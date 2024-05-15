Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

ChemX Materials

Options Prospectus

ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company) has released its Prospectus announcement.

For the offers of:

(a) up to 11,645,837 Options to participants in the Placement, on the basis of one (1) free attaching Option for every two (2) Shares subscribed for and issued under the Placement, exercisable at $0.09 each on or before the date that is three (3) years from the date of issue (Placement Options) (Placement Options Offer);

(b) up to 5,208,334 Options, on the basis of one (1) free attaching Option for every two (2) Shares issued to Eligible Shareholders under the Company’s security purchase plan (SPP), on the same terms as the Placement Options (SPP Options) (SPP Options Offer);

(c) up to 5,208,334 Options, on the basis of one (1) free attaching Option for every two (2) Shares issued to SPP Shortfall Participants, on the same terms as the Placement Options (Shortfall Options) (Shortfall Options Offer); and

(d) 900,000 Options to the Lead Manager, on the same terms as the Placement Options (Broker Options) (Broker Options Offer),

(together, the Offers).

No funds will be raised under the Offers.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Options being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser.

The Options offered under this Prospectus should be considered as speculative.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from ChemX Materials, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksrare earth explorationasx:cmxmanganese investingrare earth investingRare Earth Investing
CMX:AU
ChemX Materials
ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX)

ChemX Materials


Perpetual Resources Limited

Acquisition of Option Over Highly Prospective Raptor Rare Earth Project within the Caldeira Ree Complex

Perpetual Resources Limited (“Perpetual” or “the Company”) (ASX: PEC), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Term Sheet (Binding Term Sheet) for an option to acquire 100% of the rare earth elements, niobium and scandium mineral rights located on four (4) tenements (Exploration Tenements) with Mineracao Serra Do Sao Domingos Ltda (Sao Domingos).

ChemX Materials

Results of Share Purchase Plan

Share Purchase Plan and Tranche 1 Placement Raise $1,350,000

ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials developer, is pleased to advise results of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) following a successful Tranche One placement to sophisticated and professional investors which raised $1,053,000 as announced on 25 March 2024 (Placement).

Heavy Rare Earths

Successful Production of 51.8% TREO Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate from Cowalinya

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (“HRE” or “the Company”) is pleased to report success in producing a mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) sample from rare earth mineralisation at its 100 per cent-owned Cowalinya project near Esperance in Western Australia.

Workers at rare earths facility.

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Experts have long warned that global overreliance on China for the production and processing of rare earth elements (REEs) was akin to a house of cards — and the Chinese government keeps proving them right.

In December 2023, China announced a ban on the export of multiple technologies related to REE extraction processing, including those used in the production of rare earth magnets. Rather than a new development, this announcement was simply the latest in a series of restrictions implemented over the previous year. Other banned exports include extraction technology, separation technology and rare earth alloys.

In response, governments around the world are ramping up their efforts to strengthen alternative sources for REE production and processing. There is considerable investment potential to be found in these efforts, provided one knows where to look.

ChemX Materials

ChemX - Investor Presentation

ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials company, is pleased to advise Chief Executive Officer Peter Lee will be delivering the attached presentation during ChemX’s national investor roadshow this week.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company’s Share Purchase Plan is due to close at 5.00pm (WST) on Friday 10th May 2024. Shareholders can access the offer via the secure link on the Company’s website https://cmxsppoffer.computersharecas.com.au/offer/

3D rendering of stacked metal plates of neodymium rare earth magnets.

How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)

The 17 rare earth elements (REEs) are as diverse as they are challenging to pronounce.

The group is made up of 15 lanthanides, plus yttrium and scandium, and each has different applications, pricing and supply and demand dynamics. Sound complicated? While the REE space is undeniably complex, many investors find it compelling and are interested in finding ways to get a foot in the door.

Read on for a more in-depth look at the rare earth metals market and the many different types of rare earths, plus a brief explanation of how to start investing in this arena.

ChemX Materials
