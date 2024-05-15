- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Options Prospectus
For the offers of:
(a) up to 11,645,837 Options to participants in the Placement, on the basis of one (1) free attaching Option for every two (2) Shares subscribed for and issued under the Placement, exercisable at $0.09 each on or before the date that is three (3) years from the date of issue (Placement Options) (Placement Options Offer);
(b) up to 5,208,334 Options, on the basis of one (1) free attaching Option for every two (2) Shares issued to Eligible Shareholders under the Company’s security purchase plan (SPP), on the same terms as the Placement Options (SPP Options) (SPP Options Offer);
(c) up to 5,208,334 Options, on the basis of one (1) free attaching Option for every two (2) Shares issued to SPP Shortfall Participants, on the same terms as the Placement Options (Shortfall Options) (Shortfall Options Offer); and
(d) 900,000 Options to the Lead Manager, on the same terms as the Placement Options (Broker Options) (Broker Options Offer),
(together, the Offers).
No funds will be raised under the Offers.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Options being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your stockbroker, accountant or other professional adviser.
The Options offered under this Prospectus should be considered as speculative.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from ChemX Materials, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
ChemX Materials Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
ChemX Materials
Overview
ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) is a critical materials company developing innovative processing technology to produce high purity alumina for advanced technology and clean energy applications.
ChemX Materials’ 100 percent owned, Australian patented HiPurA® process technology offers a low cost and energy intensity production method to produce high purity alumina (HPA).HPA is used in advanced technology and clean energy applications including lithium-ion batteries, LEDs, semiconductors and synthetic sapphires. Synthetic sapphires are critical in the production of applications such as smart watches, iPhones and laptop screens.
Company Highlights
- ChemX Materials Limited (ChemX Materials) is an Australian company developing an innovative, processing technology to produce high-purity alumina (HPA), this process is called HiPurA®.
- ChemX Materials owns 100 percent of HiPurA® and was granted an Australian patent for this technology in January 2024.
- High purity alumina is used in advanced technology and clean energy applications including lithium-ion batteries, LEDs, semiconductors, smart watches and iPhones.
- The HiPurA® process is modular, scalable and uses a readily available aluminous chemical as its feedstock, therefore is not reliant on mine production offtake, all of which enable the technology to be deployed close to end users' manufacturing operations.
- ChemX Materials has proven HiPurA® can produce above 4N (99.99 percent) high purity alumina at micro plant scale. This testwork indicates HiPurA® is low in cost and energy intensity.
- ChemX Materials is constructing a pilot plant to demonstrate HiPurA® can work at scale, which is the next step towards commercialisation. The pilot plant construction is underway and on track for commissioning in June 2024.
Key Business Segments
High Purity Alumina Processing Technology - HiPurA®
ChemX Materials is developing an innovative processing technology to produce high-purity alumina (HPA). This process is called HiPurA®. ChemX Materials owns 100 percent and holds an Australian patent for HiPurA®. ChemX Materials has proven HiPurA® can produce above 4N (99.99 percent) pure HPA at micro plant scale. This test work has also demonstrated that HiPurA® is superior compared to alternative technologies, offering several advantages, including:
- Lower costs – both capital and operating.
- Independent feedstock - – process is not tied to mine production and uses a readily available aluminous industrial chemical.
- Easily scalable – production output can increase based on demand.
- Modular – can be built near end users’ manufacturing operations.
- Optionality – patented technology can be licenced to end users.
- Lower carbon footprint – technology is not energy intensive.
HPA has several applications, the most important being lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage applications. HPA is used in the coating of the battery separator to enhance safety and performance. The outlook for EVs is very promising. With the adoption of EVs growing rapidly year on year as governments across the globe deploy domestic incentives and regulations to reduce the use of internal combustion engines to meet net zero targets.
HPA is also a key in the production of synthetic sapphire, which is used in LEDs, semiconductors, lasers, optical lenses and medical devices.
