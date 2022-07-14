GamingInvesting News

Zee Prime Capital Leads Funding of Company Formed by Soccer, Web3 & AAA Video Game Execs

Former Bungie Video Game Executive, Jonty Barnes,
Joins Founding Team

CLUB, the independent studio behind CLUB Game the first free-to-play (F2P), play-and-earn soccer game that allows you to create and sell your own real-player soccer club, has secured its first major round of funding. The $3.1M seed round was secured with Zee Prime Capital and includes a formidable array of more than 20 backers including ATKA Merit Circle CitizenX Moonlanding Ventures Petrock Capital and several high-profile angel investors specializing in GameFi, soccer and media. With this new funding, CLUB will further develop its inaugural game, its marketplace, build its community, and expand its team to realize its ambitions. Game development with the community will start in Q3 2022.

CLUB's pre-seed round attracted numerous angel investors from soccer club owners and top video game executives to a leading media production company. It sets itself apart from other gaming studios in this space with a credible leadership team of soccer execs, including the former CEO of the English Football Association and the former Directors of Squawka & Sorare Academy Founders. Currently in early testing, CLUB Game already has more than 25K sign ups and has begun rolling out its first phase of founding clubs for players wanting to get in early on the action. CLUB plans to expand testing throughout 2022/23.

CLUB Game adds to Zee Prime's impressive gaming portfolio, which includes Aurory, Parallel, StepN and a dozen others. "CLUB taps into the massive soccer market with a long-term, socially driven F2P game, where players get a true sense of club ownership," said Pavel Stehno , Partner in Zee Prime Capital. "I believe games like CLUB Game and Aurory will lead the trend of GameFi 2.0 by putting players first and optimizing long-term sustainable in-game entertainment."

Former Bungie Executive, Jonty Barnes , was so excited by the concept and team that he joined CLUB's founding team "CLUB has a great team and a very marketable proposition. The space is ripe for developing innovative entertainment. We're looking forward to delivering a compelling game that amplifies real-world soccer."

CLUB Game first, and foremost, is an exciting free-to-play experience. Players step into the shoes of a soccer Club Owner (CO) and build their dream club based on the real-world performances of the biggest stars on the planet. COs build their club – buying and selling players in real time in an exciting live transfer market. The game's integration of real-world players and their real-world performances truly tests a Club Owner's knowledge and strategy. The goal is for COs to create their dream soccer club, from players, cosmetics to infrastructure, all whilst competing against friends and other COs around the world. Successful players can grow their club, and if they choose, sell it or its assets to the highest bidder on the CLUB marketplace. This experience only adds to the realism of being a club owner, allowing COs to take true ownership of their gameplay assets.

"Millions of soccer fans dream of owning their own club. Very few get a chance to realize that ambition. With CLUB Game , we are creating the ability for everyone to live the experience – everything from signing real players, developing their club infrastructure through to climbing the leagues," said Alex Horne , Chair of CLUB and former CEO of the English Football Association "We are democratizing ownership by making this F2P and introducing Web3 digital ownership to enhance the gameplay experience, allowing players to realize the value in what they've created and share in their team's success. I am delighted that we have been able to attract Jonty and Pavel to join us on this exciting journey."

About CLUB

CLUB, based in London , was founded in 2021. CLUB Game is its first product and the first free-to-play, play-and-earn soccer ownership game that allows you to build, own and sell your own real-player soccer club. The studio believes in bringing players an authentic feeling of club ownership through features based on real-world performances and Web3 capabilities. The studio was funded in part by Zee Prime Capital. Learn more at www.clubgame.app .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Tim Mulligan Joins XSET as the Head of Sales

Former 100 Thieves executive focused on profitability across their apparel, content creators and esports teams as XSET celebrates its 2nd anniversary

XSET the world's fastest-growing gaming and lifestyle organization, announced the new hire of sales expert, Tim Mulligan to their team as XSET's new Head of Sales.

STERN PINBALL ANNOUNCES RETURN TO SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL 2022

Stern's Biggest SDCC to Date with New Booth, Return of the Pop-Up Arcade and Brand New Partners: the Nerdist, Toho, Rebellion Republic, Ozzy Osbourne and MORE!

Stern Pinball, Inc ., announces the company's triumphant return to San Diego Comic-Con International. Making its biggest SDCC splash yet, Stern will be unveiling a new booth (#3721), exciting new partnerships, and of course its beloved Pop-up Arcade at the Marriott Marquis.

North Park University New Varsity Esports Team Complements Diverse Student Population

Looking to work alongside an already booming gaming industry located in Chicago North Park University ( North Park ) is excited to add Esports as the institution's first coed and 19 th overall sport. Recruiting for incoming student-athletes will begin immediately, with competition to start Fall of 2023.

North Park University is an urban, intercultural, and Christian university located in Chicago. Visit northpark.edu/about.

"We are excited to add Esports to the athletic department," said John Born , North Park Assistant Vice President, Director of Athletics. "It is a great opportunity to meet current demand and add to the diversity of the institution. The combination of an emerging sport and the resources of Chicago is a definite win-win scenario."

Esports, a form of competitive, organized video gaming, is most often used in a "multiplayer" setting. As a fan-friendly sport when it comes to viewership and streaming, Esports is expected to net 29.6 million monthly viewers this year, up 11.5% from 2021 according to estimates done by Insider Intelligence .

