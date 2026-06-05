Command the Clone Wars' Most Cunning Operatives in Star Wars Zero Company, Launching August 27

Command the Clone Wars' Most Cunning Operatives in Star Wars Zero Company, Launching August 27

Watch the Official Gameplay Trailer Showcasing a New Take on Turn-Based Tactics Games; Pre-Orders Now Available for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced that Star Wars Zero Company , a single-player turn-based tactics game, developed by Bit Reactor in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, will be available on PC, PlayStation® 5 and Xbox Series X|S starting August 27, 2026. Pre-Orders are now available on all platforms.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260605316929/en/

Star Wars Zero Company Key Art

Star Wars Zero Company Key Art

A new gameplay trailer delivers an action-packed look at the game's gritty, cinematic take on turn-based tactics while previewing an original Star Wars™ story featuring new and returning Clone Wars characters.

Star Wars Zero Company's visual storytelling and gameplay will immerse players in a tense, clandestine conflict taking place in the shadows of the Clone Wars. Players will step into the shoes of former Galactic Republic officer Hawks and current leader of Zero Company. Zero Company is an unconventional outfit of professionals for hire hailing from across the galaxy, including a Clone Trooper, a Mandalorian of the ancient Clan Verminoth, a Jedi Padawan and more. Together, Zero Company must hunt down and stop Kundri Fathom, leader of the Separatist-aligned cult, the Infinite Coil.

"Our team has poured everything we love about Star Wars into Zero Company," said Greg Foertsch, CEO and Creative Director at Bit Reactor. "The bold characters, powerful storytelling, striking settings and the sense of heart beneath the battles in Star Wars has helped us create an experience that pushes the tactics genre forward by combining deep gameplay with cinematic elegance. We've worked hand-in-hand with Lucasfilm Games to create an authentic Star Wars story packed with unique new characters, robust character customization, a new ship, Separatist Droids and much more, all rooted in the conflict of The Clone Wars."

" Star Wars Zero Company delivers an entirely new experience in the galaxy and for our fans," said Douglas Reilly, VP and GM of Lucasfilm Games. "It pairs cinematic storytelling with strategic gameplay in a way that feels fresh for the franchise. Some of the most interesting stories come from new perspectives, and Zero Company explores the Clone Wars from deep within the shadows of the conflict, through a lens we haven't seen before, while still feeling completely authentic to the world fans know."

From Zero Company's base of operations, The Den, players will recruit and progress skills of Operators, upgrade facilities, purchase new equipment and select their next mission from the holotable. On the battlefield, players will develop bonds between authored characters and player-created Operators, unlocking new support abilities, including cross-training benefits that improve their abilities and stats. Players will navigate an ever-changing galaxy map featuring more than 150 planets where each choice can change how their journey unfolds.

In Star Wars Zero Company customization is central to the experience. Hawks and recruited Operators can be created from eight iconic Star Wars species: Devaronian, Human, Neimoidian, Ovissian, Togruta, Twi'lek, Weequay and Zabrak. Voices, outfits and many other aspects of Hawks and an Operator's appearance can be customized along with specializations and talents over time. It's up to players to unite their Operators and form the best squad for the mission at hand.

Players can pre-order* Star Wars Zero Company Standard Edition for $49.99 SRP on PC and $59.99 SRP on PlayStation® 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Deluxe Edition is available for $59.99 SRP on PC and $69.99 SRP on consoles and unlocks two additional unique cosmetic packs and five painted weapon themes inspired by the Clone Wars era. All pre-orders grant access to the Crystalline Astromech Cosmetic Pack, which includes an R3 droid, translucent "crystalline" astromech heads for the R4 and R5 droid variants, and the BR-1 droid, originating in Star Wars Zero Company. Deluxe Edition pre-orders include all pre-order bonus content in addition to the Deluxe Edition exclusive content.

Alongside the game's launch, the soundtrack for Star Wars Zero Company, featuring an original score by GRAMMY® award-winning composer Gordy Haab, will be released August 27 via Walt Disney Records.

Follow EA Star Wars on X , Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram to stay up to date as more information is revealed.

PRESS ASSETS ARE AVAILABLE AT EAPressPortal.com

About Bit Reactor

Bit Reactor, LLC was created by longtime strategy game developers as an independent, developer-first game studio creating and perfecting experiences that blend game design, art and technology with a passion for making something great. The talented team is composed of some of the minds behind decorated titles like XCOM, Civilization, Gears of War, Elder Scrolls Online, and more. Follow Bit Reactor on X , Facebook , and Instagram for more.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2026, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ College Football, Need for Speed™, Dragon Age™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1 ®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news .

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Lucasfilm, the Lucasfilm logo, STAR WARS and related properties are trademarks and/or copyrights, in the United States and other countries, of Lucasfilm Ltd. and/or its affiliates. © & TM 2026 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.

* Conditions and restrictions apply. See https://www.ea.com/games/starwars/zero-company/disclaimers for details.

Elizabeth Jackson
Global PR Manager
ejackson@ea.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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