ChemX Materials has proven its HiPurA® technology can achieve above 99.99 percent (4N) HPA purity at micro plant scale. Following the technical success of the micro plant, ChemX Materials is constructing a 24 tpa pilot plant in Western Australia. The pilot plant is expected to be operational in June 2024.
In January 2024, ChemX Materials was granted an Australian Patent for its innovative HiPurA® technology. Based on the success of the Australian patent, it is anticipated that ChemX Materials will be afforded similar protections in other international jurisdictions. The patent is important as it provides intellectual property protection as ChemX Materials seeks to commercialise the technology globally.
HPA production from the pilot plant will be used for customer qualification and marketing purposes. ChemX Materials is actively pursuing commercial opportunities globally. Commercialisation options include:
- Build, own, operate a commercial scale plant to sell high purity alumina to end users.
- Licence the HiPurA® technology for deployment at end users’ manufacturing locations.
High Purity Manganese Project
ChemX Materials is developing a high purity manganese project. The Jamieson Tank project is located on two exploration tenements, EL 5920 and EL 6634 in the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia. These tenements collectively cover an area of 718 km2.
ChemX Materials completed a 94-hole drill program at the Jamieson Tank project, totaling 6,164 metres and released its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in September 2023. The Mineral Resource Estimate reported 13.1 Mt at 5.7 percent manganese, with 21 percent classified as Indicated and 79 percent classified as Inferred.
High purity manganese has essential applications in lithium-ion batteries as a cathode material. Manganese provides energy density, stability and lower costs and is a critical material for modern battery chemistries. As the world pursues decarbonisation it is forecasted that the demand for manganese will grow.
With the objective of the United States Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to reduce its reliance on Chinese sources of critical minerals, by 2025, the Jamieson Tank project is an important prospect. China currently supplies around 95 percent of the global manganese sulphate.
The South Australian jurisdiction offers excellent infrastructure. The Jamieson Tank project is in a province that is characterised by rapidly growing renewable energy infrastructure (wind, solar and hydrogen) and access to a local skilled workforce. The Jamieson Tank project is accessible by road, approximately 160 kms from the port of Whyalla and near a major regional airport.
The tenements in which the Jamieson Tank project is located also host kaolin and rare earth elements (REE) deposits. The area has historically been well known and explored for its potential for kaolin. The Kelly Tank exploration target is estimated to be 55 - 130 Mt of extractable kaolin.
In 2022, ChemX Materials undertook a drilling program and identified REE hosted within the kaolin throughout the tenements. The drilling program intersected high-grade REE mineralisation with intervals of up to 5 metres @2,468 parts per million total rare earth oxides from 7 metres. Importantly, it remains open in various directions, providing potential exploration upside for future drill programs.
Management Team
Peter Lee – Chief Executive Officer
20+ years’ experience across mining, metals processing and chemical industries within Canada and Australia. Lee has held technical leadership roles with companies including Rio Tinto, BHP, Roy Hill and WSPGolder. He is an expert in refining and electrochemical processes and a registered P. Eng Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, Canada, and a member of AusIMM and AICD.
Warrick Hazeldine – Non-executive Chair
Warrick Haseldine has more than 20 years of experience across capital markets and strategic communications with a focus on battery materials. He is the co-founder of advisory firm Cannings Purple, and former chair and non-executive director of Global Lithium Resources Ltd (ASX:GL1). Hazeldine is currently a director of Surfing WA, advisory board member of Curtin University, and a non-executive director of Purple.
Stephen Strubel – Executive Director and Company Secretary
Stephen Strubel is the company founder with 20 years’ experience in finance and corporate governance. Struber held a senior leadership role with Patersons Securities and has been a director and company secretary for ASX-listed companies. He holds a bachelor’s degree in banking and international trade from Victoria University and an MBA from the Australian Institute of Business.
Alwyn Vorster – Non-executive Director
Alwyn Vorster has 30+ years’ experience in the resources industry, spanning several commodities including rare earths, iron ore, bauxite, potash and salt. Vorster has several senior leadership positions including chief executive officer of Hastings (ASX:HAS) and managing director of BCI Minerals (ASX:BCI) and Iron Ore Holdings (ASX:IOH). Vorster is currently non-executive director of Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN) and Arrow Minerals (ASX:AMD).