Chicago has been a hotspot for Esports for many years and North Park is well-situated with its Chicago campus to be in the epicenter of this growing sport. The League Championship Series for high level League of Legends players will take place at the United Center September 10 th and 11 th . Additionally, Chicago's City Council approved a $30 million dollar arena, "Surge" Esports Stadium, to be built in Bronzeville. Investments like these will provide North Park students ample opportunity to expand their abilities and purse longer-term career options in the field.

Though exploding in popularity, including the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Collegiate Athletic Association has not officially sponsored Esports for intercollegiate competition. However, North Park will join the National Association of College Esports, the largest member association of college and university sponsored Esports programs that promotes student education and development through intercollegiate Esports.

"Meeting students where they are at is what we aim to do at North Park and offering Esports as an official varsity program is no exception. As a university, we are fortunate to have the resources to have this dream come to fruition. This is a great day for North Park ."

North Park will immediately begin a nationwide search for a full-time Esports coach.

ABOUT NORTH PARK UNIVERSITY

North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21 st Century America.

The Hundred brings kids' dream cricket stadium to life in Minecraft

With the help of 10 imaginative children, The Hundred, cricket's newest competition which fuses blockbuster entertainment with world-class cricket, has unveiled an immersive stadium build in the world's biggest sandbox video game, Minecraft .

Minecraft-loving kids across the country were invited to take part in The Hundred's 'Every Block Counts' competition, tasked with designing their ultimate cricket stadium experience with no limits on what it could contain.

The aspiring young Minecrafters' entries were imaginative and the top 10 designs included everything required for the virtual stadium. Built in Minecraft space, the world features a see-through wicket, rollercoaster, rainbow arch, sea creature moat and rooftop nature garden. This is the first ever sports stadium built in the world-famous gaming platform through a kids competition.

The virtual stadium world is now open for everyone to explore and interact with on PC. To download the stadium visit www.thehundred.com/every-block-counts .

Winning Children and their Entries:

  • Polly, New Malden, featuring a boundary moat and glass floors
  • Ethan, Broadstairs, featuring a spaceship stadium with fireworks
  • Samuel, Broadstairs, featuring a pool with sea creatures
  • Rosie, Castleford , featuring disco lights
  • Joe, Poulton-Le-Fylde, featuring a giant scoring hand
  • Ben, Carnforth, featuring a rooftop nature garden
  • Joseph, Notting Hill, featuring a huge main stage for entertainment
  • Samuel, Leeds, featuring funfair elements including a rollercoaster
  • Thea, Newmarket , featuring a rainbow-coloured arch
  • Isaac, Bexleyheath, featuring cricket ball VIP boxes

The shortlisted winners impressed a judging panel, including Birmingham Phoenix player and gaming aficionado Issy Wong and Minecraft wiz and Founder of BlockWorks, James Delaney .

Commenting on the launch of the world, Issy Wong said: "We've seen submissions beyond our wildest expectations and the final build truly is a blockbuster cricket stadium. It's been incredible to be part of this initiative; another first for The Hundred as it continues to push the limits in sport and entertainment."

"As soon as I read the brief, I knew that I had to do something colourful. The arch over the stadium is a rainbow to celebrate diversity" said 12-year-old winner Thea. 8-year-old winner Rosie commented "In Minecraft your imagination can run wild! I've gone for sea creatures swimming around the pitch."

The Hundred is back for its second year, with family-friendly blockbuster entertainment and fast-paced cricket. Men's and women's games kick off on the 3 rd and 11 th August. For more information, visit thehundred.com .

SKILLGIGS LEVELS UP WITH VIDEO GAME TOURNAMENT PARTNERSHIP

SkillGigs and Drop-In Gaming Partner to Connect Tech Talent to Opportunity

SkillGigs Inc., a leading talent marketplace for skilled professionals, announces an esports and video gaming tournament partnership with Drop-In Gaming, a competitive and social tournament gaming platform that brings gamers of all abilities together to compete and win cash prizes. The partnership tournament series known as SkillBash, is set to launch on July 18 th . It will kick off with a 5-day tournament series with daily competitive cash prizes available across a variety of games.

AGS Named A 2022 Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation and Atlanta for the Sixth Consecutive Year

AGS (NYSE: AGS) is pleased to announce its recognition as one of the 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation and Atlanta by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). The commercial gaming supplier, which provides high-performing slot, table, and interactive products to casino operators has received honors in the employee-nominated award consecutively since 2017.

AGS Headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada

"AGS is honored to be recognized once again as a Best and Brightest company," said AGS President and Chief Executive Officer David Lopez . "We have remained steadfast in our effort to provide a welcoming workplace and create a culture of people that care about each other. It's the 850 individual employees that make AGS a great place to work and has made it into what it is today. This accolade is a testament to that effort, and we continue to strive to create an experience where employees feel more like family than coworkers."

Over a thousand companies were nominated through an employee survey in both the national and Atlanta categories. AGS was one of 139 winners nationwide and the only company in Nevada to win. Among the 102 Atlanta winners, AGS is the only gaming company named.

In addition to the employee survey, which is weighed heavily in scoring, winning companies are assessed by an independent research firm, which reviews companies on several benchmarks related to human resource practices ranging from employee offerings to the company's overall commitment to employee wellness.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at www.playags.com .

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For ® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta , Boston , Chicago , Dallas , Detroit , Grand Rapids , Houston , Milwaukee , San Diego and San Francisco . Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

