital and operating costs, results of studies utilizing various technologies at the company's projects, the Company's budgeted expenditures, government permits or approval for licences and licence renewals, future plans for expansion in Southern Africa and planned exploration work on its projects, increased value of shareholder investments in the Company, the potential from the Company's third party earn-out or royalty arrangements, the future demand for lithium, rubidium, cesium and copper, and assumptions about ethical behaviour by our joint venture partners or shareholders in our projects or third party operators of projects or royalty partners. Such forward-looking information is based on assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those discussed in the sections entitled "Risks" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in the interim and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis which are available at www.sedarplus.ca. While management believes that the assumptions made are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Forward-looking information herein, and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on expectations, estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are subject to significant business, economic, legislative, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

ILC:CC
International Lithium Corp.
International Lithium Corp.