Acquisition of Option Over Highly Prospective Raptor Rare Earth Project within the Caldeira Ree Complex
Perpetual Resources Limited (“Perpetual” or “the Company”) (ASX: PEC), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Term Sheet (Binding Term Sheet) for an option to acquire 100% of the rare earth elements, niobium and scandium mineral rights located on four (4) tenements (Exploration Tenements) with Mineracao Serra Do Sao Domingos Ltda (Sao Domingos).
HIGHLIGHTS
- Perpetual has entered into a binding Term Sheet to acquire (subject to due diligence) a low-cost option over the “Raptor” project which includes REE, Niobium and Scandium mineral rights within a strategic tenement package located in the prolific Tier 1 Caldeira Rare Earth complex in Minas Gerais, Brazil.
- Option agreement comprises 4 licenses, which cover a strategic area of 380 hectares all located proximal to Meteoric Resources (ASX:MEI) Tier 1 Caldeira ionic clay REE project, which boasts a JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 545 million tonnes @ 2,561ppm TREO comprising 24.1% MREO1.
- oMultiple of the Raptor Project licenses have active mining rights and exhibit near surface bauxite mining operations and are not located within any environmental protection zones.
- Perpetual to immediately commence due diligence, with plans to undertake sampling and drilling activities after an initial reconnaissance program in May.
- Perpetual intends on undertaking an aggressive exploration campaign should the option exercise be completed.
- All tenements are situated nearby established infrastructure, water access and existing mining activities.
- The option agreement is considered highly strategic for Perpetual, which has built an enviable multi-commodity footprint now spanning Lithium and Rare Earths in a jurisdiction that is experiencing a rapid escalation in interest from mining exploration companies seeking exposure to critical minerals projects.
- Perpetual remains in discussions with other landowners to further strategically expand its existing highly prospective critical minerals portfolio in Brazil.
The Binding Term Sheet allows Perpetual to undertake due diligence for an initial 90-day period, for the payment of US$30,000, with Perpetual also holding the right for an additional 90-day due diligence extension period for an additional US$30,000, if required.
Tenement Overview
Perpetual considers the location of the Exploration Tenement package it has secured exposure to as being in one of the most prospective geological settings for REE exploration in the world, evidenced by the high quality of the nearby projects.
Figure 1 – Regional map showing location of Perpetual’s Raptor Caldeira tenements, located within the Alkaline Complex of Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais.
Figure 2 – Close up map showing location of Perpetual’s Raptor Caldeira tenements, located within the Alkaline Complex of Poços de Caldas, Minas Gerais
The “Raptor” Tenements are located proximal to and on the same geological formation as Meteoric Resources (ASX:MEI) Tier 1 Caldeira ionic clay REE project, which boasts a JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 545 million tonnes @ 2,561ppm TREO comprising 24.1% MREO2 which is considered one of the world’s highest grade ionic adsorption clay REE deposits.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Perpetual Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Results of Share Purchase Plan
Share Purchase Plan and Tranche 1 Placement Raise $1,350,000
ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials developer, is pleased to advise results of its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) following a successful Tranche One placement to sophisticated and professional investors which raised $1,053,000 as announced on 25 March 2024 (Placement).
As announced on 3 April 2024, ChemX opened a SPP for eligible shareholders to participate in the Company’s capital raising activities. The aim of the SPP was to a raise a further $500,000 (before costs) from the issue of up to 10,416,667 Shares.
The SPP closed on Friday, 10 May 2024 and successfully raised $297,000. In accordance, 6,187,000 Shares will be issued on 17 May 2024.
ChemX confirms that all valid applications under the SPP were accepted in full. The Company reserves the right to place the SPP shortfall subject to its available placement capacity.
