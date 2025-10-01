Coeur Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2025 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael "Mick" Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Aoife McGrath, Senior Vice President, Exploration, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through November 6, 2025.

Conference Call Details:

U.S.:

(855) 560-2581

Canada:

(855) 669-9657

International:

(412) 542-4166

Conference ID:

Coeur Mining

Replay Numbers:

U.S.:

(877) 344-7529

Canada:

(855) 669-9658

International:

(412) 317-0088

Conference ID:

144 51 57

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Las Chispas silver-gold mine in Sonora, Mexico, the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip polymetallic critical minerals exploration project in British Columbia.

For Additional Information
Coeur Mining, Inc.
200 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 2100
Chicago, Illinois 60606
Attention: Jeff Wilhoit, Senior Director, Investor Relations
Phone: (312) 489-5800
www.coeur.com

Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver, and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are Palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf and Kensington. Its projects are located in the US, Canada and Mexico and North America.

1911 Gold Announces Upsize of Previously Announced "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement to C$17 Million

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended and restated agreement with Haywood Securities (" Haywood "), as lead agent, on its own behalf and on behalf of Velocity Capital Partners (together with Haywood, the " Agents "), to amend the terms of its previously announced "best efforts" private placement and LIFE offering to increase the size of the offering to C$17 million (the " Upsized Offering ").

Under the terms of the Upsized Offering, the Agents have agreed to sell, on a "best efforts" private placement basis, up to: (i) 3,184,000 common shares which qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of the Tax Act) and qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in the Tax Act (the " CEE LIFE Shares ") at a price of C$0.64 per CEE LIFE Share (the " CEE Issue Price "); and (ii) 14,802,000 common shares which qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of the Tax Act) and qualify as "accelerated Canadian development expenses" as defined in the Tax Act (the " CDE Offered Shares ") at a price of C$0.554 per CDE Offered Share (the " CDE Issue Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the sale of CEE LIFE Shares and CDE Offered Shares of up to C$10,238,068 (the " LIFE Offering ").

1911 Gold Announces C$13 Million "Best Efforts" Life Offering and Private Placement

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood "), as lead agent and sole bookrunner, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of agents (together with Haywood, the " Agents "), pursuant to which the Agents have agreed to sell, on a "best efforts" private placement basis, any combination of: common shares of the Company (the " LIFE Non-FT Shares ") at a price per LIFE Non-FT Share of C$0.45 (the " Non-FT Issue Price "); (ii) common shares which qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of the Tax Act) and qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in the Tax Act (the " CEE Offered Shares ") at a price of C$0.64 per CEE Offered Share (the " CEE Issue Price "); and (iii) common shares which qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of the Tax Act) and qualify as "accelerated Canadian development expenses" as defined in the Tax Act (the " CDE Offered Shares ") at a price of C$0.554 per CDE Offered Share (the " CDE Issue Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$10,238,000 (the " LIFE Offering ").

Silver Mining Sector Emerges as Clear Winner Amid Production Expansion Wave

USA News Group News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Magma Silver Corp.

Silver Mining Sector Emerges as Clear Winner Amid Production Expansion Wave

USA News Group News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Magma Silver Corp.

1911 Gold Closes C$13.2 Million "Bought Deal" Life Offering Including Increased Investment by Eric Sprott

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced "bought deal" LIFE offering (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of C$13,225,232.30, including the exercise in full of the Underwriters' Option (as defined in the press release dated June 24, 2025). The Offering consisted of the sale of: (i) 3,750,000 common shares of the Company (the " Non-FT Shares ") at a price of C$0.20 per Non-FT Share; (ii) 2,924,000 common shares (the " Tranche 1 CEE Shares ") at a price of C$0.342 per Tranche 1 CEE Share; (iii) 31,163,633 common shares (the " Tranche 2 CEE Shares " and together with the Tranche 1 CEE Shares, the " CEE Offered Shares ") at a price of C$0.288 per Tranche 2 CEE Share; and (iv) 10,163,000 common shares (the " CDE Offered Shares " and, together with the Non-FT Shares and CEE Offered Shares, the " Offered Shares ") at a price of C$0.246 per CDE Offered Share. The CEE Offered Shares and CDE Offered Shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act ")).

Hand holding gold bar in front of blurred building.

Gold Price Closes in on US$3,900 as US Government Shuts Down

Gold continued to set new records on Wednesday (October 1), nearly reaching US$3,900 per ounce.

After spending the summer months consolidating, the yellow metal began pushing higher toward the end of August.

It quickly reached US$3,500 and continued past US$3,600, US$3,700 and US$3,800; gold rose as high as US$3,895 per ounce on Wednesday before retreating back to the US$3,850 mark by 2:00 p.m. EDT.

White arrow on red background indicating stock market decline.

End of Barrick Alliance Sends Japan Gold Shares Plummeting

Japan Gold (TSXV:JG,OTC:JGLDF) shares sank at the start of the week after the Vancouver-based junior miner announced that its five-year strategic alliance with Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) will come to an end on October 31, 2025.

