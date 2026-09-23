Co-op Live Sets the Stage for Connected Operations with Oracle Cloud Applications

Oracle Simphony Cloud POS and NetSuite helping the UK's largest arena streamline food and beverage service and financial operations
Co-op Live, one of the world's most advanced live entertainment venues, is using Oracle Cloud applications to support its mission to change the way business is done within the music, sports, and live entertainment industry. By using Oracle Simphony Cloud Point of Sale (POS) and Oracle NetSuite, Co-op Live is bringing together food and beverage operations with financial management to help optimise inventory, simplify business processes, and support continued growth.
"Co-op Live was designed to be one of the world's most advanced live entertainment venues, and that requires best-in-class technology behind every aspect of the fan experience," said Guy Dunstan, senior vice president and general manager, Co-op Live. "Oracle plays a vital role in supporting our operations. By connecting our venue and finance data, our teams have better visibility across the business, helping us make more informed decisions while delivering fast, efficient, and reliable service at every event."
Developed and operated by Oak View Group, Co-op Live has quickly established itself as one of Europe's leading live entertainment venues, welcoming millions of fans and hosting performances by artists including Harry Styles, Paul McCartney, and Billie Eilish. Delivering exceptional fan experiences at scale requires processing high volumes of food and beverage transactions while maintaining tight control over inventory and profitability. Co-op Live selected Oracle Simphony and NetSuite to unify hospitality and finance operations, helping teams work more efficiently, optimise inventory, and delight fans.
Oracle Simphony unifies ordering, payments, and operational data across Co-op Live's bars, concessions, premium event spaces, and self-service kiosks, providing teams with timely insight into sales performance, product demand, and venue operations. By bringing together operational information with the financial management capabilities in NetSuite, Co-op Live can simplify financial reconciliation and improve budgeting and forecasting, giving finance and operations teams a shared view of business performance. Together, Oracle Simphony and NetSuite are giving Co-op Live the intelligence needed to respond more quickly to changing demand and deliver exceptional fan experiences.
"Live entertainment venues need to serve thousands of guests during short, intense periods while maintaining the speed, quality, and convenience fans expect," said Kevin Kimber, senior vice president and general manager, UK and Ireland, Oracle. "By bringing food and beverage operations and financial management together with Oracle Simphony and NetSuite, Co-op Live can improve efficiency, inventory management, and decision-making to further enhance the experience for fans."
About Co-op Live:
Co-op Live is the UK's newest premier venue located on the Etihad Campus in the heart of Manchester. The 23,500-capacity arena features over 120 nights a year of unique entertainment, emerging as the largest arena in the UK, a testament to the unrivalled partnership between Oak View Group (OVG), City Football Group (CFG), Harry Styles, and Co-op. Distinguished as a world-class, planet-friendly venue deeply rooted in the local community, Co-op Live is one of the world's most sustainable and socially responsible venues delivering on Co-op's vision of a fairer world within the entertainment industry. With an impressive array of food and drink concessions, including bars, premium restaurants, lounges, and club spaces, Co-op Live sets the standard for live entertainment in the music industry today. Venue excellence extends to the innovative 'Smart Bowl' design with cutting edge technology and state-of-the-art acoustics, crafted to offer an intimate and immersive sensory experience for all patrons. Visit cooplive.com, and follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and TikTok.
About Oak View Group:
Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in premium live entertainment infrastructure and services, with a platform spanning venue development and end-to-end capabilities across venue management, hospitality, and sponsorship sales. Founded in 2015, the company serves a collection of seven world-class owned venues and a client roster of the most iconic arenas, stadiums, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions, spanning four continents.
About Oracle Restaurants
Oracle Restaurants helps ambitious food and beverage providers transact in new ways, place their guests at the center of every business decision, and deliver exceptional dining experiences. Powered by Oracle Simphony Cloud, an open and extensible digital transaction platform for unified restaurant commerce, our solutions enable operators to inform and automate operations, streamline payments, and personalize both staff and guest interactions. From quick service to fine dining, restaurants around the world trust Oracle to drive efficiency, scale seamlessly, and innovate for the future. Learn more at Oracle Restaurants.
About Oracle NetSuite
For more than 25 years, Oracle NetSuite has helped organizations of all sizes reach their goals faster and more efficiently. NetSuite provides an integrated business system with embedded AI that delivers powerful financial management, supply chain, customer experience, and HR capabilities. Relied on by more than 44,000 customers in 220 countries and dependent territories, NetSuite is the #1 AI cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.
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SOURCE Oracle