Under the SPP, eligible shareholders had the opportunity to apply for up to $30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) at $0.048/share. Those eligible shareholders who participated in the SPP, will be offered, subject to shareholder approval, one free attaching option for two new shares issued, exercisable at $0.09 per share and expiring three years from the date of issue by ChemX (SPP Options). The SPP Options will be issued under a Prospectus to be despatched to investors in due course.
The SPP follows the successful Placement under Tranche One which raised $1,053,000 (before costs) from new and existing professional, sophisticated investors. Furthermore, Directors have committed to subscribe for 1,354,166 Shares, subject to shareholder approval, in addition to the Placement to raise an additional $65,000 at the same issue price.
All funds raised will be applied towards the 24tpa HiPurA® high purity alumina (HPA) pilot plant, working capital and costs of the offer.
On Monday, 27 May 2024, a General Meeting will be held to approve the issue of Placement Options, SPP Options, Director participation in the Tranche 2 Placement for $65,000 worth of Shares and other matters as detailed in the Notice of Meeting lodged and despatched on 22 April 2024.
The Company would like to thank all current shareholders and new investors who supported this capital raising and we look forward to undertaking early stage commissioning of 24tpa HPA Pilot Plant in June 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from ChemX Materials, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Successful Production of 51.8% TREO Mixed Rare Earth Carbonate from Cowalinya
Heavy Rare Earths Limited (“HRE” or “the Company”) is pleased to report success in producing a mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) sample from rare earth mineralisation at its 100 per cent-owned Cowalinya project near Esperance in Western Australia.
- Cowalinya rare earth mineralisation supports development of conceptual downstream process flowsheet to mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC)
- MREC sample grading 51.8% TREO produced
- Potential commercial value of MREC enhanced by very high magnet rare earth composition of 31.2%
- Collection of 3 tonnes of mineralisation from Cowalinya in progress for upscaled process optimisation program
“The 51.8% TREO mixed rare earth carbonate result exceeded my expectation, and the high proportion of magnet rare earths of more than 31% attests to its potential for premium commercial value. Nonetheless we still have work to do to reduce impurities to levels that are necessary to demonstrate product marketability.
“Taken together with the positive metallurgical variability testwork results reported in March, we are sufficiently encouraged by today’s result to upscale our downstream program to produce an increased volume of mixed rare earth carbonate for market assessment. Collection of feed material for this program is underway.”
In previous phases of the metallurgical program, simple screening of 13 (mainly 5-metre) mineralised composites from 10 drill holes by Perth-based Strategic Metallurgy (“Strategic”) demonstrated a 2x rare earth upgrade to -25µm undersize representing 37.2% of the bulk saprolite feed mass (refer to ASX announcement 13 December 2022). Subsequent acid leaching of the undersize by Strategic extracted an average of 82.9% of the magnet rare earths, consuming 18.1 kg of 32% hydrochloric acid per tonne of undersize feed for preferred material types (refer to ASX announcement 12 July 2023).
These results allowed HRE to develop whole rock geochemical algorithms to select an additional 63 (mainly 6-metre) mineralised composites from 55 drill holes across the entire project area for an expanded program of sizing and diagnostic leach testing. This program delivered results consistent with earlier phases of the program and demonstrated relatively modest metallurgical variability across the Cowalinya resource with preferred material types, characterised by high leachability (>75%) of the payable magnet rare earths Pr, Nd, Tb and Dy and low consumption (<40 kilograms per tonne of undersize feed) of 32% hydrochloric acid, potentially occupying a sizeable extent of the currently defined resource (refer to ASX announcement 12 March 2024).
Separately, Strategic prepared a 1 kg blend of screened undersize leach feed from 4 of the 13 mineralised composites used in the original sizing and acid leaching sighter work, for the development of a conceptual downstream flowsheet to produce MREC. The sample blend had a TREO grade of 2,595 ppm and was subjected to a simple leach, purification and precipitation regime as shown in Figure 1.
Figure 1: MREC testwork flowsheet.
