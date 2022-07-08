Market NewsInvesting News

Overwhelming Columbia Care shareholder support with 98.5% of votes cast in favor of the business combination

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care" or the "Company"), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced that at the special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") held today, July 8, 2022, the proposed business combination with Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs") was approved.

The Shareholders voted in favor of a special resolution to approve the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) whereby, among other things, Cresco Labs will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, all as more particularly described in detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement and information circular dated June 6, 2022 (the "Circular") filed on SEDAR and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Voting results are as follows:

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

Percentage of shares (1) that were voted

98.55%

1.41%

0.04%

(1) Assuming conversion of all proportionate voting shares into common shares.

At the Meeting, a total of 169,938,646 Columbia Care Shares were represented in person or by proxy, representing 42.6% of the Columbia Care Shares issued and outstanding as of the close of business on May 10, 2022 (the "Record Date") and entitled to vote at the Meeting as of the Record Date.

"We are grateful for the overwhelming support of our shareholders as we move forward with the combination with Cresco Labs that will reshape the industry and redefine leadership in cannabis," said Nicholas Vita, Co-Founder, CEO of Columbia Care. "As we celebrate this milestone, we remain steadfast in executing our strategic objectives through the close of the transaction, which we anticipate will be near the end of this year."

Full details are contained in the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting, which has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 131 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit https://columbia.care .

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, favorable operating and economic conditions; the completion of the Arrangement; obtaining and maintaining all required licenses and permits; favorable production levels and sustainable costs from the Company's operations; and the level of demand for cannabis products, including the Company's products sold by third parties. In addition, securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Circular and "Risk Factors" in Columbia Care's Form 10 dated May 9, 2022, filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities.

Investor Contact
Lee Ann Evans
SVP, Capital Markets
ir@col-care.com

Media Contact
Lindsay Wilson
VP, Communications
+1.978.662.2038
media@col-care.com

Trulieve Announces Registration Statement Filing

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced that it publicly filed an automatically effective registration statement on Form S-3 (the Registration Statement) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 7, 2022 to register a base shelf prospectus and to register for resale select Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

The Company became eligible to file the S-3 registration statement following one year of reporting under the previously filed registration statement and associated amendments on Form S-1. The S-3 filing provides a shelf registration which may provide the Company with additional flexibility in its future financing opportunities. The specific terms of any securities to be offered pursuant to the base prospectus will be specified in a prospectus supplement. The resale prospectus covers the resale registration by Selling Shareholders of up to 72,288,199 subordinate voting shares. Selling Shareholders may offer, sell or distribute all or a portion of their Subordinate Voting Shares publicly or through private transactions at prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. However, the registration of the securities covered by the Registration Statement does not necessarily indicate that the Company and/or Selling Shareholders will offer or sell any Subordinate Voting Shares in connection with such registration or within any specific timeframe.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