Established in February 2020, the partnership aimed to explore, develop, and potentially mine gold deposits across Japan that could meet the scale of Tier 1 or Tier 2 assets.

Over the life of the deal, Barrick invested about C$23.2 million (US$17.4 million) to fund geochemical and geophysical surveys across Japan Gold’s 3,000-square-kilometre portfolio and support limited scout drilling.

Mini shopping cart filled with gold bars on wooden surface.

Aya Gold & Silver Refutes Resource Inflation Allegations

Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA,OTCQX:AYASF) President and CEO Benoit La Salle is calling fake news on Blue Orca Capital's claim that the company has inflated its silver resource with "phantom ounces."

On September 25, investment advisory firm Blue Orca published a short-seller report alleging resource inflation on the part of Aya. The mid-tier precious metals producer is one of the main mine operators in Morocco.

Its assets include the Zgounder silver mine and the Boumadine polymetallic project.

Brixton Metals Drills 15m of 2.26 g/t Gold at the Trapper Gold Target

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce additional drill results from the Trapper Gold Target this season. Drilling at the Trapper Target has been completed for the season. A total of 6272m was drilled at the Trapper Target from 30 holes. Assays are pending for the remaining 18 holes with visible gold having been identified in several of these remaining holes. The zone remains open for expansion.

Highlights

GR Silver Mining

GR Silver Mining Announces Enhancement of Corporate Leadership Team

GR Silver Mining Ltd. (" GR Silver Mining " or the " Company ") (TSXV: GRSL,OTC:GRSLF) (OTCQB: GRSLF) (FRANKFURT: GPE)

In alignment with GR Silver Mining's growth strategy, GR Silver Mining is pleased to announce the nomination of Daniel Schieber as Vice President of Corporate Development & Corporate Relations, to foster existing and new relationships with shareholders and implement corporate development marketing planning under the leadership of Marcio Fonseca .

Daniel Schieber established his career in metals and mining finance as an analyst for the Stabilitas Group of Funds in 2005. During this time, the fund grew from 3M EUR under management to 240M EUR , becoming the best performing Gold/Silver fund in Germany . Mr Schieber has 15+ years of experience in the capital markets associated with successful mining ventures particularly in the precious metals sector. In 2009, he co-founded Euroscandic International Group where he raised upwards of $350M in mining financing for specific development projects in the mining sector. He has recently pivoted to Canadian-investment vehicle Dynamis Capital Corp., which focuses on long-term, recession-proof investments with emphasis on gold and silver. Daniel Schieber currently serves on the board of directors and is CEO of American Copper Development Corp.

Marcio Fonseca comments: "Daniel brings 20 years of experience in raising capital and has already played a pivotal role in the recent re-capitalization of GR Silver Mining. His continued contributions will be instrumental as the Company advances to the next stage of growth in Mexico , driven by an active drilling program and a series of strategic initiatives supporting the development of the Plomosas Project."

Daniel Schieber Comments: "GR Silver Mining has reached a pivotal turning point—fully funded, debt-free, and ready to seize the opportunities of a strengthening silver market. Together with GR Silver Mining's team, I am committed to transforming the Company into a successful enterprise, driven by substantial resource growth and a bold vision for long-term value creation."

About the Plomosas Project
The Plomosas Project, including the recent high-grade silver discovery in the San Marcial SE Area, is progressing in 2025 as an emerging high-grade silver district located in southwestern edge of the Sierra Madre Occidental, Sinaloa, Mexico . The Plomosas Project, covering 7,823 ha, including the historical Plomosas Underground mine. benefits from mine infrastructure, road access and existing permits associated with past-producing mining sites. The district contains intermediate to low-sulfidation epithermal silver and gold mineralization, hosted in hydrothermal breccias and veins. Recent success in exploration and drilling has delineated wide, high-grade, shallow hydrothermal breccias in the San Marcial Area, including the SE Area discovery, where step-out drilling is underway in 2025, aiming for continuous resource growth. At the historical Plomosas Mine, where Grupo Mexico operated the underground mine from 1985 to 2000, exploration, underground sampling and metallurgical programs are being conducted to support future decisions regarding the implementation of a Bulk Sampling Test Mining Program

About GR Silver Mining Ltd .
GR Silver Mining is a Canadian-based, Mexico -focused mineral exploration company engaged in cost-effective silver-gold resource expansion on its 100%-owned assets, located on the eastern edge of the Rosario Mining District, in the southeast of Sinaloa State, Mexico . GR Silver Mining controls 100% of the Plomosas Project, including the former Plomosas underground mine and wide, high-grade silver mineralized zones at the San Marcial Area. Recent discoveries in the 78 km² of highly prospective, advanced-stage exploration concessions position the Company well for resource expansion at the Plomosas Project.

GR Silver Mining Ltd.
Márcio Fonseca, President & CEO

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and information that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Rua Gold