Without any optimisation, a high grade (51.8% TREO) MREC was produced containing a high proportion of the valuable magnet rare earths Pr, Nd, Tb and Dy representing 31.2% of the total rare earth content. A detailed analysis of the rare earth content in the leach feed and MREC solids is presented in Table 1.
Whilst the total impurity content at 8.4% (mainly iron, copper and sodium) is over specification for a commercial rare earth separation plant (typically below 5%), the Company emphasises that this was a ‘first pass’ concept program to demonstrate that MREC can be produced from the Cowalinya deposit.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Heavy Rare Earths, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing
Experts have long warned that global overreliance on China for the production and processing of rare earth elements (REEs) was akin to a house of cards — and the Chinese government keeps proving them right.
In December 2023, China announced a ban on the export of multiple technologies related to REE extraction processing, including those used in the production of rare earth magnets. Rather than a new development, this announcement was simply the latest in a series of restrictions implemented over the previous year. Other banned exports include extraction technology, separation technology and rare earth alloys.
In response, governments around the world are ramping up their efforts to strengthen alternative sources for REE production and processing. There is considerable investment potential to be found in these efforts, provided one knows where to look.
By understanding the global REE market and what projects and technologies are gaining traction outside China, investors can identify and evaluate promising REE stocks.
An unsustainable market dynamic
At present, China is responsible for nearly 90 percent of all REE processing and 60 percent of global supply. Part of the problem, notes Reuters, is the solvent extraction process China uses to refine the critical minerals. Though highly effective, western companies have historically struggled to deploy it due to a combination of technical complexity and environmental concerns.
China, unfortunately, has no such concerns. Much has already been written about the dismal state of the Chinese mining sector. Kachin State in Myanmar, for instance, is dominated by rare earths mines that cover a surface area roughly the size of Singapore. Many of these mines are entirely unregulated and unsafe for both the people and the environment.
Although the Chinese government recently began flirting with sustainability as it pursues a transition to electric vehicles, it has actually been ramping up rare earths production over the past several years. This is in spite of the country's stated policy of shifting away from REE production to REE processing.
A report by Harvard International Review notes that producing a single ton of rare earths yields roughly 2,000 tons of toxic waste. The report further adds that Bayan-Obo, located in Inner Mongolia, China, and the largest rare earths production and processing facility in the world, has to date produced over 70,000 tons of radioactive thorium. This hazardous material is stored on site in a tailing pond, where it has contributed heavily to groundwater toxicity.
Moreover, conventional solvent extraction also requires significant volumes of energy and water. One report noted that the process is responsible for roughly 30 percent of REE production's environmental impact, adding that it could also contribute heavily to global warming, eutrophication of aquatic environments, and toxicity in humans.
As demand for REEs continues to increase, so too will production and processing, resulting in potentially more damaging environmental consequences. This paradigm arguably makes it functionally impossible to truly achieve carbon neutrality.
Finding a way forward through innovation
In recent years, western companies have made enormous strides in developing cleaner, more efficient solvent extraction techniques. Emerging production and processing strategies are considerably more sustainable, eschewing harmful chemicals and producing considerably less waste. Examples of technologies and techniques include:
Circular processing
In 2020, the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) and the Saskatchewan government announced plans to create Canada's first rare earths processing facility. The first-of-its-kind facility combines proprietary extraction cells, metal smelting and hydrometallurgy into a fully integrated process supported by artificial intelligence. More importantly, the facility will emit neither water nor waste. Instead, everything it produces will be recycled and reused.
MP Materials (NYSE:MP) has taken a similar approach with its Mountain Pass rare earths mine and processing facility, developing it into a completely self-contained operation with a dry tailings facility and state-of-the-art water recycling systems.
Aclara Resources’ (TSX:ARA) Circular Mineral Harvesting process to extract clean rare earth minerals follows the principles of circular processing, by recirculating up to 95 percent of the water used and 99 percent of a common fertilizer main reagent. Aclara also recently joined the United Nations Global Compact, a global corporate sustainability initiative aligning strategies and operations with the universal principles on human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption.
Sustainable vertical integration
The idea behind vertical integration is quite simple — by controlling the full supply chain, a company has far more control over the sustainability of its production. Aclara Resources is also pursuing this strategy, driven by its Chilean assets containing ionic clay deposits rich in heavy rare earths. In April 2024, Aclara completed a deal with plans to work with the Saskatchewan Research Council and Hatch to develop rare earths processing capabilities in the United States. Aclara also secured an equity investment deal with CAP, in which the latter will invest in a 50/50 joint venture with Aclara to develop metals and alloys for the permanent magnet industry.
Aclara was already notable for being one of the cleanest future suppliers of heavy rare earths in the world, using a unique extraction process that does not require crushing, blasting or milling, minimizes water consumption and facilitates leaching through the use of common fertilizer. With this announcement, it is positioned to become the first vertically integrated heavy rare earths company outside of Asia.
The company plans to source high-purity mixed rare earth carbonates from its sustainable extraction facilities in Chile and Brazil. It will process these materials via a conceptual solvent extraction process within a separation facility engineered by Hatch. Aclara has also contracted SRC to develop a production flowsheet for its carbonates. All these efforts will establish Aclara as a vertically integrated rare earths supplier in North America.
Biomining
Biomining feeds ores or electronic waste into large, microbe-filled tanks. The microorganisms within these tanks are specialized to consume a specific type of material as they multiply. Processing and separation happen naturally as the microbes 'eat' their way through the unwanted materials.
This process produces virtually no waste, has minimal energy requirements and does not require high temperatures. The company responsible for its development, BiotaTec, notes that in addition to processing rare earths, biomining could be used to treat waste products and pollutants from other industrial processes.
The microbes used in biomining also pose minimal risk to the environment should a tank be breached. BiotaTec is currently in the process of developing the technology for licensing purposes.
Column-based extraction
Developed by Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV:UCU,OTCQX:UURAF), column-based extraction is a new spin on existing solvent extraction. While it relies on the same basic reactions as a conventional plant, Ucore's proprietary RapidSX platform is able to process REEs up to three times faster. The technology can also process light and heavy rare earths simultaneously, eliminating the need for a powered mixing tank.
Additionally, the RapidSX system allows for far more efficient and effective waste management with minimal risk of generating toxic pollution.
Investor takeaway
The world cannot continue to rely exclusively on China for REE production and processing. Governments and mining companies alike understand this. As the two sectors work together to establish a stable domestic supply chain, the innovations and new projects that emerge will offer considerable investment opportunities.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Aclara Resourcesin order to help investors learn more about the company. Aclara Resourcesis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Aclara Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
ChemX - Investor Presentation
ChemX Materials (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials company, is pleased to advise Chief Executive Officer Peter Lee will be delivering the attached presentation during ChemX’s national investor roadshow this week.
Shareholders are reminded that the Company’s Share Purchase Plan is due to close at 5.00pm (WST) on Friday 10th May 2024. Shareholders can access the offer via the secure link on the Company’s website https://cmxsppoffer.computersharecas.com.au/offer/
This Announcement has been authorised for release by the Board.
For enquiries:
Peter Lee
Chief Executive Office
ChemX Materials Ltd
peter@chemxmaterials.com.au
+61 (0) 448 874 084
Stephen Strubel
Executive Director and Company Secretary
ChemX Materials Ltd C
stephen@chemxmaterials.com.au
+61 (0) 404 400 785
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from ChemX Materials, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
How to Invest in Rare Earths (Updated 2024)
The 17 rare earth elements (REEs) are as diverse as they are challenging to pronounce.
The group is made up of 15 lanthanides, plus yttrium and scandium, and each has different applications, pricing and supply and demand dynamics. Sound complicated? While the REE space is undeniably complex, many investors find it compelling and are interested in finding ways to get a foot in the door.
Read on for a more in-depth look at the rare earth metals market and the many different types of rare earths, plus a brief explanation of how to start investing in this arena.
What are the types of rare earths?
There are a number of ways to categorize and better understand REEs. For example, they are often divided into “heavy” and “light” categories based on atomic weight. Heavy rare earths are generally more sought after, but light REEs are of course important too.
Rare earths can also be grouped together according to how they are used. Rare earth magnets include praseodymium, neodymium, samarium and dysprosium, while phosphor rare earths — those used in lighting — include europium, terbium and yttrium. Cerium, lanthanum and gadolinium are sometimes included in the phosphor category as well.
One aspect that is common to all the rare earths is that price information is not readily available — like other critical metals, rare earth materials are not traded on a public exchange. That said, some research firms do make pricing details available, usually for a fee. These include Strategic Metals Invest, Fastmarkets and SMM.
What factors affect supply and demand for rare earths?
As mentioned, each REE has different pricing and supply and demand dynamics.
However, there are definitely overarching supply and demand trends in the sector. Most notably, China accounts for the vast majority of the world’s supply of rare earth metals. As the world’s leading producer, the Asian nation accounted for roughly 70 percent of rare earths production in 2023, or 240,000 metric tons (MT), with the US coming in a very distant second at 43,000 MT. After the United States, Myanmar is the third largest rare earth producer with an output of 38,000 MT last year. On top of that, China is also responsible for 90 percent of refined rare earths output.
The strong Chinese monopoly on rare earths production has created problems in the sector in the past. For instance, prices in the global market spiked in 2010 and 2011 when the country imposed export quotas.
The move sparked a boom in global rare earth metals exploration outside of China, but many companies that entered the space at that time fell off the radar when rare earths prices eventually sank again. Molycorp, once North America’s only producer of rare earths, is a notable example of how hard it is for companies to set up shop outside China. It filed for bankruptcy in 2015.
But the story didn’t end there — MP Materials (NYSE:MP), the company that now owns Molycorp’s assets, went public in mid-2020 in a US$1.47 billion deal, and a year later was a US$6 billion company. MP Materials is now the largest producer of rare earths in the western hemisphere, with a focus on high-purity separated neodymium and praseodymium oxide; a heavy rare earths concentrate; and lanthanum and cerium oxides and carbonates.
Concerns about China’s dominance are ongoing as the US/China trade war continues and as supply chain stability grows in importance. The Asian nation has tightly controlled how much of its rare earths products make into global markets through a quota system initiated in 2006.
In 2023, China issued three rounds of rare earth output quotas for a record total of 255,000 MT, an increase of 21.4 percent over the previous year, reported Reuters. For 2024, analysts expect a slower rate of increase for China’s rare earth quotas of between 10 percent and 15 percent.
Sharing a border with China, Myanmar is the source of at least 70 percent of its neighbors’ medium to heavy rare earth feedstock. In the first seven months of 2023, Myanmar accounted for 38 percent of China's rare earth materials imports. Not surprisingly, a temporary halt in Myanmar’s production in the late summer last year sent rare earth prices to their highest level in 20 months, as per OilPrice.com.
Outside of China, one of the world’s leading rare earths producers is Australian company Lynas (ASX:LYC,OTC Pink:LYSCF), which sends mined material for refining and processing at its plant in Malaysia. The Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security and Sojitz (TSE:2768), through Japan Australia Rare Earths, inked an agreement last year to invest AU$200 million in the production and supply of heavy rare earths from Lynas, which will allow the mining company to expand its light rare earths production and begin production of heavy rare earths.
In the US, MP Materials is making good use of a US$35 million Department of Defense grant with the commissioning of an NdPr separation plant in 2023, and is now working on the expansion of its downstream manufacturing operations to include alloys and magnets.
Looking at demand, many analysts believe the need for rare earths is set to boom on accelerating growth from top end-use categories, including the electric vehicle market and other high-tech applications.
As an example, demand for dysprosium, a key material in steel manufacturing and the production of lasers, has grown as countries increase their steel standards. Aside from that, rare earths have long been used in televisions and rechargeable batteries, two industries that accounted for much demand before the proliferation of new technologies. Other rare earth metals can be found in wind turbines, aluminum production, catalytic converters and many of the high-tech products used every day.
According to Reuters, analysts are projecting a rebound in rare earths demand in the second half of 2024, particularly from the EV and wind turbine segments.
As can be seen, securing rare earths supply is an increasingly important issue. In addition to traditional rare earths mining, there has been growth in the rare earths recycling industry, which aims to recover REE raw materials from electronics and high-tech products in order to reuse them in new ways. Exploring and extracting rare earth materials from deep-sea mud is one of the newest recovery methods, and it is gaining traction as more mining companies look offshore for resources.
How to invest in rare earths?
The possibility of higher rare earths prices in the coming years has been one of the catalysts for investors wondering how they can invest in rare earths. As it's not possible to buy physical rare earth metals, the most direct way to invest in the rare earths market is through mining and exploration companies.
Investing in rare earths stocks
While many such companies are located in China and are not publicly traded, there are a variety of options available on Canadian and Australian stock exchanges. Below is a selection of companies with rare earths assets or operations trading on the TSX, TSX and ASX; all had market caps of over $50 million as of April 25, 2024.
- Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA,OTC Pink:ARAAF)
- American Rare Earths (ASX:ARR,OTCQB:ARRNF)
- Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU,OTC Pink:ARAFF)
- Australian Strategic Materials (ASX:ASM,OTC Pink:ASMMF)
- Energy Fuels (TSX:EFR,NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)
- Ionic Rare Earths (ASX:IXR)
- Lynas
- Neo Performance Materials (TSX:NEO,OTC Pink:NOPMF)
- Peak Resources (ASX:PEK)
Some small-cap REE companies are also listed on those exchanges. Here’s a list of rare earths companies or companies with rare earths projects listed on the TSXV, TSX, CSE and ASX that had market caps of less than $50 million as of April 25, 2024:
- Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API,OTCQX:APAAF)
- Avalon Advanced Materials (TSX:AVL,OTCQB:AVLNF)
- Canada Rare Earth (TSXV:LL,OTC Pink:RAREF)
- Carmanah Minerals (CSE:CARM)
- Commerce Resources (TSXV:CCE,OTC Pink:CMRZF)
- Defense Metals (TSXV:DEFN,OTCQB:DFMTF)
- DY6 Metals (ASX:DY6)
- E-Tech Resources (TSXV:REE)
- Geomega Resources (TSXV:GMA,OTC Pink:GOMRF)
- Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS,OTC Pink:HSRMF)
- Heavy Rare Earths (ASX:HRE)
- Krakatoa Resources (ASX:KTA)
- Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV,OTCQB:MARVF)
- Mkango Resources (TSXV:MKA)
- Namibia Critical Metals (TSXV:NMI,OTC Pink:NMREF)
- Ucore Rare Metals (TSXV:UCU,OTCQX:UURAF)
Rare earths exchange-traded funds
Rare earths exchange-trade funds (ETFs) offer investors a diversified position in this market space, mitigating the risks of investing in specific companies.
- VanEck Rare Earths and Strategic Metals ETF (ARCA:REMX) tracks an index of global mining companies as well as refiners and recyclers of rare earth and strategic metals. Its top holdings include Lynas, MP Materials and Iluka Resources.
- Sprott Energy Transition Metals ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) tracks an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials, including rare earths. Lynas and MP Materials are also among SETM's top holdings.
- Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) tracks materials companies that derive at least half of their revenues from the exploration, mining, production and refining of one or more of 10 materials categories, including rare earths. In addition to Lynas and MP, this ETF also provides exposure to multiple Chinese rare earths companies, and one of its top holdings is China Northern Rare Earth High-Tech Co (SHA:600111).
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2020.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Aclara Resources, Appia Rare Earths & Uranium, Carmanah Minerals, DY6 Metals, Energy Fuels, Heavy Rare Earths, and Marvel Discovery are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Latest News
ChemX Materials Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.